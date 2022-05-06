peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Looking for a high yield winner in 2022?

One obvious sector to look at is the Energy sector, which continues to lead all others by a wide margin so far in 2022, having gained over 35%:

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is a midstream energy firm that we've covered for several years in our articles. While it has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last year, quarter, month and year to date, it has lagged the midstream industry and the broad Energy sector:

Profile:

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing.

The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate. (MPLX site)

Segment Volumes:

MPLX has 2 main segments - Logistics & Storage, and Gathering & Processing.

The L&S segment furnished 65% of MPLX's Q1 '22 Adjusted EBITDA, with 3% and 5% volume gains in both crude and product pipelines, respectively, and a 13% volume gain in terminals:

The G&P segment had a 7% gain in Q1 '22 Adjusted EBITDA, mainly due to higher Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) prices. Overall gathering volumes rose 4%, while overall processing and fractionation volumes fell 1% and 6%, respectively. In the Marcellus basin, MPLX's largest region, gathering volumes were up 1%, with processing and fractionation volumes down 3% and 4%, respectively.

MPLX has several pipeline contracts with Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which are coming up for renewal. As these pipeline systems are so critical to both MPLX's stable earnings and cash flows in MPC's operations, management is in the process of finalizing agreements to renew and extend them for 10 years. They should be finalized within the next several weeks, well ahead of their scheduled year-end expiration.

Earnings:

MPLX had another good quarter in Q1 2022, with Revenue and Net Income both up 11.6%, DCF up 6.4%, and EBITDA up 3%. Distribution coverage increased 5.8% to 1.65X in Q1 2022.

Q1 '22 continued the trending growth story from 2021 for MPLX. Like certain other midstream energy firms, MPLX had robust growth in 2021, as it bounced back from the low demand of 2020's pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Full year growth was aided by cost reductions, which reduced annual operating expenses by ~$400 million vs. 2019 levels. Interest expense fell 8% in 2021, to $785M, vs. $854M in 2020. MPLX benefited from multiple projects brought into service in 2021 - the L&S segment had 3 Permian takeaway projects, Whistler for natural gas, Wink-to-Webster for crude oil and an NGL project all placed into service. Management just announced a further expansion of the Whistler pipeline to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day, driven by growing demand from producers.

The G&P segment started operations in the Smithburg 1 processing plant in the Marcellus, and in the Preakness processing plant in the Permian. This helped MPLX accomplish a 32% jump in revenues and a big turnaround in Net Income, which reversed to a $3.1B gain in 2021, vs. a -$687M loss in 2020.

EBITDA rose 6.7%, and DCF grew 10.57%, which enabled management to raise the distributions/unit by 21.55% in 2020 (which includes the Q4 '21 special distribution of $0.5750/unit). Management also bought back some units in 2021, reducing the unit count by 2.28% in 2021. There were also $110 million in proceeds during 2021 from two asset sales.

Valuations:

At its 5/4/22 closing price of $33.99, MPLX had a lower valuation for Price/DCF, 7.24X, vs. the midstream average of 8.92X while its Price/Book of 2.87X was ~48% lower than the 5.51X midstream average. Its 8.30% yield is much higher than the 5.91% industry average.

Leverage & Profitability:

MPLX's ROA and ROE have improved considerably vs. pre-pandemic figures, while EBITDA Margin has also improved. Net Debt/EBITDA leverage has improved from 4.54X to 3.6X, and EBITDA/Interest coverage has risen considerably, from 5.09X to 7.16X.

Debt:

MPLX's Debt/EBITDA leverage is now at its lowest point since 2017. In early March, MPLX issued $1.5B in 4.950% 30-year senior notes due in 2052, and proceeds from this offering were primarily used to repay amounts borrowed under its intercompany loan with MPC.

As of February 1, 2022, MPLX's debt was rated investment grade/stable by Moody's, Fitch, and Standard & Poor's agencies. As of 3/31/21, MPLX had $42 million in cash, $3.5 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility, and $1.2 billion available through its intercompany loan agreement with Marathon Petroleum. Its $3.5B credit facility matures in July 2024.

Analysts' Targets & Upgrades:

MPLX just received an upgrade this week from Truist Research, which resumed coverage, with a BUY rating and a $37.00 Price Target.

At $33.99, MPLX is ~even with analysts' lowest target of $34.00, and 10.25% below the $37.87 average price target.

Dividends:

At its $33.99 5/4/22 closing price, MPLX yielded 8.30%. Its next ex-dividend date should be ~8/5/22, with an 8/15/22 pay date. MPLX has a good 5-year dividend growth rate of 6.50% through 2021. Management is targeting 5% dividend growth in 2022.

In Q1 '22, MPLX returned over $850M of capital to unitholders through distributions and unit repurchases. It has $237 million remaining available under the current $1 billion unit repurchase authorization.

Taxes:

MPLX issues a K-1 at tax time.

Parting Thoughts:

We continue to rate MPLX a BUY, based upon its commitment to 5% dividend growth in 2022, its improving debt leverage, its continued growth, and its undervaluation vs. the midstream industry.

