Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has become a legendary company run by the greatest long-term investor of all time.

Even income investors who love dividends have made an exception for this blue-chip, and for understandable reasons.

20.5% annual returns for 56 years

Even in more modern times, when Berkshire's growth has understandably grown more slowly, Buffett's empire has delivered incredible results.

BRK Total Returns Since 1986

Over the last 36 years, the S&P has been on fire, driven by a powerful combo of falling interest rates and a red hot tech sector.

Yet, Berkshire has managed to outperform the market by 5% annually, delivering 195X returns.

Adjusted for inflation BRK's 74X returns have beaten the S&P by almost 5X.

The average rolling return at BRK is far superior to the market's and it's never experienced a lost decade like the S&P 500 has.

And the good news is that analysts expect Buffett's empire to keep on generating strong, market-beating returns in the coming years and decades.

But prudent investing isn't just about buying wonderful companies at fair prices and holding for the long-term.

It's also about balancing our limited savings with opportunity costs.

So let me show you the five reasons why Berkshire is a classic "buy and hold forever" blue-chip that most people would do very well to own in their portfolios.

But I also want to point out the reasons why 5% yielding Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY) (OTCPK:ALIZF) is a far better buy today for most income investors.

Or to put it another way, let me show you why you should own Berkshire, but buy Allianz today.

Reason One: Safety And Quality, Winner Allianz

There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 248-point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Management growth guidance

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Historical sales growth rates

Cost of capital

GF Scores

Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model work well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.

DK Zen Phoenix: Superior Fundamentals Lead To Superior Long-Term Results

Metric US Stocks 191 Real Money DK Phoenix Recs Great Recession Dividend Growth -25% 0% Pandemic Dividend Growth -1% 6% Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years 42% 99.5% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time) Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years 47% 0.5% Outperformed Market Over The Last Decade (290%) 36% 46% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980 44% 0.5% 100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 87% 200+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 66% 300+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 44% 400+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 35% 500+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 27% 600+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 23% 700+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 20% 800+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 900+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 1000+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 16% Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan, Seeking Alpha

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is comprehensive and accurate.

How does Berkshire score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

BRK Balance Sheet Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% BRK.B 92% NA NA Risk Rating Medium-Risk (47h industry percentile risk-management consensus) AA Stable outlook credit rating 0.51% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (61% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 BRK.B 66% Average Dependability 3

Overall Quality

BRK.B Final Score Rating Safety 92% 5/5 very safe Business Model 80% 3/3 wide moat, stable Dependability 66% 3/5 average Total 80% 11/13 SWAN Risk Rating 2/3 Medium Risk 10% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 15% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

BRK is one of the world's greatest companies.

In fact, BRK is in the 54th percentile of all companies on the Dividend Kings Master list. That might not sound impressive but take a look at that list!

The DK 500 Master List includes the some of the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

49 of the world's best growth stocks

But as great as BRK is it pales in comparison to the glorious quality of Allianz.

ALIZY Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (151 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% ALIZY 97% 0.5% 1.20% Risk Rating Low Risk (87th industry percentile consensus) AA stable outlook credit rating 0.51% 30-year bankruptcy risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (58% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 ALIZY 100% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

ALIZY Final Score Rating Safety 97% 5/5 very safe Business Model 60% 2/3 above-average Dependability 100% 5/5 exceptional Total 96% 12/13 Super SWAN Risk Rating 3/3 Low Risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

ALIZY is in the 96th percentile of the world's best companies.

And don't just take my word for it.

The rating agencies consider Allianz to be the world's best-run and highest quality insurance company.

Allianz Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AA stable 0.51% 196.1 Fitch AA- stable 0.55% 181.8 Moody's Aa3 (AA- equivalent) Stable 0.55% 181.8 AM Best A+ stable 0.60% 166.7 Consensus AA- stable 0.55% 181.0

Allianz is the highest-rated private insurance company in the world.

A 1 in 181 chance of losing all your money in the next 30 years.

BRK Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AA Stable Outlook 0.51% 196.1 Fitch AA- Stable Outlook 0.55% 181.8 Moody's Aa2 (AA equivalent) Stable 0.51% 196.1 Consensus AA Stable Outlook 0.52% 191.1

That's not to say that BRK is a riskier company, they are both basically very close to risk-free long-term investments.

assuming you avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons

But here's something that income investors will appreciate about Allianz:

built to last

a focus on risk management above all else

has survived and prospered through dozens of recessions, depressions, 2 World Wars, the cold war, commodity spikes, deflation and inflationary conditions, high and low-interest rates

approximately 100 bear markets and corrections over 132 years

has never missed a dividend payment since 1890

Allianz is so dependable that it hasn't missed a dividend payment in 132 years.

not even during WWI or WWII

if ALIZY ever fails to pay its dividend the world is likely over and we're too dead to care about our portfolios

Reason Two: Growth Outlook, Winner Berkshire

Berkshire's Historical Growth Rates

BRK has grown at between 6% and 32% annually over the last 20 years, but over the past two decades, its overall growth rate was 10.9%.

