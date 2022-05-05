undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Fintech is an attractive industry, where young companies and established, huge companies can do well at the same time. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has recently shown that it remains a growth company, and it is leveraged to the ongoing travel recovery following the pandemic. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is a comparatively young and small company, but the AI lending platform has shown strong business growth in recent years, and its growth outlook is attractive as well. In this article, we'll pitch these two companies against each other. Note: The article subject was suggested by Seeking Alpha due to readers' interest in this question.

Two Very Different Financial Tech Companies

Both companies could attract similar investors that are interested in growth plays in the financial space. That being said, there are vast differences between Visa Inc. and Upstart Holdings, Inc.

From a market capitalization perspective, Visa, at $440 billion, is roughly 70x as valuable as Upstart, which is valued at just above $6 billion today. The differences don't end there, of course.

Visa is a very established company that has been around for decades and that has a well-known brand. Its growth does rest on growing spending by card users to a large degree, whereas it is not adding new cardholders at an overly large pace any longer -- credit cards are well-known, and many people that want one have one already. Of course, there is always room to grow the user base in international markets or by adding young consumers that did not have their own card when they were too young. But the room to grow the user base is not unlimited for a large and established company like Visa.

Upstart, on the other hand, is a young and still rather small company today. Its credit services are somewhat of a niche market compared to the payment technology from Visa, but Upstart still could have room to increase its user base manyfold if it executes well and as long as its product is attractive to potential customers.

Visa And Upstart Stock Key Metrics

During its most recent quarter, Visa generated revenue of $7.2 billion, which was up 25% year over year. This revenue is a very small portion of the payment volume the company processed. A total of 45 billion transactions were made possible by Visa during the quarter, which means that Visa's revenue per transaction is around $0.16. That doesn't sound like much, and shouldn't hurt vendors too much, but it adds up when one facilitates hundreds of millions of transactions every day.

Thanks to excellent margins, Visa was able to turn its $7 billion revenue into a net profit of $3.8 billion, which makes for a net margin well north of 50%. Visa's earnings per share came in at $1.79 for the quarter, up by 30% compared to the previous year's period.

Upstart generated revenues of $305 million during the most recent quarter. That's less than 5% of what Visa generated, but Upstart's growth was way stronger on a relative basis. Compared to the previous year's period, Upstart was able to more than triple its revenue. Of course, growing at a high relative rate is much easier when the denominator is small, which was the case for Upstart. Keeping up a 200%+ growth rate for a longer period of time will be a mathematical impossibility, but even though growth will inevitably decline from the current level, Upstart has an attractive business growth outlook.

One of Upstart's key business growth drivers was the increase in loans originated by banks through Upstart's platform. That number rose by 301% year over year, to 495,000 loans. At an annualized rate of a little below 2 million loans, Upstart is by far not yet at a size where the market is saturated. Instead, growing that volume by another 5x or 10x over the years could be possible for sure, although there are requirements to that, such as Upstart's platform remaining attractive for users. Upstart's data suggests that its platform has actually become more attractive for users in the most recent past, as the conversion on rate requests improved from 17% to 24% over the last year, meaning a higher portion of its users actually went through with getting a loan through Upstart's platform.

The fact that Upstart's revenue grew less than the number of loans originated on its platform is somewhat of a headwind, as it implies Upstart's take rate has shrunken. Another near-term headwind is Upstart's relatively unspectacular guidance for Q1, as the revenue guidance range of $295 million to $305 million implies no sequential growth compared to the revenue Upstart generated during the fourth quarter. That being said, guidance was stronger than the analyst consensus estimate at the time. Seasonal effects (e.g. shopping during the holiday season) play a role in the somewhat weak forecasted quarter-to-quarter performance.

Upstart is profitable on a non-GAAP basis, generating an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30% during the fourth quarter. That's still way lower than Visa's net margin, but when we consider Upstart's small size and the somewhat early stage in its expansion, a 30% EBITDA margin is still very solid. The company does not believe that it will be able to maintain margins at current levels, however. Instead, Upstart is guiding towards an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% in 2022, per its most recent earnings release. That is considerably weaker than the results in 2021, and somewhat counterintuitive -- in general, one would expect that margins rise over time, thanks to operating leverage and fixed cost digression. It should also be noted that Upstart's adjusted EBITDA numbers exclude stock-based compensation. That's a non-cash expense, but a real expense nevertheless, as shareholders do get diluted over time which reduces the value of their shares, all else equal. Stock-based compensation totaled $28 million in the most recent quarter, whereas adjusted EBITDA totaled $90 million. One could thus argue that actual adjusted EBITDA should be around one-third lower than what Upstart reports, in order to reflect the true cost of share-based compensation.

Both companies have major shareholder return programs in place, relative to their respective size. Visa has a history of buying back shares for billions of dollars per year, which has lowered its share count considerably in the past. Over the last six months, Visa has bought back $7 billion worth of stock, or $14 billion annualized. That's equal to around 3% of the company's market capitalization. When we look at the company's share count over time, we see that the number of shares outstanding is actually declining, as share-based compensation is not eating up these shares. Earnings per share rose by 30% in the most recent quarter, whereas net income was up 27% in the same time frame -- the 3-percentage point difference is thanks to Visa's efficient buybacks.

Upstart, despite being a young and rather small company still, has also introduced a buyback program this year. The $400 million program covers around 7% of the company's market capitalization, which looks quite strong at first sight. But when we consider the company's sizeable share-based compensation run rate, it is not yet clear how impactful these buybacks will be in the end. Depending on where SBC moves over time and how quick Upstart uses up this buyback authorization, we may not actually see a meaningful decline in its share count. But even if that is the case, the buybacks should at least help slow down the increase in Upstart's share count we have seen in the past.

Does Visa Or Upstart Perform Better?

From a share price perspective, the answer is relatively clear:

Data by YCharts

Visa has traded flat over the last six months, outperforming the broad market. On the other side, Upstart has seen its shares get decimated, as they dropped by more than 70% over the last half year. In other words, it would take a 280% share price gain for Upstart just to get back to where it traded half a year ago.

From a growth perspective, Upstart clearly has grown at a higher relative rate, although from a much smaller basis, as shown earlier. Perhaps the most important thing to look at is the performance relative to expectations, and how the business outlook changed in recent months.

Visa's expectations have been mostly flat, as we can see in the following graph:

Seeking Alpha

This isn't too surprising, as a large, established company like Visa does not change too much in the near term. Upstart, on the other hand, has seen its expectations change quite a lot in recent months:

Seeking Alpha

EPS estimates for 2022 and 2023 have risen meaningfully over the last six months, and expectations for the longer term, e.g. 2025, are up over the last couple of months as well.

Is UPST Or V Stock A Better Buy?

Both companies have merit as an investment, although they are likely attractive for different investors. Visa is the proven company with low execution risk. It has a wide moat, a huge brand, excellent fundamentals, and a great management team. Investors can own Visa without worrying too much about its future performance. Its growth is highly compelling for a company its size, and shareholder returns via buybacks are efficient and do actually reduce the share count.

Upstart has grown faster in 2021, but it's a riskier pick. Its business is not as proven yet, there is no ultra-wide moat, and dilution is an issue. We don't know yet how efficient its buybacks will be, and margin compression in 2022 throws up question marks. That being said, Upstart's higher growth potential could lead to stronger returns in a bullish scenario -- strong execution and cost controls would be required, however.

For me, Visa is the better pick, but more enterprising or risk-hungry investors may favor Upstart thanks to its more pronounced growth potential in the coming years.