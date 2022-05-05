JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When we last covered Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) we gave an outlook on the current quarter's results and suggested there are more likely to be disappointments there. We warned:

But operating expenses moved up far faster than the growth in sales. This was before the expected large inflationary pressure from wage growth in an extremely tight labor market. So our take is that this operating expense number will come in extremely high and crush earnings for the quarter and estimates for the year.

Source: Q1-2022 Earnings And The Final Bottom

How timely was that warning? Let's find out.

Q1-2022

Total revenue in the first quarter grew 22% to $1.2 billion and missed estimates of $1.24 billion. To some, the difference between $1.20 and $1.24 billion might seem like splitting hairs. But when you are a carrying such a ridiculous multiple, it is not. The miss in revenue was even worse than our own expectations. If readers recall, we were thinking that revenues should hold up to the consensus mark purely from the point of view of inflation. Higher inflation just boosts nominal flow through for all services that SHOP provides and we felt this would help it hit the mark. The failure here is quite bad for investors.

The next and most important part of our thesis was the margin collapse. Here we saw our thesis flourish in full glory. First, the gross margins moved lower. Total gross profits were up 14%, trailing the revenue number.

SHOP Q1-2022 RESULTS

Three points drop in gross profit margins may not seem like a lot but it will wipe out 2-3 years of EBITDA growth in the longer run. As bad as that number was, the operating expense increase was far worse.

SHOP Q1-2022 RESULTS

A 67% increase in operating expenses to go alongside a 22% jump in sales is very hard to view with any kind of sympathy. The increases were seen in all categories from sales and marketing to research and G&A. SHOP reported a good sized operating loss, almost about as much profit it reported in Q1-2021.

SHOP Q1-2022 RESULTS

Total loss was huge at $1.4 billion or $11.70 per share, thanks to fair value adjustments on its portfolio. Now, if you literally removed everything negative out of the report, i.e. took the adjusted earnings per share, SHOP was able to eek out a tiny positive number 20 cents a share.

SHOP Q1-2022 RESULTS

This estimate was at 74 cents per share and it again shows how far removed from reality analysts are.

Outlook & Verdict

The growth story is coming close to an end. No, we don't mean that SHOP will stop growing. We mean that it will stop growing at anywhere close to the rate people expect. Subscription solutions is the lead on this and is now hovering about in line with CPI rates.

Subscription Solutions revenue was $344.8 million, up 8% year over year, primarily due to more merchants joining the platform, and reflecting our change in terms to make selling in our app and theme stores free for partners up to their first million dollars annually, terms that were not in place in the first quarter of 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

SHOP will spend a lot more in 2022 though, while delivering less growth. Operating expenses are growing far faster than anything sales can muster up and earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023 seem hopelessly out of touch with reality. We should expect at least 20 downgrades in the next month. One thing that struck us here was the sheer volume of stock based compensation. In Q1-2021 this was about a $0.55 per share rate. This trend continued in 2021 and for the whole year, stock based compensation was $2.60 per share or about $320 million for the year. Ok, so what is our point? The point is that in Q1-2022 this ramped up to 94 cents a share (see pic above) or about $118 for the quarter. As bad as that number is, just look at SHOP's guidance for 2022.

Finally, we anticipate capital expenditures of $200 million, stock-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes of $800 million and amortization of acquired intangibles of $62 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Wow. That is a stupendous jump in stock based compensation (150% growth) and this is an indirect way to keep cash operating costs and salaries lower than what they would otherwise be.

Last time we used the Amazon Inc. (AMZN) analogy and told you that this will ultimately bottom close to 2X sales. There is of course a long way to go to that and it will take its sweet time moving in that direction.

Data by YCharts

By the time it happens, we are sure sales will be a lot higher and balance sheet cash will be a lot lower. But it won't be a fun journey for anyone. For now, we think all rallies should be sold and a long side trade might develop near $300 where there is strong chart support.