Guess what analysts think it will be over the long-term? 10.9% CAGR vs 8.5% for the S&P 500.

Why do analysts think BRK will grow about 25% faster than the market's earnings?

First, there's BRK's stock portfolio powered by BRK's incredible $150 billion in insurance float and $2 billion in monthly free cash flow.

$86 billion in investable cash after BRK bought $41 billion worth of stocks in Q1

Let's repeat that, the greatest investor of all time put 1/3 of his investable cash to work in Q1 2022.

It was the 12th worst month for the Nasdaq in history, the worst April for the S&P since 1972 and the worst 4-month start to the year since 1939.

Charlie Bilello

Buffett is smart enough to know that timing the market isn't as important as putting money to work in great companies at great prices.

"It's better to be approximately right than precisely wrong." - Warren Buffett

Buffett began buying stocks hand over fist in October 2008.

Stocks went on to fall another 35% after that.

But compared to people who sat in cash the entire time?

Who sat in cash for years after the Great Recession ended?

Buffett was approximately right and they were precisely wrong.

In terms of organic growth, BRK has many wonderful growth levers to pull.

Most of this is from its utility businesses.

S&P estimates that turning America's energy grid into a smart grid will cost approximately $13 trillion.

The UN estimates that the world needs to spend $5 trillion to $7 trillion per year for the next 10 to 30 years to make the green energy transition.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) calls the green energy transition one of the single greatest investment opportunities in human history and BRK's strong position in utilities and railroads (which will be needed to power the infrastructure spending) give it a decades-long growth runway.

What Berkshire's Growth Could Mean For Long-Term Investors

10.9% growth is better than the market's but it's not going to light the world on fire. But that's not what long-term investors are looking for from BRK.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 8.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted BRK Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted BRK Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,436.30 $1,511.29 $1,497.43 $61.13 10 $2,062.95 $2,284.01 $2,242.30 $179.35 15 $2,963.01 $3,451.81 $3,357.69 $394.68 20 $4,255.76 $5,216.70 $5,027.90 $772.14 25 $6,112.54 $7,883.98 $7,528.94 $1,416.40 30 $8,779.42 $11,915.01 $11,274.06 $2,494.64

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted BRK Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.05 1.04 10 1.11 1.09 15 1.16 1.13 20 1.23 1.18 25 1.29 1.23 30 1.36 1.28

BRK is basically an index fund, one that has beaten the market for decades and is expected to keep doing so for decades to come.

What about Allianz which is an insurance company and asset manager and lacks Berkshire's obvious infrastructure growth catalyst?

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Return Safe Midstream 5.2% 6.0% 11.2% 7.8% 5.3% 13.5 1.68 Allianz 5.1% 6.0% 11.1% 7.8% 5.3% 13.6 1.67 Adam's Planned Correction Buys 3.9% 18.9% 22.8% 16.0% 13.5% 5.3 3.54 10-Year US Treasury 3.0% 0.0% 3.0% 2.1% -0.4% -175.2 0.96 High-Yield 2.9% 10.3% 13.2% 9.2% 6.8% 10.7 1.92 REITs 2.9% 6.5% 9.4% 6.6% 4.1% 17.6 1.49

Management is guiding for 6% long-term earnings and dividend growth from Allianz while analysts expect 8.8% growth.

Using management's more conservative estimates, we can still see that ALIZY offers very attractive high-yield return potential.

better than the S&P 500's 10.0%

and matching the aristocrats 11.2% (but with more than 2X the very safe yield)

What does this mean for long-term return potential?

What Allianz's Growth Could Mean For Long-Term Investors

6% growth doesn't sound exciting until you realize you're getting paid 5.1% (after the tax credit) for owning the world's best insurance company.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 8.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted ALIZY Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted ALIZY Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,436.30 $1,511.29 $1,511.29 $75.00 10 $2,062.95 $2,284.01 $2,284.01 $221.06 15 $2,963.01 $3,451.81 $3,451.81 $488.80 20 $4,255.76 $5,216.70 $5,216.70 $960.94 25 $6,112.54 $7,883.98 $7,883.98 $1,771.44 30 $8,779.42 $11,915.01 $11,915.01 $3,135.59

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted ALIZY Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.05 1.05 10 1.11 1.11 15 1.16 1.16 20 1.23 1.23 25 1.29 1.29 30 1.36 1.36

ALIZY is expected to modestly outperform BRK over time, delivering potentially 12X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years.

