Investment Thesis

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is one of the most influential companies in the world and is currently about 30% far from its all-time high. The reputation this company has gained over the past decade has led to this company managing an impressive $9.5 trillion in AUM. Historically, BlackRock has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years yet exhibited greater volatility. I see this collapse as an opportunity for an initial buy, also considering that the calculated fair value is greater than the current price. As demonstrated in the chart below, this is a company with constantly growing revenues and profits; therefore, the reliability of the underlying business is not questionable.

Revenues and profits from 2012 to date (TIKR Terminal)

Business Model And Strategy

BlackRock is a multinational investment management company founded in 1988 and according to the latest quarterly report the company manages an AUM of $9.56 trillion, 6% higher than the AUM of $9.00 trillion in Q1 2021. But how does BlackRock manage such high and growing AUM? The answer lies in the company's vision, which strongly believes in the profitability of long-term investments.

BlackRock's clients are long-term investors and are not looking for immediate profits; therefore, the allocation of their capital is made to long-term investments that can provide a good return over years if not decades. The main clients may be pensions, insurers, governments, or individual savers who do not have an immediate need for the capital they manage. AUM will therefore tend to rise over time for two main reasons: continuous inflow of new capital from clients, and inflow of new capital from new clients. In the long run, the new capital received under management exceeds the capital outflow, and as a result the AUM under management increases, increasing the revenues as well. Here is a graph of this growth.

AUM from 2012 to date (Statista )

BlackRock management's focus on capital allocation is crucial since most of their clients are investing to fund retirement. It is therefore primary within BlackRock to direct their clients to an investment that is appropriate for their risk level.

Currently, BlackRock's revenues come mainly from the United States, but the company's intention is to increase their relevance especially in Europe and Latin America. In these two regions people have historically preferred to leave their savings in the bank account rather than invest them in a long-term perspective (such as, for example, a PAC on the SPY (SPY). In Italy, for example, there is very little financial education and even the basics are unknown even though the country is not at all poor. If countries like Italy would start to have a different approach towards investments, BlackRock would certainly benefit. That's why the company is pushing hard for more globalization. In Germany, the number of investors investing in iShares ETFs has tripled in the last 2 years to 2 million: the goal is to achieve a similar improvement in other countries. In addition, low fees and a very low minimum investment requirement is making iShares ETFs more accessible in less wealthy countries, particularly Brazil. Through its iShares brand BlackRock now offers more than 1,200 funds and can generate the majority of capital inflows through ETF offerings. As of December 31, 2021, BlackRock was the largest ETF provider in the world with an AUM of $3.3 trillion.

What Are The Risks Of This Business?

Despite being one of the most influential and powerful companies within the financial markets, BlackRock also has risks in its business model.

The first risk relates primarily to the reduction of AUM. A large portion of BlackRock's revenue comes from fees on AUM and commissions on performance achieved. Therefore, if the AUM were to fall, the commissions obtained would be lower. There can be several reasons that trigger a reduction in AUM, most notably a recession. When the stock market is bearish the AUM struggles to grow because there is less willingness among clients to invest and consequently BlackRock's revenues grow less quickly. We can therefore say that BlackRock is not a suitable stock to protect against a recession, on the contrary, its performance could be worse than the S&P 500 (SP500) due to its higher volatility.

BlackRock compared to S&P 500 (Trading view )

As we can see from this chart, in the long-term BlackRock has largely outperformed the S&P 500 but has always presented a higher volatility. The stock market performance of BlackRock follows the same trend as the S&P 500 but presents more marked corrections and rises. Therefore, in the event of an economic slowdown BlackRock could lose more than the S&P 500.

A second risk concerns performance fees on investment advisory assignments. BlackRock only gets these fees if the portfolio management agreement provides for them and if it can meet its return targets. This means that if the portfolio management does not produce certain returns, BlackRock will not earn commission performance during that period. Additionally, if the portfolio goals were based on cumulative returns, a commission may not be earned in the future either. In 2021, these commissions represented 6% of total revenues, or $1.1 billion.

From 2012 to the present BlackRock has always managed these risks well since its revenues have always been growing year over year, but a premise must be made. In the last 10 years the S&P 500 has performed 240%, so it makes sense that BlackRock's AUM has grown so much, and consequently its revenues. The question to ask then is, "would BlackRock's AUM have grown so much in the case of a flat S&P 500?" With inflation above 8%, an ongoing war, a struggling supply chain, and a hawkish Fed the returns of the S&P 500 may not be as positive as they have been over the past decade, and therefore BlackRock's AUM may grow more slowly. In the latest quarterly report, however, Laurence Fink wanted to reassure investors about BlackRock's ability to build wealth over time regardless of any economic slowdown. "As the world continues to face geopolitical and economic uncertainty, our investments over the years to build BlackRock's all-weather platform position us well to advise our clients and help them pursue their long-term financial goals."

How Much As BlackRock Currently Worth?

Each investment is the present value of future cash flows; therefore, BlackRock's value will be estimated through a discounted cash flow. This model will be constructed as follows:

WACC represents BlackRock's weighted average cost of capital, and is equal to 8.5%

BlackRock's weighted average cost of capital, and is equal to 8.5% The free cash flow entered from 2022 to 2026 represents TIKR Terminal analysts' estimates. I find these estimates reasonable.

From 2027 to 2031, the free cash flow growth rate I have entered is 7%.

The figures for net debt and shares outstanding belong to TIKR Terminal.

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited )

According to this model, BlackRock's fair value is far higher than the current price since it is $1062.18. However, I always prefer to consider a margin of safety of at least 30% on my valuations to reduce the margin of error. In that case, BlackRock's fair value is $743.52, still higher than the current price. I therefore consider this company a buy since it is undervalued according to my discounted cash flow and has a business model that I personally consider very solid.