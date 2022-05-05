Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Background

Jewett-Cameron’s (NASDAQ:JCTCF) core business is selling branded pet, fencing, and home yard related products made with metal. These products are produced in China using contract manufacturers. Secondary businesses are the wholesale distribution of specialty wood products, and the processing and distribution of agricultural seeds. The company is based in North Plains, Oregon.

I was CFO of the Jewett-Cameron from 2007 to 2009 and I have followed the company very closely ever since then. Also, within the last year I have had communications with senior management. However, they have not disclosed any material non-public information to me.

Latest 12-month sales and adjusted EBITDA are $63.7 million and $3.4 million respectively. Adjusted EBITDA excludes a gain on the extinguishment of PPP debt. An accrued expense of $0.3 million in the most recent quarter related to a potential legal claim tends to distort earnings but it is not excluded from EBITDA.

Notably this latest 12-month adjusted EBITDA is abnormally low by about $1.1 million because of pressure on gross margins in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. This was caused by significantly higher costs in the supply chain starting in China and continuing to the customer in the U.S. and is mostly caused by COVID. Also, the company was unable to pass on sudden higher raw material costs to customers. Consequently, latest 12-month adjusted EBITDA would have been $4.5 million ($3.4 million plus $1.1 million) without these temporary adverse business conditions.

In fact, the company subsequently reported strong operating results in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which is its most recent quarter, despite continued challenging business conditions. The only negative in the quarter was the accrual of $0.3 million in expense related to a potential legal claim.

This legal claim stems from environmental labeling and marketing of the company’s dog waste bags, which presumably are misleading regarding whether the bags are truly biodegradable or compostable. An association of District Attorneys in California has contacted the company regarding this matter.

The company has not disclosed how they arrived at the dollar amount of the accrued expense, and it begs the question of whether it is intended to cover the potential liability just in California or whether it also covers the problem in other geographic markets. Jewett-Cameron started selling this product in the latter part of 2020 and it looks like the $300,000 might be approximately the total gross profit on all the bags they have sold in all regions of the country since then.

Historically, the most notable financial characteristic of the company has been the ability to generate strong and relatively consistent free cash flow by carefully controlling costs and capital spending. For the 15-year period from 2007 to 2021 the company generated $24.2 million in free cash flow, which was used to buy back $24.7 million of stock.

This was a very sizable stock buyback program given the fact that that the current market cap of the company is $26.7 million. The average price paid for the repurchased stock was $4.08 per share vs. a current stock price of $7.46.

Also notable is the fact that the company has always maintained a very conservative balance sheet usually with significant surplus liquidity and no debt. However, within the last two years the company has started to use a relatively small amount of debt. Some of this was COVID related PPP loans, which were extinguished, and the company now has a modest amount of bank debt. None the less, financial leverage is still low.

Transformation

Prior to 2018 the limited effort that was devoted to growing sales did not have much effect. However, in late 2016 Charlie Hopewell was hired as COO and soon thereafter became CEO. Charlie made growth a priority and by 2018 sales started to increase significantly. Since then, under Charlie’s leadership Jewett-Cameron has made a significant investment in developing a strong omni-channel marketing presence for its pet, fencing and other business segment, which is the core business.

Over the last five years the manning and infrastructure have been put in place to drive sales, earning, and cash flow significantly higher, and the company has undergone a dramatic transformation.

A summary of management changes that brought this about is the following.

Charlie Hopewell was hired as COO in November 2016, while company founder, Don Boone remained CEO and Chairman of the Board

Charlie became President and CEO in February 2017, while Don continued to be Chairman of the Board.

Don died on May 9, 2019, and Charlie became Chairman of the Board in addition to being CEO.

Chad Summers was hired as VP of Business Development in October 2019.

Chad became President in May 2021 with Charlie continuing to be CEO.

Chad became CEO on January 1, 2022 with Charlie continuing to be Chairman of the Board.

The transformation has resulted in a significant increase in the number of employees at Jewett-Cameron. From 2013 to 2021 total company employees grew from 43 to 74 with most of this growth taking place in the core business, which is comprised of the pet, fencing and other segment and the corporate and administrative segment. In the core business the number of employees grew from 27 in 2013 to 61 in 2021. The new positions that have been created mostly support the company's growing omni-channel marketing capabilities and related administrative functions.

