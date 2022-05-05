peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) management has mentioned that they tested new zones as part of the fourth quarter report. Management added 125 potential well locations as a result of the preliminary success. So many times, I receive comments about companies running out of prospects. But rarely do oil and gas reserve reports show an extended decline in locations drilled. Instead continuing technological improvements (for as long as I can remember) enable these companies to show more drillable locations over time.

Oftentimes, Mr. Market tags a company with "reserves that will last (for example) five years". But management rarely sits idle. Combine that with reserve reports only report the recoverable reserves. There is usually plenty of oil still in the ground that could (and usually does) become commercial in the future. The advent of the unconventional industry is a perfect example of a change that allowed all kinds of previously non-commercial reserves to be recovered profitably. There is still a lot of formations that we cannot yet commercially produce. Most notably the actual shale formations themselves still are by and large not commercial. It is actually tight oil formations that are near the shale formation that are the focus of the activity.

Laredo Petroleum Presentation Of Howard County Well Performance Parameters (Laredo Petroleum First Quarter 2022, Conference Call Slide)

The result shown above adds new drilling potential to this set of leases. There are often intervals that are currently considered marginal that will likely become commercial in the future. The other factor is that secondary recovery techniques are a relatively new thought to the unconventional business. As methods advance to recover more oil in place, many of these fields will likely have some sort of secondary recovery in the future that will recover more oil than is the case right now. Management has already extended the possible drilling sites to a roughly 8-year amount. That is very likely to continue to grow as long as technology in the industry continues to advance.

Laredo Petroleum Comparison Presentation Of Western Glasscock County Well Performance Of Different Intervals (Laredo Petroleum First Quarter 2022, Conference Call Earnings Slides)

There is similar situation in the Western Glasscock County Inventory where a new interval was successfully tested. Here also, reserves will be growing because acreage was derisked through the successful appraisal well. Oftentimes, investors look at reserves, underlying supporting infrastructure and current production when evaluating a purchase. Left out of the equation is the opinion of management on the probable success of wells that are really not present in the details presented to shareholders. That opinion can turn a deal into a far better deal than the market anticipates.

Probably the main idea is that the reserve report only ever gives some idea of the possible production management can reasonably be sure of getting. Sometimes, in the case of offshore, the potential risk of actually finding those reserves is not on the report anywhere. What is clear is that known reserves in any category are a moving target. Over time, those reserves tend to increase as our (lately) rising production as a country demonstrates.

Clearly the technology advances come in lumps. There was a time when "everyone" was sure that gasoline would cost more than $10. Then we found ways to produce oil from different formations. Even though current commodity prices are high, it is very clear from the previous slides that breakeven points on the wells are considerably lower. So, it is very likely that more production will come online to decrease prices just because it is profitable for producers to produce more. It generally happens every cycle in the industry sooner or later. The old saying that "the cure for high prices is high prices" still rings true.

Laredo Petroleum Reconciliation Of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities To Free Cash Flow (Laredo Petroleum First Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Just as important as the reserve report is the benefits to the company cash flow. The company benefits both from a higher percentage of oil produced thanks to the properties noted above as well as stronger commodity pricing.

Management had in the past hedged for certain cash flow. The fourth quarter conference call mentioned that as financial leverage declines, management will more likely hedge for a price range to protect minimum cash flow while allowing for more participation in the strong commodity price market.

Management mentioned that debt reduction has the priority. The reason is that the stronger commodity prices automatically make a lot of key ratios look better. Right now, management is planning for ratios that look good at considerably lower prices to ease the fears of lenders in a downturn.

Bankers love to lend money to people and businesses that do not need the money. The leverage ratios right now appear to put this company into the "needing money" category when commodity prices are weaker. So, management will likely first take steps to get out of that "needing money" category during a cyclical downturn.

Shareholders can look forward to an increasing percentage of oil produced in the future thanks to the acquired properties shown above. Management was clear about drilling the acquired acreage first because it is the best acreage in the company portfolio. The market need not fear the company running out of places to drill anytime soon, as there appears to be plenty of intervals to possibly develop in the future on that new acreage.

Laredo Petroleum Presentation Of The Benefits Of An Increased Oil Cut (Laredo Petroleum Fourth Quarter 2021, Conference Call Slide Presentation February 2022.)

Management mentioned on the conference call in the fourth quarter that drilling would move to Howard County. Management has made good on that promise as the earlier slides pretty much confine the capital budget to Howard County for the rest of the fiscal year. The wells in Howard County have by far the largest percentage of oil produced in all of the company inventory. Depending upon the success of the drilling program, as well as when the wells begin producing, the percentage of oil produced shown above for fiscal year 2022 could prove to be conservative.

Management has already mentioned that some wells were successful beyond corporate projections. That is likely to happen some more as more wells are drilled in the future.

Management mentioned that they are open to doing more acquisitions using a combination of cash and stock so that the accretive deals also decrease leverage in the process. Any possibilities have not been factored into projections at this time.

But what is clear is that a rising percentage of oil produced combined with a lack of acquisition expenses will likely make fiscal year 2022 a year of considerable earnings improvements. Any technology advances that aid the earnings and cash flow improvement would be "icing on the cake". Clearly this company is going to have a very different future going forward. That future will involve a lot of cash flow.