The Bulls Bounce Back
Summary
- Yesterday morning I asserted that it was time for the market to rally.
- Investors were pricing in a tightening of financial conditions that was too aggressive.
- Chairman Powell dialed back expectations and stocks soared.
- The Fed can pull off a soft landing as it threads the needle with rate increases, while inflation expectations come down.
Yesterday I asserted that it was time for the market to rally. The stage had been set with oversold technical conditions, extremely negative investor sentiment, and an April sell-off that factored in a tremendous amount of bad news this year. That culminated in a pile of dry tinder and all we needed was a spark to set it afire. That spark was a comment made by Chairman Powell during his press conference yesterday at 2:44 pm. As soon as he said that the committee was not actively discussing a 75-basis-point rate hike at future meetings we had combustion, and the broad market soared to close at the highs of the day. Why?
I have discussed for several weeks that not only had markets already priced in a full year’s worth of rate hikes by the Fed, but that they were tightening financial conditions too aggressively and by too much. Any easing of expectations would bring interest rates down and lift stock prices. Before Chairman Powell’s press conference, Fed Funds futures had an 87.2% probability that the Fed would raise the target rate by 75 basis points at its June meeting, which I thought was an overshoot. That probability collapsed to zero after his comments with just a 25-basis-point hike now holding the greatest odds at 78.6%. It wasn’t just the outlook for the June meeting that changed.
Expectations for where the target rate will be at the end of this year is what really lit the fire under stocks. That took a huge drop from 3% before Chairman Powell’s comments, with odds at 50.6%, to 2.25% now the highest probability at 47.1% after his statement. That is a 75 basis point decline, which explains why we had a 3% surge in the market. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 12 basis points to 2.66% from its recent high of 2.78%
The bears will call yesterday a relief rally in that investors were relieved that the Fed will not be as aggressive as they thought in tightening financial conditions. Still, they will assert that the Fed will just fall further behind the curve and be forced to tighten more aggressively later this year to rein in inflation. Additionally, the idea that the Fed can pull off a soft landing, whereby it completes its rate hike cycle without causing a recession, is fantasy.
Yet that’s my outlook and it has happened before. The odds are not in my favor, as only one out of every four attempts has been successful, but the bulls have some aces up their sleeves that they did not have during previous rate-hike cycles.
Consumers and corporate balance sheets are stronger than ever before and capable of weathering higher interest rates. As of the end of the first quarter, consumers were still sitting on more than $2 trillion in savings built up from the pandemic-related stimulus programs. Additionally, debt servicing costs as a percentage of disposable income sit near historically low levels, while incomes are rising at the fastest clip for the lowest wage-earning demographic. Meanwhile, corporate profits are still growing double-digits. Our economy should grow 2-3% this year.
As for the rate of inflation, I am on record claiming its peak is behind us. I think it will fall to 3-4% by year end as supply chains ease and the year-over-year comparisons for commodity prices become more difficult. I am less concerned with the absolute number than I am the rate of change. Markets respond to rates of change, as they did yesterday when investors assumed that the Fed would tighten, but not as aggressively as they thought the day before. Provided the rate of inflation is falling and no longer rising, that is a rate of change moving in the right direction and it should bring inflation expectations down. That would support risk asset prices.
The Technical Picture
Now you know why I am such a big fan of the indicator below showing the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 trading above their 50-day moving average. When it falls to 25%, as it did the day before yesterday, it usually means that we are oversold and due for a bounce. I’d call yesterday a little more than a bounce. Now it does not really provide me with any value having risen to 48.9%. It will come in handy again when it reaches an extreme in either direction.