Finally, the Board of Directors has been transformed and has the skills to oversee and support a growing omni-channel marketing company.

Earnings Outlook for Fiscal Year Ending in August

After a bad first quarter of fiscal 2022 that was hurt by supply chain problems and rising costs, which the company could not yet pass on to customers, the company reported a solid second quarter marred only by the expense accrual for a potential legal claim.

Notably the company has been carrying significantly more inventory than normal starting in the first fiscal quarter of this year and this in part explains the higher debt that they have had recently. Their third quarter, which ends at the end of May, is seasonally the most active quarter of the year and the higher level of inventory should help them meet the demand of their customers and earn a good gross margin.

A seasonal slowdown in sales should take place in the fourth quarter, but sales should still be significantly better than the same quarter a year ago.

Higher than year ago sales should continue through the end of the fiscal year, and I estimate record sales of $76.4 million and record earnings with EBITDA of $5.7 million and diluted EPS of $1.08 per share.

Finally, because of the strong earnings cash flow should be adequate to start reducing bank debt.

Valuation

My calculation of fair value for the stock assumes estimated EBITDA of just under $5.7 million for fiscal 2022 and an enterprise to EBITDA multiple of 9.0. This results in enterprise value of $51.1 million. Subtracting estimated net debt at the end of fiscal 2022 of $4.6 million results in equity value of $46.5 million or $13.31 per share.

However, the company also has a significant hidden asset that should be taken into consideration in valuing the stock. My estimate of the current market value of the 11.7 acre parcel of land on which the company operates its seed business is $4.8 million vs. an estimated cost of $0.4 million. A sale of this land could result in after tax cash proceeds of about $1.00 per share. Therefore, $1.00 is added to the earnings valuation of $13.31. So, a fair value estimate is $14.31 per share or approximately $14.00. The land value of $4.8 million is estimated as follows:

In fiscal year 2000 Jewett-Cameron acquired the property, plant and equipment associated with its seed business. This included 13 acres of land at a cost of $457,000, which was approximately $35,000 per acre. Then in fiscal year 2013 1.3 acres of this land was sold for $410,000 or about $315,000 per acre, which I assume was representative of the value of all the acreage. My assumption is that in subsequent years to the present the remaining 11.7 acres have appreciated in value by 3 percent a year, which would value the land in 2022 at $411,000 per acre or approximately $4.8 million in total.

It is also worth noting that the value of the company would go up by simply discontinuing the operation of the seed business. Earnings and cash flow would rise because the business consistently loses money. It is further worth noting that the seed business probably cannot be sold to anyone as an operating business.

Ownership and a Buying Opportunity for Large Investors

Oregon Community Foundation currently owns 1,080,534 shares of Jewett-Cameron stock. This is most of the shares company founder Don Boone owned when he died on May 9, 2019, and it represents a 30.9% ownership stake in the company.

The foundation needs to sell the stock to serve its philanthropic beneficiaries. However, given the extreme illiquidity of Jewett-Cameron stock, trying to sell this much stock in the stock market is probably not a viable way for them to proceed. Consequently, they would likely be receptive to direct bids to buy large volumes of stock. Furthermore, because of the illiquidity this might be the best way for large investors to establish a meaningful ownership stake in Jewett-Cameron.

Conclusion

Very few investors are even aware of Jewett-Cameron’s existence and even fewer realize what a significant transformation has taken place at the company. However, perhaps in a limited way because of the company’s small size that may start to change.

Over the past five years the company has made a significant investment in developing a strong omni-channel marketing presence for its pet, fencing, and home yard products. The manning and infrastructure have been put in place to drive sales, earnings, and cash flow significantly higher and the company is just now on the verge of generating record operating results.

The stock is significantly undervalued relative to estimated fair value of $14.00 per share and an all-time high of $13.74 last September. Also, it is so undervalued that it gives new buyers of the stock a good margin of safety along with the significant appreciation potential.