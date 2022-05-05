Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Lucara Diamonds (OTCPK:LUCRF)

We have been invested in Lucara Diamonds since 2016. At the time of sale, it was the only remaining position from the initial portfolio that Massif Capital started with six years ago. It is also the only mining position we've exited with a loss during our six years of operations. Since inception, we have invested in 15 mining firms, of which we have exited positions in 10. The average holding period on exited positions is more than a year, with an average return of 110%. Inclusive of the loss on Lucara, which amounted to -48%.

It is difficult to identify exactly what went wrong with Lucara. It appears to be a combination of issues. It would be easiest to point to diamond pricing as the primary issue; we invested at the top of a diamond pricing cycle, an amateur resource investing error. The subsequent slide in diamond prices severely impacted the firm's cash flow and ability to pay a dividend. It seems clear that diamond prices played a role in the position's underperformance, perhaps even the primary issue.

Our investment in Lucara seems instructive in two regards. First, as we frequently highlight, investing in commodity producers/development is not the same thing as investing in a commodity. There can be a number of idiosyncratic risks and opportunities for a producer that are not related to the commodity price. This works in both directions.

There is a more important lesson, though: Lucara is a single asset producer of a niche commodity; the asset is located in Botswana; it has few catalysts before they turn on an underground mine extension later in the decade, and are undersized by today's market standards (299 CAD million market capitalization). Who is the marginal buyer? What is going to cause the stock to go up?

The answer to the first question, who is the marginal buyer, is very difficult to answer. We decided it was likely only niche mining-focused investors, a limited group with limited ability to generate meaningful capital flows into the stock. The other marginal buy is investors who follow the Lundin family, another limited group. Additionally, the underground extension will only extend the life of the mine and current production rates.

Earnings don't grow unless diamond prices go up. As minority shareholders, that's not a good spot for us to be in.

We decided that although the firm has a strong management team, a unique asset, and great ownership, it was likely dead money for a considerable time with an annual expected return since the position's inception insufficient to justify a position in the portfolio.

Lucara is also a great demonstration of the role of emotions that come with managing a portfolio. In the fullness of time, we may regret this decision to exit LUCRF due to events in Ukraine. At the same time, we have to be honest about our understanding of what we are betting on and what is causing those bets to play out as we thought they would or not. Failure to do so is what causes the churn of emotions and behavioral bias impact on returns.

Events in Ukraine have prompted significant disruption to the global diamond market. Russia is the source of approximately 33% of the world's rough diamonds, the vast majority of which are produced by Alrosa. Alrosa is effectively state-controlled via a direct 33% interest by the national government and another 25% owned by various local authorities. The disruption to the diamond market is being caused by banks, and especially Indian banks, refusing to process payments associated with the sale of rough diamonds to cutters and jewelers from Alrosa. Alrosa, which has around 10 diamond sales a year, was expected to hold its next sale in the next few weeks, but at this time, it seems unlikely there will be any buyers attending that sale.

The long-term loss of 33% of the world's diamond supply could produce a significant repricing of diamonds, which could be a catalyst that prompts investors to return to the industry producing the type of capital flows that lift the price of LUC. We will regret the sale if LUCRF benefits from this, but that regret will be misplaced. Although one should always accept gifts from the market when it offers them, it is critical not to confuse market gifts with earned returns. Being on the right side of a trade for reasons other than you foresee is the same as saying your analysis is wrong, but you got away with it anyway. One should not regret missing such a win, but we are all human.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.