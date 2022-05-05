hocus-focus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the leading streaming company, is now down almost 70% from its historical high last November. This has wiped off over $200 billion market cap from the company and it is now "only" worth $93 billion. In its latest quarterly earnings, the company posted a surprising 200,000 drop in subscribers and is forecasted to further lose 2 million subscribers in the next quarter versus a 1.5 million gain last year. This is a potential thesis-breaking signal which causes investors to flee away from the stock. Bill Ackmann, the famous hedge fund manager of Pershing Square, sent out a letter to their investors disclosing that they have already sold all their Netflix shares despite taking a $400 million loss on its $3.1 billion share stake. This is quite shocking as the hedge fund only bought those shares 3 months ago after Netflix posted its first-quarter earnings.

Despite the drop in subscriber numbers and lower than expected revenue, the company's profitability is finally showing a stabilization, which has been criticized for a long time. After the big drop, Netflix is now trading at a forward PE of 17.4 which is a significant discount compared to its historical average. The current level seems to be an attractive entry point, however, there are still many uncertainties surrounding the company's future growth and prospects. The stock is a hold until we can see more clarity regarding revenue growth in upcoming earnings.

Q1's earnings report: the good and the bad

Aside from the shocking drop in subscribers, there are also other numbers to pay attention to. The company recorded YoY revenue growth of 9.9% from $7.16 billion to $7.87 billion, a $70 million miss from analysts' estimates. What's alarming is that Netflix's revenue growth has now been trending down for 5 consecutive quarters. Q1 revenue growth last year is 24% which is significantly higher than the 9.9% reported this year. Q2 revenue is forecasted to be $8.07 million which represents a YoY growth of 10%, and QoQ growth of 0%. Despite the disappointing deceleration in subscribers and revenue growth, there are still some bright spots in the earnings report.

The company showed a re-acceleration sequentially in its bottom line. Operating income increased from $632 million a quarter ago to $1.97 billion this quarter with operating margin increasing from 8.2% to 25.1%. They also posted a positive free cash flow of $802 million compared to a negative free cash flow in the last three quarters. This is a good sign that the company is finally improving its profitability, a weak spot that the company had been facing for a long time. Margins are also starting to stabilize with the management team expecting operating margin to be roughly in line with current levels. Also even though subscribers dropped, its total share of US TV screen time still managed to increase from 6% in May last year to 6.4 % in February this year. This shows that the engagement rate from current subscribers remains strong.

Netflix's Earnings

Management's call

In response to the deceleration in subscribers and revenue growth, the management laid out a few potential changes for the coming years during the earnings call. Firstly, they are doubling down on content creation, especially in international series or movies which had seen some success, example last year includes Squid Game and Money Heist.

Secondly, they are now focusing on how to monetize sharing. Password sharing is currently a big issue as it decreases the number of users they can monetize. To tackle that, the company started testing different monetizing approaches. In March, it introduced two new paid sharing features, where current members have the choice to pay for additional households.

Thirdly they are trying to expand further into the international market, which the company identifies as the growth runway in the long run. Lastly, they briefly mentioned that they are considering adding an ad-supported tier to its platform to attract more subscribers, but there isn't an explicit plan at the moment. However, these changes may not be able to solve the most immediate problem, which is the increase in competition.

Increasing competition

According to Statista, The SVoD market is projected to grow from $82.43 billion this year to $115.90 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 8.9%. The market is expanding due to the acceleration of cord-cutting continues as households seek flexibility. However, the market is now a lot more concentrated and competition is very fierce. Disney+ and HBO max are launched in 2019 and 2020 respectively and have been grabbing market share very quickly. Disney announced earlier this year that Disney+ has reached 129.8 million subscribers worldwide. While HBO/HBO max recorded 76.8 million subscribers worldwide. The number is still below Netflix's 221.6 million, but if Netflix's subscribers keep decreasing while Disney+ and HBO max continue their strong growth, the gap may close quickly.

The rapid rise of Disney+ and HBO Max is largely due to their strong existing IPs (intellectual properties) and market positioning. Disney+ has IPs such as Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and its own classic Disney shows. These IPs are especially appealing to teenagers and children. HBO Max has IPs like DC, F.r.i.e.n.d.s, Harry Porter, and other Warner Media owned movies. HBO also has a strong reputation for producing high-quality shows like Succession and Game Of Thrones. Meanwhile, Netflix IPs are very mediocre when compared to its competitor. Some popular shows such as Daredevil also moved back to Disney+ as it belongs to Disney's IP, which further weakens Netflix's catalog.

Is acquiring fuboTV a possible solution to re-accelerate growth?

Besides all the changes management is making. I believe the company can re-accelerate growth by differentiating itself from other competitors, which allows them to grow its market share and solidify its leadership position. This is why acquiring FuboTV may be a good solution. Fubo is a leading sports-first live TV streaming platform that operates in the US, Canada, and Spain. The company mainly focuses on its sports offerings, which include major professional sports leagues such as MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and college sports leagues. It also offers a more expensive tier that includes other channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, BBC, and more. Add-on channel packages are also available for extra flexibility.

