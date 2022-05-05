Mailson Pignata/iStock via Getty Images

Instrument

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

TradingView, Author

Reasons for recent growth

Unlike the wheat and corn markets, the hostilities in Ukraine do not directly affect the soybean market. Simply because neither Russia nor Ukraine is among the largest exporters of soybeans. These countries account for less than 1% of world soybean exports.

But at the same time, soy is traditionally highly correlated with corn. For this reason, the current bull market in corn partially supports the soybean market:

Author

By the way, it is interesting to note that judging by the spread between these commodities, the current price of soybeans can even be considered cheap:

Author

At the same time, the soybean market had its own reasons for growth even without the influence of the corn market.

Since October, the USDA has been systematically lowering the forecast for global soybean production in the current marketing year. If in October, the forecasts of the USDA allowed for a surplus of almost 9 million tons, but now a deficit of 11 million tons is already expected:

Author

The decline in forecasts was mainly due to the worsening outlook in Argentina.

Author

And for Brazil:

Author

The described factors largely explain the reason for the growth of the soybean market over the past six months. In other words, all this is no longer news to the market. But it was a necessary introduction.

China

China accounts for more than 60% of soybean imports. This determines the high impact of the state of the economy of this country on the entire soybean market:

AgroChart

The fact is as a result of strict quarantine measures, the Chinese economy is slowing down. In March, the country reported the biggest decline in consumer spending (-3.5%) and the highest unemployment rate (5.8%) since the start of the pandemic. It is very remarkable that, for example, the markets of industrial metals (silver and copper) quickly reacted to this fact with a correction:

TradingView

TradingView

In a word, now the focus of commodity markets (the soybean market in particular) is the slowdown in the Chinese economy and the associated slowdown in consumption. In my opinion, this deprives the soybean market of a driver for further growth.

U.S. Export

So, as of the third week of April, the accumulated volume of exported soybean together with the outstanding sales (sold, but not shipped) in the US amounted to 57.58 million tons. This is well above average:

Author

The outstanding sales for the next marketing year are already the highest in five years, indicating continued strong demand for American soybean. Of course, the main buyer is China.

Author

A high export rate is a powerful support factor for the US soybean market. This factor cannot be ignored.

Funds

Funds are now extremely positive on soybeans. According to the latest COT report, they hold 173.47 thousand long contracts, and only 4.3 thousand short contracts.

Author

At the moment, funds control almost 20% of all liquidity in the market. This creates correction risks if funds decide to start taking profits.

Author

Fundamental Price

In the soybean market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the soybean futures.

Based on this indicator, I built models that allow you to approximately understand the adequacy of the current corn futures price in the market. Note that these models take into account inflation.

Looking at the global soybean market from this point of view, we can say that the price of CBOT soybean futures is expensive, but not critical:

Author

The same is true for the US market.

Author

Taking into account inflation, the fundamental picture still leaves a window for further growth in soybean prices.

Bottom Line

In my opinion, factors such as reduced production and strong U.S. exports are already significantly reflected in the price of soybeans. Now the market is focused on a possible weakening of demand in China, and because of this, funds may begin to partially take profits on their long contracts.

Therefore, I believe that in the near future the value of the Teucrium Soybean Fund will be in the range of $27-29.