metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I am a dividend growth investor, and the majority of my assets are in a dividend growth portfolio. However, every once in a while, I am looking at companies that are either value stocks or growth stocks, and consider them for my other portfolios. I usually focus on companies with existing free cash flow, as it is a vote of confidence that the business is viable.

In this article, I will cover the shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS). The company is very popular among retail investors, and there are wide discussions about it both on Twitter and Reddit. While the company is not a dividend growth company, I found it to have an interesting business model and decided to dive into it.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing value stocks as well as dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Digital Turbine provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Digital Turbine

Fundamentals

Sales are the most important when looking at a fast-growing company. While money is invested to grow, income is usually neglected, but growing sales are a sign that there is a demand for the company's products and services. Digital Turbine is enjoying 3000% sales growth over the last five years both due to organic growth and acquisitions that expand its Ignite platform. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Digital Turbine to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~30% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

If sales represent the demand for the service, product, or solution, positive EPS (earnings per share) implies that a company has a proven business model and that the company can earn money for shareholders. Over the last year, the EPS of Digital Turbine has more than tripled as the company can monetize its platform efficiently. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Digital Turbine to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~40% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

Not only that the company profitable, but over the last two years, the company has been enjoying a positive FCF (free cash flow). This trend is expected to continue as sales and EPS are forecasted to increase. Generating positive FCF means that the profits are not only "on paper" but the company generates real money that in the future can and will be returned to shareholders. At the moment FCF is modest at just shy of $40M, but as the company scales the platform, investors should expect significant FCF growth.

Data by YCharts

Companies especially in their growth phase tend to fund their growth by issuing equity. This is different from more mature companies like dividend growth companies which enjoy higher trust from the financial institutions and rely mostly on debt. Therefore, investors in Digital Turbine should take into account that they will continue to be diluted as the company raise capital. The number of shares outstanding has increased by almost 50% in five years, and this trend will probably continue.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio has declined significantly over the last twelve months. The company grows EPS at an annual rate of more than 30%. While I understand why investors are reluctant to pay 50 times earnings. However, paying only 16 times forward earnings for a company that generates cash and enjoys such promising growth estimates makes sense to me.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from FAST Graphs emphasizes that Digital Turbine is attractively valued at the moment. The company's share price has simply collapsed, while the company's growth trajectory is intact. A company that historically has been trading for 50 times earnings on average is now trading for less than 16 times its forecasted earnings for the next twelve months.

FAST Graphs

To conclude, Digital Turbine seems like a very healthy company. The company is growing its sales extremely fast, and it is already profitable. In addition, the company is generating positive FCF, which means it doesn't need outside capital to survive. This package comes at what I believe to be an attractive valuation, as the company is suffering from the negative sentiment of growth companies.

Opportunities

The largest opportunity is the company's expansion of its ecosystem. The ecosystem is growing as more OEMs and cellphone providers are adopting the Ignite platform. It also grows as more companies increase their spending on mobile ads. The company also expands its ecosystem with additional features that allow seamless downloads of apps, making it more efficient. And lastly, the platform is also growing due to acquisitions that increase the TAM for the Ignite platform and its current clients.

Digital Turbine

A second opportunity is the possibility of a dividend. The dividend doesn't have to be very impressive, but it should signal that the company has significant cash generation abilities that are not in danger. The graph below shows the case of NVIDIA (NVDA). Nvidia is paying today only 4% of its earnings in the form of dividends, so it doesn't hinder its ability to grow. When Nvidia started paying the dividend, it was just after its P/E ratio collapsed despite its long-term growth trajectory. The dividend helped assure investors that the company is a long-term cash generator.

Data by YCharts

The third opportunity is the margin of safety. When a company is trading for 16 times earnings despite having a solid growth trajectory, there is more room for error. Investors may be affected by the broader sentiment, or they may be worried about the risks that can slow the growth. Yet, at the current price level, there is enough room for error, and insiders within the company also note it and buy more shares in the company.

Risks

The company has significant reliance on the Android operating system that belongs to Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). The company has very limited revenues coming from iOS users. If Google changes its policy towards ads or becomes more reluctant to allow third parties embedded services to work in the background, it may harm Digital Turbine.

We saw how Apple hurt Facebook (FB) with one policy change. Google also did a similar move in 2013, when it stopped its cooperation with Babylon, a translation company. Shares of Babylon plunged over 60% the day after. Moreover, the company is also sensitive to competition as both the OEMs, the cellular provider, and of course Google directly may decide to compete for these revenues as they keep growing.

The third risk is the track record. Digital Turbine is a young company in a new field. The company is indeed growing sales, EPS, and FCF. It is also true that the mobile ad market is growing. However, there is a very short track record for that. The market is new, and the company has shown this exponential only for several years. Investors are therefore pricing an execution risk.

Conclusions

At the moment Digital Turbine looks like an extremely solid company. The company enjoys solid fundamentals, and exponential sales and EPS growth in its growing market. The company also has several growth opportunities that can unlock more value for shareholders. This entire package is trading for less than 16 times forward earnings.

The investment doesn't come without some significant risks, but I believe that at the current price levels these risks are priced in. Investment in Digital Turbine is not for everyone, as the company is riskier than your average blue-chip. However, I believe that it is still a suitable investment for investors with a diversified portfolio.