In contrast to Netflix, fuboTV is growing explosively. In Q4, the company reached a subscribers count of 1.3 million, up from 580,000 a year ago. New subscriber additions in the fourth quarter were approximately 185,000, which represents a 100% YoY growth. Revenue for the quarter is $231 million, or 119% YoY growth. Subscription revenue and Advertising revenue contributed $205 and $26.1 million respectively. The company guided FY22 revenue to be around $1.08 billion and total subscribers of 1.5 million, which both indicate a growth of around 50%.

Besides live sports streaming, fuboTV is also heavily engaged in the sports betting market. It is developing a unique interactive streaming platform that combines streaming and sports betting. It is able to leverage its current subscribers and convert some of them into sportsbook players. Within a few months after its first online sportsbook launch, the company now already has market access deals in 10 states and is continuing to expand.

An acquisition of fuboTV will allow Netflix to instantly expand into the "online live sports video streaming" and sports betting market, which significantly increases its TAM. These are two fast-growing markets with huge opportunities. According to Verified Market Research, the "online live sports video streaming" market is expected to reach $87 billion in 2028, representing a strong CAGR of 21.26%. This growth rate is almost two times the growth rate of the SVoD market. The US sports betting market is could grow to about $39 billion by 2033, according to Goldman Sachs, which represents a CAGR of 40%.

Bloomberg

I believe the synergies between these two companies will be huge. Netflix needs growth while fuboTV needs scale for profitability (just like when Netflix first started). The addition of fuboTV can add huge value to Netflix's platform. Having live sports and other live channels on Netflix's platform makes it a lot more complete and compelling. No matter if it comes in a bundle, or a separate add-on package, it increases the attractiveness of Netflix's platform, which is what it desperately needs right now.

The integration of its sports betting feature also makes the platform much more unique compared to others like YouTube TV (GOOG) or ESPN (which is available as an add-on for Disney+). As fuboTV's number of subscribers is only a fraction of Netflix's, this means there is a large cross-selling opportunity for them to convert the current 220 million subscribers into fuboTV subscribers or sportsbook players. (If Netflix decides to operate it as an add-on). fuboTV's Pro plan costs $69.99 which is more than 3x compared to Netflix's premium of $19.99. This means even a small percentage of users adopting fuboTV's plan will result in a large revenue increase.

One of the biggest problems for fuboTV right now is profitability. It recorded a net loss of $112 million with a net loss margin of 48% last quarter. The combination with Netflix will allow it to cut down costs significantly and improve profitability. Currently, Sales and Marketing, G&A, and R&D combined account for more than 40% of its revenue. After the combination fuboTV can cut down Sales and Marketing costs as it can leverage the popularity of Netflix to promote itself. G&A and R&D will also reduce as Netflix already have a huge team in place which allows fuboTV to trim a lot of its workforce.

The perfect timing

Netflix is now finally profitable and cash-flow positive, it is able to sustain fuboTV's operation without having to worry too much about profitability even if fuboTV is burning cash in the short term. Netflix's free cash flow of $802 million and net income of $1.97 billion is more than enough to cover fuboTV's net loss of $112 million. Second, after the recent sell-off in high-growth tech stocks, fuboTV is now trading at $4.45 which converts to an EV of $680 million after taking its cash and debt into account. Which is a lot more affordable compared to a year ago when fuboTV is trading at around $20 which translates to an EV of $3.05 billion.

Netflix currently has $6 billion in cash which means it is able to acquire fuboTV without having to dilute its shareholders. Even at a 50% premium buyout price, it would still be very affordable for Netflix. A $680 million acquisition is able to bring in $1 billion of revenue for Netflix and is immediately accretive. Using Netflix's forecasted revenue of $32 billion for FY22, the acquisition will lift its revenue growth by 3.1 percentage points. A deal of $680 million while being able to bring in 3.1 percentage points revenue growth for a company as big as Netflix is a bargain. This is also discounted from any of the synergies I mentioned above. I believe now is the perfect time for Netflix to acquire fuboTV.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Netflix is now trading at a historical low FWD PE of 17.4. While its major competitors Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are trading at an FWD PE of 25.2 and 23.3 respectively. Disney is trading at a premium as its business is more diversified and is poised to benefit from borders reopening. I believe the current valuation of the company is fair. It is losing subscribers due to strong competition and lack of compelling content. It is also struggling to gain a foothold in large markets like India. The company deserves a lower multiple as its prospect remains uncertain going forward. Management is making different changes but the risk remains until we see progress in future earnings. I believe it needs to prove that it can re-accelerate revenue and subscriber growth in order before it gets a valuation expansion.

Conclusion

Netflix is struggling with its subscribers decreasing and revenue growth decelerating while Disney+ and HBO max are grabbing market share quickly. I believe the acquisition of Fubo will be very beneficial as they are growing quickly and it allows Netflix to expand its TAM by entering the live sports streaming and sports betting market. Netflix is a company that usually doesn't engage in M&A activities. However, they recently acquired two gaming studios company Next Games and Boss Fight. There aren't many details about their plans for expanding into gaming but it shows that management knows they need a change in order for the company to improve its prospect, Facebook's acquisition of Instagram is a prime example. A one billion acquisition turns out to be a game-changer for them going forward. For now, the company is navigating multiple headwinds, and until it is starting to show improvements, I believe the company is a hold despite its compelling valuation.

I just started writing on Seeking Alpha so any feedback or comment will be appreciated!!