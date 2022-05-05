Issuance Changes Amid A Flat Curve

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

By Jerry Law

Given the flattened/inverted yield curve, companies have changed their issuance behavior, especially in the long end , taking advantage of the inverted 20s – 30s.

Amid the dramatic bear flattening we have seen in U.S. Treasuries over the past few months, one might conclude that a company could direct more of its new issuance to the long end of the curve. This would take place because the premium paid for issuing longer-tenor bonds versus issuing on the short end is lower than the premium paid in a steeper yield-curve environment. Essentially, this allows companies to push out their debt obligations without having to “pay up” as much as they did before. Let’s take a deeper dive into this concept and see if it has materialized in the USD investment grade corporate new issue market.

It is important to note that companies do not have the complete flexibility to choose at what tenor they issue. They do not decide the tenor of issuance solely based on the economics of different yields across the maturity spectrum, but rather based on specific business needs, which can be long, medium or long term. Therefore, one is not going to see a company that traditionally issues five-year paper suddenly leap to the 30-year part of the curve, despite the flattening we’ve been seeing. Therefore, I’d like to zoom into just one of those categories, the long end, where we have seen a change in corporate behavior based on how the yield curve has moved.

The 20s – 30s curve has been inverted since late October 2021, implying that we may see a shift from long-end borrowers moving from 20-year tenors to 30 years. In the first four months of the year, 2.0% of new issues were 20-year tenors, while during the period from reintroduction of the 20-year Treasury in May 2020 to year-end 2021, 3.6% of new issues were 20-year tenors. One would be right in assuming that this decrease in 20-year issuance was made up for in 30-year issuance, where there was an increase in the share of 30 years from 9.5% to 10.7% over the same time periods.

This is exactly what we would expect to see: a transition away from the higher-yield 20-year to the lower-yield 30-year part of the curve, allowing issuers to extend out their debt while pocketing the yield differential opportunity cost. Until the yield curve normalizes, we expect to see continued corporate issuance like this, disrupting traditional supply patterns over the curve.

