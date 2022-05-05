Skillz Q1 Earnings: Avoid This Stock
Summary
- Skillz delivered a mixed FQ1 earnings card as it beat revenue estimates. However, SKLZ underdelivered on profitability again. As a result, the execution risks on its new "profitability" pivot have started to surface.
- We also noted deteriorating underlying operating metrics. Therefore, Skillz management has yet to convince us how it could chart adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2024.
- We urged investors to sell at our previous update. We reiterate our call for investors to sell and cut exposure before SKLZ stock falls further.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) reported a mixed FQ1'22 card yesterday. Even though revenue was above the consensus estimates, it reported a wider than expected GAAP EPS loss. In addition, even after adjusting it for its one-time non-recurring stock-based compensation (SBC) expense, its GAAP EPS still fell below the consensus pre-earnings estimates.
Furthermore, its Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin (which adjusted for SBC expense) was worse than estimated. Therefore, we think the situation with Skillz has continued to worsen from Q4. Management had endeavored to rein in excessive user acquisition (UA) and engagement spending (EM) after its Q4 horror show. However, its bottom line has continued to worsen, despite posting better than estimated topline growth.
We revised our previous Buy ratings on SKLZ stock to Hold (down 20.4%) and then Sell (down 33%) after parsing its Q4 card. Our concerns over management's ability to reach sustainability remain. Furthermore, we believe that Skillz's operating metrics could continue to suffer in Q2 as it attempts to dial down spending further.
As such, we reiterate our Sell rating on SKLZ stock. We encourage investors to cut their exposure partially or entirely from SKLZ and reinvest them in profitable growth stocks. Given the recent tech bear market, there are plenty of attractive opportunities to choose from.
Skillz Q1 Results - More Losses Despite Posting Higher Than Estimated Revenue Growth
Skillz posted revenue of $93.44M, up 11.7% YoY (Vs. consensus: $90.87M, up 8.6%). Given the challenging pandemic comps for Skillz, we can cut management some slack for posting a solid beat on its topline. However, a closer look at its profitability highlighted the same old issues again.
Skillz underperformed against both the estimates of its adjusted EBITDA margins and GAAP EPS. Therefore, we have not observed the supposed increased efficiencies from lower UA and EM burn to help lift its profitability.
Notably, Skillz reported an adjusted EBITDA of -$61.02M, with a margin of -65.3% (Vs. consensus: -$50.2M, a margin of -55.2%). Therefore, it was a hugely disappointing performance from Skillz yet again. Despite cutting spending, management has not demonstrated sufficient credibility to reverse its losses.
Nonetheless, management reiterated its FY22 revenue guidance of $400M. It also committed to exiting Q4'22 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -30%. Therefore, the previous adjusted EBITDA margins estimates, which expected Skillz to exit at -25.4%, seem too optimistic now.
As a result, we expect Skillz's estimates to be revised downwards subsequently to reflect its reality. The company can't seem to chart its way toward sustainable profitability, despite committing to adjusted EBITDA breakeven exiting 2024. Note that we are talking about adjusted EBITDA breakeven, not net income profitability.
Skillz's Operating Metrics Should Continue Trending Lower
We also observed that its operating metrics have continued to deteriorate from FY21's losses-induced growth metrics. For example, Skillz posted Paying MAUs of 570K in FQ1, up 22.1% YoY. However, it was a significant deceleration from the previous quarter's growth cadence. In addition, it has dropped from Q4's 610K metric. Therefore, we believe Skillz's new "profitability" pivot presented significant execution risks as investors navigate a potentially falling MAU environment.
Furthermore, its ARPU growth also fell into negative territory, as Skillz posted an ARPU of $9.65, down 7.2% YoY. It has continued a declining trend that started in Q2'21. With weaker monetization metrics, we believe it could continue to impact Skillz's line of sight towards even adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2024.
Therefore, it is becoming increasingly clear that management has yet to deliver, and thus the market has gotten it right again.
Is SKLZ Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
With a series of bull traps over the past year, it is regrettable that we didn't change our Buy ratings earlier until its FQ4 card. The market makers have utilized ingenious traps to lure dip buyers before forcing the stock lower.
We also see no impetus to revise our rating due to management's poor execution track record, macro headwinds, and increased execution risks.
Therefore, we reiterate our Sell rating on SKLZ stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.