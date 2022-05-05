RicardoImagen/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) reported a mixed FQ1'22 card yesterday. Even though revenue was above the consensus estimates, it reported a wider than expected GAAP EPS loss. In addition, even after adjusting it for its one-time non-recurring stock-based compensation (SBC) expense, its GAAP EPS still fell below the consensus pre-earnings estimates.

Furthermore, its Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin (which adjusted for SBC expense) was worse than estimated. Therefore, we think the situation with Skillz has continued to worsen from Q4. Management had endeavored to rein in excessive user acquisition (UA) and engagement spending (EM) after its Q4 horror show. However, its bottom line has continued to worsen, despite posting better than estimated topline growth.

We revised our previous Buy ratings on SKLZ stock to Hold (down 20.4%) and then Sell (down 33%) after parsing its Q4 card. Our concerns over management's ability to reach sustainability remain. Furthermore, we believe that Skillz's operating metrics could continue to suffer in Q2 as it attempts to dial down spending further.

As such, we reiterate our Sell rating on SKLZ stock. We encourage investors to cut their exposure partially or entirely from SKLZ and reinvest them in profitable growth stocks. Given the recent tech bear market, there are plenty of attractive opportunities to choose from.

Skillz Q1 Results - More Losses Despite Posting Higher Than Estimated Revenue Growth

Skillz revenue consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Skillz profitability consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Skillz posted revenue of $93.44M, up 11.7% YoY (Vs. consensus: $90.87M, up 8.6%). Given the challenging pandemic comps for Skillz, we can cut management some slack for posting a solid beat on its topline. However, a closer look at its profitability highlighted the same old issues again.

Skillz underperformed against both the estimates of its adjusted EBITDA margins and GAAP EPS. Therefore, we have not observed the supposed increased efficiencies from lower UA and EM burn to help lift its profitability.

Notably, Skillz reported an adjusted EBITDA of -$61.02M, with a margin of -65.3% (Vs. consensus: -$50.2M, a margin of -55.2%). Therefore, it was a hugely disappointing performance from Skillz yet again. Despite cutting spending, management has not demonstrated sufficient credibility to reverse its losses.

Nonetheless, management reiterated its FY22 revenue guidance of $400M. It also committed to exiting Q4'22 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of -30%. Therefore, the previous adjusted EBITDA margins estimates, which expected Skillz to exit at -25.4%, seem too optimistic now.

As a result, we expect Skillz's estimates to be revised downwards subsequently to reflect its reality. The company can't seem to chart its way toward sustainable profitability, despite committing to adjusted EBITDA breakeven exiting 2024. Note that we are talking about adjusted EBITDA breakeven, not net income profitability.

Skillz's Operating Metrics Should Continue Trending Lower

Skillz paying MAUs (Company filings)

Skillz ARPU (Company filings)

We also observed that its operating metrics have continued to deteriorate from FY21's losses-induced growth metrics. For example, Skillz posted Paying MAUs of 570K in FQ1, up 22.1% YoY. However, it was a significant deceleration from the previous quarter's growth cadence. In addition, it has dropped from Q4's 610K metric. Therefore, we believe Skillz's new "profitability" pivot presented significant execution risks as investors navigate a potentially falling MAU environment.

Furthermore, its ARPU growth also fell into negative territory, as Skillz posted an ARPU of $9.65, down 7.2% YoY. It has continued a declining trend that started in Q2'21. With weaker monetization metrics, we believe it could continue to impact Skillz's line of sight towards even adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2024.

Therefore, it is becoming increasingly clear that management has yet to deliver, and thus the market has gotten it right again.

Is SKLZ Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SKLZ stock price chart (TradingView)

With a series of bull traps over the past year, it is regrettable that we didn't change our Buy ratings earlier until its FQ4 card. The market makers have utilized ingenious traps to lure dip buyers before forcing the stock lower.

We also see no impetus to revise our rating due to management's poor execution track record, macro headwinds, and increased execution risks.

Therefore, we reiterate our Sell rating on SKLZ stock.