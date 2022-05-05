wallix/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF)

We allocated 3% of the portfolio to Siemens Energy AG. Siemens Energy went public in September 2020 on the Frankfurt exchange as a spin-off of the gas & power segment of Siemens AG, along with a 67% equity stake in Siemens Gamesa. Siemens Energy covers the entire energy value chain, from conventional generation to renewables to transmission. The gas & power segment has the largest market share of gas turbine production globally, is a top-three player globally in oil and gas process compression, holds the top spot for electricity transmission infrastructure, and has a growing "new energy" segment comprised mainly of hydrogen electrolyzer technologies. The firm's 67% equity stake in Siemens Gamesa gives it exposure to the global leader in offshore wind turbine manufacturing and the third-largest onshore wind manufacturing.

Broadly, it has the opportunity to leverage several significant trends over the coming years in energy demand growth, decarbonization, digitization, and the decentralization of generation. The current business plan offers top-line renewable growth with margin improvement potential. Relative to data released in 2019 before their separation from Siemens AG, forecasts suggest a 50% earnings growth and a double of EPS by the end of 2023.

Specifically, we think the potential for thermal gas is underestimated, with significant baseload applications in both emerging and developed markets on the horizon. On hydrogen, the company has substantial scale advantages and, more importantly, expertise as it has already engaged with large-scale industrial hydrogen via working relationships with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Shell (SHEL), and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). We do not place much weight on the near-term value of a developing hydrogen business - there are too many unknowns regarding what market would accept such technology at scale - but, should it gain traction, we think Siemens Energy captures quite a bit of that value.

SMEGF went public at €22.0 per share, and we have established an initial position at a cost basis of €20.9 per share. If the company executes, we believe they are easily within reach of a €35-€45 valuation. They are a large business, with a presence in 90+ countries, under two years from splitting off from their parent and with an equity stake in a wind turbine manufacturer that has very weak margins, to put it generously. It has meaningful cleanup to do on its balance sheet. Still, we think this story simplifies considerably over the coming years and will be viewed as a leading industrial conglomerate with strategically important assets. Our 3% position is a toe in the water. We hope to build to a 6% position in due time but think that the market may give us an opportunity to buy cheaper.

