naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

The Phillips 66 Company (NYSE:PSX) has managed to create shareholder value during a decade in which the energy sector has experienced some of its worst ever returns. This is a function of the company’s business model and diversified portfolio, as well as the alignment of interests between management and shareholders. As the economics of oil & gas improves, Phillips 66 is set to be a winner and its relative valuation provides a significant margin of safety.

Solid Performance During Oil’s Worst Period

Since its listing on May 1, 2012, the share price of Phillips 66 has compounded at 9.81%, compared to 12.27% for the S&P 500.

Source: Phillips 66

The stock’s underperformance is unsurprising given the oil & gas industry’s decade in the doldrums.

In the last decade, the MSCI World Energy Index has returned just 3.06% compared to 11.49% for the MSCI World Index. In fact, even when things look positive for energy, as they do when you go back as far as 1994, and get an annualized return of 8.55% compared to 8.44% for the MSCI World Index, that superior, marginal return is based on higher risk, with a greater annualized standard deviation (23.97% compared to 13.30%) and lower Sharpe ratio (0.38% compared to 0.45%).

Source: MSCI World Energy Index

Since the Great Recession, the MSCI World Energy Index has beaten the MSCI World Index on just three occasions: 2010, 2016 and 2021. The reasons for the rise in energy stocks since the end of the first global pandemic lockdown are well known. Yet, even today, with improved prices and a brighter economic outlook, oil & gas continue to have inferior economics. According to Aswath Damodaran, integrated oil & gas has an average return on invested capital (ROIC) of 5.12%, oil & gas production and exploration has an average ROIC of -1.54%, and oil & gas distribution has an average production of 6.81%. Renewables continue to have superior ROIC to oil & gas, at nearly double the returns on equity (ROE).

What is less appreciated are the secular trends that are laying the foundation for a more long-run period of strong performance by the energy sector.

Historically, energy is a highly fragmented industry with an undifferentiated product available in economically viable quantities in numerous countries across the world. The result has been that the industry moves according to a boom-bust cycle, with capital expenditure (and debt levels) moving to the tune of price movements, rising as prices rise, until an excess of supply forces prices to collapse to a market-clearing point. ROIC in the industry swings from positive and negative according to where the industry is in the cycle. In the last few years, the rise of ESG investing, as well as greater levels of capital discipline in the industry, have put a break on capital expenditure. Indeed, ESG investors, and wider social and governmental pressure, have forced an exit of capital from the industry. From activist investor Engine No. 1’s success in getting seats on Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s board, to Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP’s decision to sell its profitable positions in oil & gas companies, the sector has been bleeding capital. That’s a good thing for investors who still believe in investing in oil & gas. A reduction in capital will lead to a more profitable industry. Phillips 66 will be one of those beneficiaries of a more profitable industry.

An Integrated, Diversified Portfolio

Investing in a market as risky as oil & gas, even when the economics are improving, requires focusing on those businesses that are largely de-risked from the boom-and-bust cycles.

Phillips 66 is organized around four operating segments:

Midstream: which transports crude oil and refined petroleum, natural gas and natural gas liquids across 22,000 miles of U.S. pipeline systems, as well as conducting terminaling, processing (oil & gas), storage, fractionation, and marketing services, largely in the United States. Chemicals: this is done through the company’s 50% equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, which manufactures and markets petrochemicals and plastics globally. The segment has 28 global manufacturing facilities and 2 research and development centers in the United States. Refining: handles refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products at 12 refineries in the United States and Europe. Refines 2 million barrels per day of crude throughput capacity. Marketing and Specialties: responsible for purchasing for resale and markets refined petroleum products and renewable fuels, mostly in the United States and Europe. M&S also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. The segment has 7,110 Phillips 66 branded U.S. outlets and 1,700 Phillips 66 branded international outlets.

Phillips 66 2021 10-K shows that although refined petroleum products are a large part (~26%) of the company’s revenues; these revenues are well diversified, providing protection from adverse shifts in any one segment.

Source: 2021 10-K

Midstream represents 7.9% of total revenues, refining 25.74%, M&S over 66% and chemical, corporate and other 0.03%.

Phillips 66 business model de-risks it in a highly risky sector. The company’s refining business can survive much of the worst that the sector’s bust periods can throw at it, because refiners can insulate themselves from the bust period by pricing a large enough crack spread to maintain profitability.

Midstream's pipeline systems are diversified and, as with the rest of the segments, do not require growth in capital expenditure and investments to grow. Phillips 66 has grown revenue from over $107 billion in 2019 to nearly $111.5 billion in 2021, while reducing capital expenditure and investments from nearly $3.9 billion in 2019 to almost $1.9 billion in 2021.

Source: 2021 10-K

In that time, the company suffered a pandemic-induced net loss of $3.7 billion in 2020, buttressed by a net income of nearly $3.4 billion in 2019 and $1.3 billion in 2021.

Management Incentives Aligned With Shareholder Interests

According to Phillips 66’ 2022 Proxy Statement (definitive), half of the long-term incentives performance share program component is tied to return on capital employed, while the other half is tied to relative total shareholder returns.

