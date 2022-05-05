kynny/iStock via Getty Images

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has taken hits lately, with its stock price falling nearly 45% YTD. This is despite the fact that it has a robust business model, a strategic management team and operates in an industry that is expected to grow at a high CAGR. In this report, I will outline why I think 3D Systems is close to buying territory.

Investment Case

3D Systems is a company in the Additive Manufacturing industry, best known for providing 3D Printing solutions. The company dates back to 1986 and was the first player in the industry. It developed the first generation of printers and paved the way for other companies.

Since its inception, 3D Systems has experienced slow and steady growth, with annual revenues exceeding $615.6M in 2021. Although the company has been able to achieve gross margins of over 50% in the past, it still operates in a market with high operating costs, resulting in low EBITDA profitability. For example, over the past 9 years, the company's EBITDA declined from US$80.4M in 2012 to only US$2.3M in 2021.

3D Systems' management plans to turn this around by increasing margins, targeting double-digit organic revenue growth per year, combined with a strategic deployment of raised capital to expand and fund growth. Another important factor to keep in mind is that 3D Systems' CEO has announced that it is withdrawing its operations in Russia due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. However, in the latest earnings call, he claimed that the financial impact on the company would be limited.

3D Systems' 2021 Highlights (3D Systems IR)

I am really positive about the strategic measures that management has taken. It has succeeded in remaining quite resilient during the pandemic outbreak in 2020 and 2021 as well as the current supply chain/ labor shortages. Management has also recently decided to raise additional capital by entering into a convertible bond and divesting its non-core assets.

This is pretty rare these days, as most innovative companies I have followed have raised capital by diluting existing shareholders and offering/selling additional shares. I think the strong growth in the additive manufacturing market, combined with the increased demand for more flexible supply chains, is the perfect environment to have raised additional capital to fund growth.

A Closer Look at 3D Systems' Balance Sheet (3D Systems IR)

This is especially true if management is able to grow annual revenues into the double digits through organic growth. Subsequently, it should also be easier to increase margins by reducing fixed costs on a relative basis. I also do not regard investing in 3D Systems as investing in hyper-growth, but rather as investing in the growth of the industry itself and 3D Systems being a pioneer, as I expect it to grow more slowly compared to the general market.

One drawback of the stock could be that it is susceptible to disruption from other fast-growing competitors in the Additive Manufacturing field, such as Markforged (MKFG), Desktop Metal (DM) and others who are aggressively trying to gain market share. As far as insider trading is concerned, it appears that some executives have been selling. There is a good chance that the stock price will fall after earnings, as the CEO sold 8% of his shares in March between the release of the fourth quarter earnings and now, along with other directors who have also been selling.

Competition, Industry Growth & Valuation

Overall, the Additive Manufacturing industry is expected to grow exceptionally fast compared to the overall market. Analysts estimate that the Additive Manufacturing market will reach US$70.08BN in 2030, up from US$12.53BN in 2021, representing an astonishing 21.1% CAGR.

Personally, I believe that with the additional capital raised and the given market environment, management should be able to achieve low double-digit revenue growth. Assuming a CAGR of 10%, which is significantly lower than the overall market growth, 3D Systems could raise its revenues to US$991.43M by 2027.

3D Systems Revenue and Gross Margin (TIKR Terminal)

Since 3D Systems operates in a low-margin sector, I assume a P/S multiple of 2.5 compared to 3.04 for the S&P 500 (SPY), despite the fact that the sector is expected to grow until at least 2030. This would equate to a market capitalization of US$2.48BN or a price of $19.07 per share. However, this is also given Desktop Metal's ability to improve gross margins and achieve EBITDA profitability.

Since 3D System's balance sheet is healthy, I will use the P/E ratio as a measure. At an average P/E ratio of 16, this would mean that the company would need to grow profits towards $US155M year-on-year. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to achieve this, although in 2013 they were able to generate EBITDA of $109.9M on revenue of $513.4M with a gross margin of 52.12%.

Conclusion

With a very reasonable forward P/E ratio of 2.65, strong management and a solid track record in a growing sector, I think the company is in buy territory. If the company comes out with positive numbers on Monday, I am inclined to buy at the current share price.

Currently, with a target price of $19.07 by 2027, the stock would yield 9.17% in CAGR of the share price. To get an attractive risk-reward, I would like the stock to fall below 11.80 to achieve a return of more than 10% CAGR. I think this is achievable as management and directors have sold a lot of shares in the run-up to this earnings release, which is a sign of weak confidence.

Data by YCharts

I think for those investing in innovation, this stock can certainly offset some beta in terms of risk management, as it currently trades at a P/S comparable to the S&P 500 and a strong balance sheet, including nearly US$790M in cash after raising cash through the divestiture of some of its assets. Combined with a solid history of stable management practices and controlled growth, this places 3D Systems in the near-buy range.