Reason Three: Valuation, Winner Allianz

Allianz Fair Value

Allianz Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all-years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median Yield 4.38% $27.85 $26.60 $26.60 $33.11 Earnings 10.63 $19.13 $25.19 $28.28 $31.57 Average $22.68 $25.88 $27.41 $32.32 $26.41 Current Price $22.62 Discount To Fair Value 0.29% 12.59% 17.48% 30.01% 14.34% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 0.29% 14.40% 21.18% 42.88% 16.75% (22% including dividend) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $2.37 $2.66 $1.55 $0.92 $2.47 10.7 9.2

ALIZY is historically worth about 10.7X earnings and today trades at just 9.2X.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $27.40 (10.3 PE) $24.90 (10.1 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 17.45% 9.16% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 21.13% 10.08% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $28.57 $26.07 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 20.81% 13.22% Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 26.28% 15.23%

Analysts expect ALIZY to deliver 26% total returns in the next year and that's justified by its fundamentals.

What about BRK?

Berkshire Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value Earnings 22.87 $277.18 $273.98 $285.88 $377.58 Average $277.18 $273.98 $285.88 $377.58 $278.10 Current Price $320.30 Discount To Fair Value -15.55% -16.91% -12.04% 15.17% -15.17% Upside To Fair Value -13.46% -14.46% -10.75% 17.88% -13.18% 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $11.98 $12.50 $7.83 $4.33 $12.16 22.9 26.3

BRK is historically modestly overvalued at 26.3X earnings compared to its market-determined fair value of about 23X.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $365.84 (30.1 PE) $367.00 (30.2 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 12.46% 12.74% Upside To Price Target Upside To Fair Value 14.24% 14.60%

Analysts are still bullish on BRK expecting it will trade at 30X earnings within a year, which is Morningstar's estimate of fair value.

91% Statistical Probability BRK Is Worth Between 22 and 23.5X Earnings

Time Frame (Years) Average PE 20 22.53 19 22.53 18 22.2 17 22.48 16 22.74 15 22.43 14 22.76 13 22.76 12 22.11 11 22.42 10 22.87 9 23.38 8 22.56 7 23.11 6 23.26 5 23.99 4 24.37 3 23.36 2 24.37 1 24.98 Average 23.06 Median 22.76 Harmonic Average 23.04

BRK might every well trade at 30X earnings at some point but as you can see, to call that "fair value" is rather speculative given its 20 years of historical market-determined fair values.

Reason Four: Medium-Term Total Return Potential, Winner Allianz

Investors don't have to wait for decades for Allianz to deliver slightly superior returns compared to BRK.

They likely only have to wait a few years.

ALIZY 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

If ALIZY grows as analysts expect by 2024, it could deliver 70% total returns, or 22% annually.

Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

ALIZY 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Over the next five years, analysts think ALIZY could deliver 15% annual returns.

about 4X more than the S&P 500

about 2X more than BRK

BRK 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

If BRK grows as analysts expect by 2024, it could deliver 18% total returns, or 7% annually.

about 50% less than ALIZY

BRK 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

BRK's 5-year consensus return potential is 9% per year, or 62% total returns.

about 50% better than the S&P 500

but 50% less than ALIZY

ALIZY Investment Decision Score

Compared to the S&P 500 ALIZY is a potentially excellent investment idea.

20% better valuation

more than 3X the yield (and a safer yield at that)

2X the risk-adjusted expected returns over the next five years

BRK Investment Decision Score

Compared to the market BRK is a slightly below-average investment opportunity right now.

3% worse valuation

just 1% higher risk-adjusted expected return

Reason Five: Long-Term Risk Management, Winner Allianz

See the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Allianz's Risk Profile Summary

Regulatory risk: mostly pertaining to tax rates and capital requirements

Interest rate risk: portfolio yield affected by interest rates

Equity risk: from the stocks they own in their portfolios

Credit spread risk: bond values are affected by credit market conditions

Inflation risk: higher inflation hurts reinsurance profits

Currency risk: ALIZY operates in over 70 countries (uses hedges to manage this)

Underwriting risk: potentially larger than expected losses due to disasters and black swans like pandemics

Credit risks: if counterparties fail

Labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years and finance is a high paying industry) - rising wage pressures around the world

Accounting fraud risk: significantly less than 17.5% statistical chance of accounting fraud

