ozgurdonmaz/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) APIs provide companies with a highly scalable platform to engage customers outside of ads. As we are about to enter a cookie-less world, Twilio, the leading customer engagement platform is well-positioned to benefit.

On this basis, I would expect to see Twilio's organic guidance pointing to sustainably strong revenue growth rates.

But what I actually find is a company that is doing everything in its power to grow its revenues, but the more it grows, the less profitable it becomes.

Therefore, in a nutshell, this is my thesis: Twilio is starting to post slowing organic growth metrics. Meanwhile, the stock remains richly valued. Hence, I'm going to avoid this name.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Strong

Twilio revenue growth rates

Twilio put out a strong GAAP revenue growth during Q1 2022.

Twilio Q1 2022 results

At the same time, Twilio's organic revenue growth rates are slowing down, with Q1 2022 printing 35%, a 1,200 basis point deceleration from the same period a year ago.

As a reminder, last quarter I put a bullish call on Twilio where I concluded by saying:

[...] Twilio's guidance that truly inspires positive investor sentiment here. Very few investors could rationally contend that paying 10x multiple for Twilio is expensive. Twilio's stock has been hit around so much in the past 12 months that it now trades close to its 52-week low, even after the 18% pop after hours.

After my bullish call, guess what?

Author's coverage of Twilio

The stock is down nearly 50%. Can you imagine this? That's an awful call. That being said, last month I wrote a 2-part series titled Why I Went From Tech To Commodities And You Should Too. Here's part 1 and here's part 2. Because I knew that things were turning sour in tech.

There's no getting around investor sentiment. It works both on the way up and the way down. It's all very good to say buy the dip. But at some point, when you keep buying the dip, you need your stock to turn around.

And will Twilio turn around? I badly want to believe so, but consider the following revenue beats.

Twilio revenue beats

Since Q4 2020, each quarter that goes by Twilio's revenue beats have been getting smaller and smaller. Twilio isn't exactly smashing through its quarterly revenues anymore.

Why Twilio? Why Now?

Twilio is the leading customer engagement platform. It allows companies to engage with their own customers through personalized interactions. If you follow this space you know that being able to contact customers in a cookie-less world has become a source of frustration for small and medium-sized enterprises.

What Twilio offers is a means of sitting between companies that want to launch advertising campaigns and their own customers. Businesses are able to improve the return on investment by tailoring their message in how they contact customers, and by leaning into their first-party data.

Consequently, there's an undeniable opportunity for Twilio. The problem is that looking at Twilio's dollar-based net expansion rate, I don't know if Twilio is the main company benefitting from these macro tailwinds.

Twilio Q1 2022 results

As you can see above, since Q4 2020, Twilio's DBNER has been steadily moving in the wrong direction. To be clear, this isn't a thesis breaker for me, but it's just another reason that keeps me away from putting capital to work in this name.

Profitability Profile, There's No Place to Hide

For the quarter just ended, Twilio's non-GAAP operating margins were 1%, a compression from 3% in the same period a year ago.

But what's particularly frustrating for investors is that Twilio's guidance for Q2 is pointing to negative 4% non-GAAP operating margins. It could be said that the more Twilio's revenues grow, the less profitable the business becomes.

In fact, if you follow Twilio closely you'll know that Twilio is aiming to exit 2022 with non-GAAP operating margins at a breakeven level.

Even if we make the case that Twilio is lowballing estimates and that Twilio, in the end, improves upon that negative 4% non-GAAP operating margin, it would still be a meaningful setback from the positive 1% reported in Q2 of last year.

Moreover, on a cash flow basis we are facing the same dynamic, that the more Twilio grows less cash flow generative the business becomes.

TWLO Stock Valuation - Reasonably Priced

As it stands, Twilio is priced at approximately 6x this year's revenues. If we presume that Twilio can continue to grow in the 30s% CAGR this year and into next year, I'm inclined to believe that this stock is now fairly valued.

That being said, keep in mind, that the main blemish here is that Twilio simply can't stop stemming losses.

I've followed Twilio for long enough to believe that in 2022 the business would be in a much stronger shape and that it could start to give investors a glimmer of hope that it could enter 2023 with solid profitability. However, this set of results brings up too many questions for me.

The Bottom Line

Twilio is a crowd favorite amongst investors. And there are good reasons to be bullish on the company. For instance, it's on a run rate of $4 billion in revenues and it still is growing at close to 30% organically. That's not an easy feat to accomplish.

What's more, the value investor in me would obviously be quick to remark that any time a company sees its share price fall more than 60% in 6 months, it must be undervalued.

However, I then end up circling back to the fact that Twilio simply doesn't make any tangible free cash flow, despite its ability to post impressive revenue growth rates.

In a time when countless companies are now priced at 10x free cash flow, I simply don't have any appetite to deploy my own capital here and hope to make a return. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.