SOYB: Market Focus Shifted From Supply To Demand

Oleh Kombaiev profile picture
Oleh Kombaiev
15.07K Followers

Summary

  • Since October, the USDA has been systematically lowering the forecast for global soybean production in the current marketing year.
  • Now the focus of commodity markets (the soybean market in particular) is the slowdown in the Chinese economy. This deprives the soybean market of a driver for further growth.
  • A high export rate is a powerful support factor for the US soybean market. This factor cannot be ignored.
  • At the moment, funds control almost 20% of all liquidity in the market. This creates correction risks if they decide to start taking profits.
соевая плантация с небом на горизонте и макро детали

Mailson Pignata/iStock via Getty Images

Instrument

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

Soybean prices

TradingView, Author

Reasons for recent growth

Unlike the wheat and corn markets, the hostilities in Ukraine do not directly affect the soybean market. Simply because neither Russia nor Ukraine is among the largest exporters of soybeans. These countries account for less than 1% of world soybean exports.

But at the same time, soy is traditionally highly correlated with corn. For this reason, the current bull market in corn partially supports the soybean market:

Correlation between soy and corn

Author

By the way, it is interesting to note that judging by the spread between these commodities, the current price of soybeans can even be considered cheap:

spread between soy and corn

Author

At the same time, the soybean market had its own reasons for growth even without the influence of the corn market.

Since October, the USDA has been systematically lowering the forecast for global soybean production in the current marketing year. If in October, the forecasts of the USDA allowed for a surplus of almost 9 million tons, but now a deficit of 11 million tons is already expected:

Global Soybean Markets

Author

The decline in forecasts was mainly due to the worsening outlook in Argentina.

Argentina soybean production

Author

And for Brazil:

Brazil Soybean Production

Author

The described factors largely explain the reason for the growth of the soybean market over the past six months. In other words, all this is no longer news to the market. But it was a necessary introduction.

China

China accounts for more than 60% of soybean imports. This determines the high impact of the state of the economy of this country on the entire soybean market:

Soybean import

AgroChart

The fact is as a result of strict quarantine measures, the Chinese economy is slowing down. In March, the country reported the biggest decline in consumer spending (-3.5%) and the highest unemployment rate (5.8%) since the start of the pandemic. It is very remarkable that, for example, the markets of industrial metals (silver and copper) quickly reacted to this fact with a correction:

Silver Market

TradingView

Copper market

TradingView

In a word, now the focus of commodity markets (the soybean market in particular) is the slowdown in the Chinese economy and the associated slowdown in consumption. In my opinion, this deprives the soybean market of a driver for further growth.

U.S. Export

So, as of the third week of April, the accumulated volume of exported soybean together with the outstanding sales (sold, but not shipped) in the US amounted to 57.58 million tons. This is well above average:

Soybean export

Author

The outstanding sales for the next marketing year are already the highest in five years, indicating continued strong demand for American soybean. Of course, the main buyer is China.

Soybean export next year

Author

A high export rate is a powerful support factor for the US soybean market. This factor cannot be ignored.

Funds

Funds are now extremely positive on soybeans. According to the latest COT report, they hold 173.47 thousand long contracts, and only 4.3 thousand short contracts.

Funds position in soybean

Author

At the moment, funds control almost 20% of all liquidity in the market. This creates correction risks if funds decide to start taking profits.

Funds position in soybean

Author

Fundamental Price

In the soybean market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the soybean futures.

Based on this indicator, I built models that allow you to approximately understand the adequacy of the current corn futures price in the market. Note that these models take into account inflation.

Looking at the global soybean market from this point of view, we can say that the price of CBOT soybean futures is expensive, but not critical:

soybean fundamental price

Author

The same is true for the US market.

Soybean fundamental price

Author

Taking into account inflation, the fundamental picture still leaves a window for further growth in soybean prices.

Bottom Line

In my opinion, factors such as reduced production and strong U.S. exports are already significantly reflected in the price of soybeans. Now the market is focused on a possible weakening of demand in China, and because of this, funds may begin to partially take profits on their long contracts.

Therefore, I believe that in the near future the value of the Teucrium Soybean Fund will be in the range of $27-29.

Soybean prices

TradingView, Author

This article was written by

Oleh Kombaiev profile picture
Oleh Kombaiev
15.07K Followers
Individual investor, data and financial analyst. I am interested in investment decisions based on objective methods of modeling and statistical analysis. Besides, I pay much attention to the psychological aspects of decision making.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.