Source: Phillips 66 2022 Proxy Statement

The effect of this is that it makes management think like owners and worry about the long-term performance of the business. By reducing agency problems, management is more likely to make decisions that benefit shareholders. Research tends to focus on how a focus on ROIC improves long-term value, but the analytical closeness of the two suggests that a focus on ROCE should have similar consequences for long-term value creation.

Indeed, Phillips 66 has returned a negative ROIC on just one occasion since listing. In the last decade, Phillips 66 has an average ROIC of nearly 10.5%. It has largely managed to earn shareholders economic profits during a period characterized by destruction of shareholder capital in the oil & gas industry.

Phillips 66 Enjoys Superior Profitability To Its Peers

Phillips 66’s peers include Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corporation (CVX), BP, PLC (BP), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP), Suncor Energy Inc (SU), Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), Valero Energy Corp (VLO), Hess Corporation (HES), Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO), Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC), Cosan Ltd (CZZ), Murphy Usa, Inc. (MUSA), CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI), World Fuel Services Corp (INT), Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK), PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), and Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE).

Company Ticker ROIC Gross Margin EBITDA Margin Total Asset Turnover Phillips 66 PSX 8.78% 7.07% 4.38% 2.17 Exxon Mobil XOM 10.74% 23.45% 19.08% 0.82 Chevron Corporation CVX 9.32% 31.05% 25.96% 0.65 BP BP 6.42% 14.49% 20.76% 0.57 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation SNP 7.22% 19.65% 8.25% 1.54 Suncor Energy Inc SU 8.99% 47.39% 30.84% 0.49 Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 20.07% 5.51% 6.21% 3.02 Valero Energy Corp. VLO 9.37% 3.88% 4.98% 2.31 Hess Corporation HES 5.67% 60.81% 46.97% 0.38 Imperial Oil Ltd IMO 9.38% 11.56% 14.94% 0.90 Hollyfrontier Corp. HFC 7.31% 14.29% 7.70% 1.51 Cosan Ltd CZZ 17.06% 26.20% 48.86% 0.35 Murphy USA, Inc. MUSA 19.07% 10.65% 4.71% 5.16 CVR Energy, Inc. CVI 4.46% 3.01% 6.38% 1.84 World Fuel Services Corp INT 4.26% 2.52% 0.73% 6.00 Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK -3.05% 1.61% 1.59% 1.66 PBF Energy Inc. PBF 7.96% 3.00% 3.66% 2.60 Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE -12.44% -2.01% -17.38% 0.31 Equal-Weighted Average 7.81% 15.79% 13.26% 1.79

Phillips 66 has a superior ROIC, 8,78%, to the simple average peer-group ROIC of 7.81%. However, its gross margin (7.07%) trails the peer-group average (15.79%) and its EBIDTA margin (4.38%) is lower than the peer group average of 13.26%. The firm’s capital efficiency, as measured by total asset turnover (2.17), is greater than the peer average of 1.79.

In the long run, corporate valuation is driven by ROIC, and so, I expect Phillips 66 to enjoy industry leading valuation in the years ahead.

Risks To The Thesis

In its 2021 analysis and forecast through to 2026, the International Energy Agency said it believes that OECD oil demand will peak in 2023, reaching 46.2 million barrels per day in 2023, maintaining that in 2024, and declining thereafter.

Source: IEA

This limits the growth opportunities of domestic refiners. However, The IEA also noted that non-OECD demand will continue to rise, due to long-tern drivers of growth in developing and emerging markets. Globally, oil consumption will reach 104.1 mb/d in 2026, an increase of 4.4mb/d from 2019 levels, although oil demand in 2025 will be 2.5mb/d lower than the iEA forecast in 2020.

Capital disinvestment is occurring, which will mitigate against any decline in demand, as refinery supply is declining. Consolidation of the industry will drive up ROIC and lead to greater pricing power and profitability.

Relative Valuation

Phillips 66 has a price/earnings (PE) multiple of 15.09 against a 5-year average of 19.26. This shows that the company is trading at a lower valuation than it has in the last 5 years. The S&P 500 has a PE multiple of 20.88. Not only is the company trading at a lower valuation than it has traded in the last five years, it is also trading at a significant discount to the broad market. In addition, the company the company's free cash flows (FCF) (some $4.98 billion in 2021) are trading at an FCF yield ((FCF/EV)) of 11.94%, compared to a risk-free rate of 0.92%. Purchasing growing FCF at an attractive price is the heart of a successful investment strategy. The higher the FCF yield, the better. Phillips 66’s FCF yield tells us to buy the company now and is in many ways a more powerful buy signal than the company’s PE multiple.

Conclusion

Phillips 66 has had strong financial results in the energy sector’s lost decade. The company’s business model provides ample de-risking from the bust phase of the oil & gas sector's boom and bust cycle. Management’s interests have been aligned with those of shareholders thanks to the company’s LTI program. With an attractive relative valuation, Phillips 66 should be in your portfolio.