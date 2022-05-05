15 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including One King

Summary

  • All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
  • They have an average increase of 12.7% and a median increase of 7.7%. I've tracked 249 increases in 2022, 211 increases in Q1 2022, and 38 in Q2.
  • There are fifteen increases for next week, up from five last week.
  • Dividend King Parker-Hannifin continues its 65+ year streak of annual increases.

Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "US Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years
Category Count
King 1
Champion 2
Contender 4
Challenger 8

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Sonoco Products Company (SON) 39 3.12 9-May-22 8.89% Champion
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 26 4.8 9-May-22 0.61% Champion
American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 12 1.75 9-May-22 8.62% Contender
MetLife, Inc. (MET) 9 2.93 9-May-22 4.17% Challenger
Winmark Corporation (WINA) 6 1.31 10-May-22 55.56% Challenger
Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) 5 2.62 10-May-22 4.00% Challenger
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 11 2.38 11-May-22 19.70% Contender
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 65 1.83 12-May-22 29.13% King
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 11 0.54 12-May-22 20.00% Contender
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 9 5.53 12-May-22 2.92% Challenger
SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 8 0.63 12-May-22 4.35% Challenger
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 6 4.75 12-May-22 0.46% Challenger
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (DE) (SWX) 15 2.79 13-May-22 4.20% Contender
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 9 0.62 13-May-22 7.69% Challenger
AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 9 0.71 13-May-22 20.00% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the US Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent
SON 0.45 0.49 8.89%
IBM 1.64 1.65 0.61%
AWK 0.603 0.655 8.62%
MET 0.48 0.5 4.17%
WINA 0.45 0.7 55.56%
EIG 0.25 0.26 4.00%
PAYX 0.66 0.79 19.70%
PH 1.03 1.33 29.13%
LAD 0.35 0.42 20.00%
CCOI 0.855 0.88 2.92%
SBFG 0.115 0.12 4.35%
CHCT 0.438 0.44 0.46%
SWX 0.595 0.62 4.20%
AGCO 0.2 0.24 20.00%
FIX 0.13 0.14 7.69%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
SON 62.88 54.34 68.82 23.08 16% Off Low 9% Off High
IBM 137.43 113.2 147.34 14.12 21% Off Low 7% Off High
AWK 149.97 144.2 188.92 41.19 4% Off Low 21% Off High
MET 68.31 53.98 72.55 7.81 27% Off Low 6% Off High
WINA 214.49 182.92 277.43 23.62 17% Off Low 23% Off High
EIG 39.7 35.78 43.02 11.13 11% Off Low 8% Off High
PAYX 132.5 94.49 141.92 32.29 40% Off Low 7% Off High
PH 290.67 265.42 338.89 29.71 10% Off Low 14% Off High
LAD 309.03 273.73 404.8 19.44 13% Off Low 24% Off High
CCOI 63.66 56.46 78.98 131.97 13% Off Low 19% Off High
SBFG 19.02 15.97 20.85 10.77 19% Off Low 9% Off High
CHCT 37.07 35.53 50.1 68.91 4% Off Low 26% Off High
SWX 88.8 60.95 90.71 16.36 46% Off Low 2% Off High
FIX 90.28 67.72 103.59 13.39 33% Off Low 13% Off High
AGCO 136 108.39 154.94 34.55 25% Off Low 12% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
CCOI 5.53 14.2 14.9 15.9 21.7
IBM 4.8 0.6 2.5 4.3 9.2 9.3
CHCT 4.75 2.4 2.5 6 10.8
SON 3.12 2.3 3.7 4.4 4.5 7.6
MET 2.93 4.5 4.7 4.1 9.7 7.1
SWX 2.79 4.5 4.8 6.7 8.6 9.6
EIG 2.62 6.4 12.6 27.2 15.3 29.9
PAYX 2.38 1.6 7 8.5 7.4 11
PH 1.83 4.3 10.2 7.8 11.4 9.7
AWK 1.75 36.7 18.1 15 12.3 16.8
WINA 1.31 50 35.7 31.1 29.6 32.5
AGCO 0.71 6.3 5.5 6.4 7.1
SBFG 0.63 10.5 11.9 13.8 14.4
FIX 0.62 8.5 13.4 10.9 8.3 11.6
LAD 0.54 6.7 5.2 8.5 19.3 9.1

Conclusion

Here are some highlights for this week:

  • Dividend King Parker-Hannifin continues its 65+ year streak of annual increases.
  • IBM offers an anemic 0.6% increase to continue its streak.
  • Winmark has raised its dividend by 56%.
  • PAYX, LAD, and AGCO all have increases right around 20%.

Please be sure to do your due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

