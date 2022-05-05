JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Designer Brands' (NYSE:DBI) recently increased 2022 guide was a positive surprise - it suggests not only that the dress footwear sales recovery is gaining traction in the US, but also that inflation has been less of an impact on consumer spending than anticipated. While this is good news for the short term, DBI hasn't quite addressed the secular threat from Amazon (AMZN) and the off-price channel. Plus, DBI may not be out of the macro woods just yet, with rising interest rates, an economic slowdown (recall US GDP contracted in Q1 2022), and global supply chain challenges all on the horizon. While management's mid-term guidance of ~$2.80/share at the investor day shows they clearly disagree, I would wait for further evidence of sustainable growth/margin stability before dipping in - even with the stock at ~8x P/E.

Data by YCharts

Secular Headwinds Cloud the Mid-Term Financial Outlook

DBI's latest investor day targets hinge on its mid-term revenue growth outlook for ~$4bn by 2026 (implying an ~4% CAGR). Most of the incremental revenue is guided to come from DBI's owned brands revenue doubling, with penetration set to hit >30% (well above the current ~19%) while national brand revenue remains flat. Still, DBI faces secular headwinds given its outsized exposure to fashion footwear at ~70% of revenue at a time when consumers are increasingly moving towards athletic categories. Plus, DBI's main banner DSW (~75% of revenue) is under threat from e-commerce and has to navigate >10m of square footage amid a secular decline in foot traffic. Thus, I am reluctant to underwrite a low double-digit revenue CAGR pending concrete signs of a successful mix shift to online sales and athletic products.

Designer Brands

The growth projections are accompanied by guidance for gross margin expansion to ~35% by 2026 (vs. 33.4% in 2021). Most of the delta is driven by the increased penetration of owned brands, which typically come with an ~18%pt higher gross margin relative to national brands. Meanwhile, SG&A is guided to stay relatively flat, with major investments already completed and DBI on track to reduce its square footage by ~14% (mostly by reducing store sizes). Net, this implies operating margin expansion of ~200bps through 2026, resulting in a double-digit EPS growth algorithm (assuming DBI delivers on its sales growth numbers). While this all seems promising, execution on owned brands and rationalizing the store footprint will not be an easy feat, as will navigating the secular top-line headwinds. Hence, I would be hesitant to pencil in these earnings numbers pending better visibility in the coming quarters.

Designer Brands

Hopes Pinned on the Owned Brands Initiative

The importance of DBI's owned brands as a driver of the mid-term outlook cannot be understated - per management, owned brand customers spend ~43% more at DSW. Thus, the company is targeting a shift to a brand-building strategy to double the revenue in its owned brands business by 2026. As this will entail replicating the Vince Camuto brand-building playbook with seven other owned brands, the execution will be a challenge. If successful, though, the company's investment into owned brands and focus on brand building should give it more control of its destiny as well as drive margin benefits over time. In particular, the company's ability to leverage its deep customer data will prove useful in better understanding customers at the brand level and delivering product where the consumer wants it. While this should mean greater engagement with its ~30m loyalty members, it also entails higher marketing spend, and thus, I see risk to the mid-term guidance (marketing spend at 4-5% of sales).

Designer Brands

Positive Upgrades to Supply Chain and Sourcing, but Margin Pressure Remains a Concern

At a time when supply chain disruptions are hitting industry-wide logistics hard, it is positive to see DBI actively upgrading its supply chain and sourcing capabilities. For instance, the company has shortened its shoe-making process by two months while also reducing the time frame for testing (now two weeks). As a result, DBI can now bring a product fully in stock within 70-90 days after a successful test. While the timing benefits are clear, DBI's decision to reduce its China sourcing exposure to 50% by 2024 (down from ~80% today) could have adverse cost implications. To offset the impact, DBI is counting on higher sales allowing for better operating leverage (i.e., fixed costs spread over more volume) and lower opex from more efficient processes in place (e.g., by partnering with a third-party logistics provider). This doesn't strike me as a particularly conservative view from management, although I could be proven wrong - DBI's efforts to leverage its physical footprint and customer data, as well as consolidate inventory pools, are unique value propositions within footwear retail that could pay off over time. Still, it's hard to look past more gross margin pressure in 2022/2023 amid product cost inflation and freight cost headwinds, as well as increased clearance selling (moving back in line with historical levels post-COVID).

Designer Brands

Still a 'Show Me' Story

Overall, I view DBI as a classic 'show me' story. While its mid-term goals are promising, the heavy reliance on own brands growth through DSW (i.e., via a private brand strategy) leaves the current revenue forecasts vulnerable to execution risks. The ~$2.80 2026 EPS guidance is positive, implying an undemanding fwd P/E at current levels, but DBI still faces structural headwinds as a fashion footwear retailer amid the migration online and the trend shift toward athletic and casual footwear. Thus, I am reluctant to fully underwrite management's base case EPS scenario at this juncture, pending a clear shift in industry-wide trends and a dissipation in the ongoing macro headwinds. Additional downside risks include execution missteps (e.g., on fashion merchandising) and margin pressure from labor, as well as increased markdowns and freight costs.