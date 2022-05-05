4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) cratered more than 14% after a disappointing quarterly report last week. The drop wiped out more than $200B in market value from the e-Commerce company, indicating that Amazon may head for more trouble should its top line growth further decelerate. Amazon’s outlook for Q2'22 indicates more trouble and it serves as a wake-up call for investors that the period of hyper-growth during the pandemic has ended!

Amazon’s Q1’22 earnings card was a huge disappointment

Amazon’s first-quarter earnings report card was not a good one. The e-Commerce firm reported total net sales of $116.4B and a quarterly net loss of $3.8B, or $7.56 per-share, for Q1’22. Amazon’s results missed predictions, too.

Seeking Alpha

Amazon’s revenue growth slowed down markedly in the first-quarter as the e-Commerce boom during the pandemic is coming to an end. Amazon’s revenues grew only 7% year over year to $116.4 B in the year-earlier period and Q1’22 marked the fourth consecutive quarter of decelerating top line growth. In the year-earlier period, Amazon’s net sales increased 44% year over year due to a massive increase in online shopping at the height of the pandemic. Since the pandemic has effectively ended, Amazon is now confronted with considerably slower top line growth and the forecast for Q2’22 doesn’t exactly make a strong case for Amazon either.

Amazon projects $116.0B to $121.0B in the second-quarter, indicating just 3% to 7% year over year growth. The guidance implies that Amazon’s revenue growth will decelerate for the fifth consecutive quarter in Q2’22 and it is not totally out of the question that Amazon could see negative top line growth in the second half of the year.

Massive mark-to-market loss related to Amazon’s EV investment

Amazon’s net loss was driven chiefly by a mark-to-market adjustment related to the firm’s investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive (RIVN). Amazon’s $3.8B net loss for Q1’22 included a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6B which is shown as a non-operating expense in Amazon’s financial statements.

Amazon

Rivian’s valuation has decreased 67% since the start of the year. Rivian, which counts Amazon and Ford (F) as its financial backers, has seen initial excitement about its prospects in the electric vehicle industry evaporate in 2022, raising the possibility of further mark-to-market losses in the second-quarter.

Data by YCharts

One bright spot: AWS

One business division that does great for Amazon is Amazon Web Services, also known as AWS. Amazon Web Services offers customers on-demand cloud computing platforms and has been one of the fastest growing businesses within Amazon. AWS is Amazon’s third-largest business regarding revenue contribution and it was the only business division in Q1’22 that generated a profit for Amazon. AWS net sales in Q1’22 were $18.4B, showing 37% year over year growth. The AWS business unit also saw strong profit growth of 57% year over year and reached record earnings of $6.5B.

Amazon

Free cash flow

Amazon is investing heavily in new businesses and products which takes up a lot of resources. Amazon pays for these investments out of free cash flow. The firm’s free cash flow was $(18.6)B in Q1’22, on a trailing twelve-months basis, showing a material decrease from $26.4B in Q1’21. The reasons for the decline in free cash flow were lower operating cash flows which decreased 41% year over year and higher investment spending. Investors may have to expect weaker free cash flows going forward if Amazon’s top line growth further decelerates.

Amazon

Amazon is still expensive

Due to Amazon’s weak revenue outlook for Q2’22, investors must be prepared for revenue growth to turn negative later this year. Additionally, analysts are likely to continue to refresh their revenue estimates for Amazon’s FY 2022 after the guidance for the second-quarter disappointed. Currently, estimates are for Amazon to achieve revenues of $526.04B in FY 2022 and $616.33B in FY 2023, implying year over year revenue growth rates of 12% and 17%. Should Amazon’s revenue growth further decelerate, or even turn negative in the second half of 2022, shares of the e-Commerce retailer could revalue even lower. The odds of a recession appear to have risen lately, putting the high valuations of growth companies in general at risk.

Based on current revenue estimates, shares of Amazon trade at a premium market-price-to-sales-ratio of 2.1 X. Although Amazon’s P-S ratio has already corrected to the downside in 2022, shares of Amazon are no bargain either. Revenue estimates for next year have started to decrease as well...

Data by YCharts

Risks with Amazon

Amazon is facing a slowdown in its core business, e-Commerce, while AWS benefits from digital transformation trends and will likely continue to grow rapidly, even if a recession were to hit the U.S. economy. Slowing top line growth and decreasing operating margins in Amazon’s core e-Commerce business are the biggest risks for Amazon going forward. What would change my opinion on Amazon is if the e-Commerce retailer turned free cash flow around and saw an acceleration in revenue growth.

Final thoughts

The first-quarter earnings card was a wake-up call. Amazon’s revenue growth is strongly decelerating and the e-Commerce company is likely headed for more trouble if the U.S. economy experiences a recession, the odds of which have increased lately.

The revenue outlook for Q2’22 also indicates that top line risks are growing and it is not out of the question that Amazon’s top line growth could turn negative in the second half of the year. Considering that Amazon’s sales valuation factor is still very high, I believe the risk/reward is currently not attractive and shares of Amazon are likely to drop further!