BRK's Risk Profile Summary

Our uncertainty rating for Berkshire is medium....Berkshire has generally scored lower on governance issues because of the makeup of its board and board committees, the unequal voting structure of its shares, and the lack of engagement and opaqueness historically on governance issues. Berkshire faces the risk that insurance claims exceed loss reserves or that material impairments affect its investment portfolio. Several of the firm's key businesses--insurance, energy generation and distribution, and rail transport--operate in industries that are subject to higher degrees of regulatory oversight, which could affect future business combinations, as well as the setting of rates charged to customers. Many of the company's noninsurance operations are exposed to the cyclicality of the economy, with results suffering during economic slowdowns. Berkshire is exposed to foreign currency, equity price, and credit default risk through its various investments and operating companies. Its derivative contracts could affect the firm's earnings and capital position, especially during more volatile markets, as they are recorded at fair value and updated periodically to reflect any changes in value. These contracts started expiring in 2019 and will continue to do so until 2025. Berkshire depends on two key employees--Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger--for almost all of its investment and capital-allocation decisions. With Buffett turning 92 in August 2022 and Munger turning 98 in January 2022, it is increasingly likely that our valuation horizon will exceed their life spans, with the quality of investment returns and capital allocation being affected." - Morningstar

How do both companies manage their complex risk profiles?

Allianz Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 100.0% AAA Industry Leader, Stable Trend Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 93.2% 16.1/100 Low-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 100.00% Exceptional, #1 Industry Leader S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 93.0% Exceptional- Stable Trend FactSet 50.0% Average- Positive Trend Morningstar Global Percentile 88.44 Very Good Consensus 87.4% Very Good, Bordering On Excellent, Low-Risk, Stable Trend

Allianz Long-Term Risk Management Is The 20th Best In The Master List (96th Percentile)

Allianz's risk-management consensus is in the top 4% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as

Amgen (AMGN)

Enbridge (ENB) - global aristocrat

3M (MMM) - dividend king

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - dividend king

Microsoft (MSFT)

Adobe (ADBE)

Berkshire Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 19.0% BB, Below-Average, Positive Trend Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 90.9% 22.5/100 Medium-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 24.6% Satisfactory S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 10.0% Very Poor, Stable Trend Just Capital 19 Metric Model 45.0% Average FactSet 50.0% Average Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 88.6% Very Good Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies) 45.3% Average Consensus 47% Medium, Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend

Berkshire Long-Term Risk Management Is The 398th Best In The Master List (20th Percentile)

BRK's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 20% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as:

Genuine Parts Company ( GPC ) - dividend king

Roper Technologies ( ROP ) - dividend aristocrat

Broadcom ( AVGO

Pfizer ( PFE

Altria (MO) - dividend king

For context, here are how both companies compare on risk management to the Master List.

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Allianz 87 Very Good, Bordering on Exceptional Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average Berkshire 47 Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

How We Monitor Allianz's Risk Profile

19 analysts

4 credit rating agencies

8 total risk rating agencies

27 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk analysis

How We Monitor Berkshire's Risk Profile

7 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

9 total risk rating agencies

16 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk analysis

"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Berkshire Is A Wonderful "Buy And Hold Forever" Blue-Chip But Allianz Is A Far Better Buy Today

Both Berkshire and Allianz are amazing companies and over the long-term both could make you rich.

Company Berkshire Allianz BRK Wins ALIZY Wins Yield 0.0% 5.1% 1 LT Growth Consensus 10.9% 6.0% 1 Total Return Potential 10.9% 11.1% 1 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.6% 7.8% 1 Discount To Fair Value -3% -15% 1 DK Rating Hold Good Buy 1 Quality Score 80% 96% 1 Safety Score 92% 97% 1 Dependability Score 66% 100% 1 Long-Term Risk-Management Industry Percentile 47% 87% 1 Credit Rating AA Stable AA stable 1 1 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 0.51% 0.51% 1 1 Dividend Growth Streak (Years) NA 2 1 Return On Capital (12-Months) NA NA 1 1 Return On Capital Industry Percentile NA NA 1 1 Return On Capital (13-Year Median) NA NA 1 1 Return On Capital (5-Year trend) NA NA 1 1 Sum 7 16

But when it comes to key fundamentals such as safety and quality, yield, total return potential, and valuation, Allianz is the clear winner over Berkshire right now.

While no company is right for everyone, not even the mighty Berkshire, I think that two things are clear today.

Most people would do well to own Berkshire in their diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolios

Allianz is the far better buy today

This is the kind of careful analysis that smart long-term investors make when deciding which companies to buy and when.

Because if you focus on the five fundamentals that determine 97% of long-term investing success, you never have to pray for luck on Wall Street, you make your own.