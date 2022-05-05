Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has a long history of generating solid returns for its shareholders. Though the oil giant's performance stumbled in 2019-2020, it took several steps to right the ship. This has helped it improve its performance considerably.

Exxon Mobil continued to invest in attractive projects, even when oil prices were not supportive. Although this strategy strained its balance sheet, the company is benefitting from its bets. Exxon Mobil's rich experience, huge asset base, diversified operations, combined with the demand visibility for oil and gas over the coming several years make its stock attractive.

Although the stock price has risen substantially in the last one year, its future course depends on volatile oil prices. Investors may get a better entry point, but dividend investors will find it attractive even at the current levels.

An overview

Exxon Mobil is an integrated oil company with operations in the upstream, downstream, and chemicals segment. In 2021, it derived 64% of its earnings from upstream operations, including oil and gas exploration and production. Downstream activities, including refining and distribution, accounted for 8% of the company's earnings. Exxon Mobil generated 28% of its earnings in 2021 from its chemicals business. The company's chemicals business supplies olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and a wide range of other petrochemicals.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil is one of the largest publicly-traded oil and gas companies in the world. For 2021, Exxon Mobil's upstream production as well as its downstream and chemical production exceeded that of other leading global integrated oil companies.

A different approach

Like other oil and gas companies, Exxon Mobil's performance was hit by a steep fall in commodity demand and prices at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Exxon Mobil was hit harder, as it was just expanding its capital investments at that time.

Data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil believes that the demand for oil and gas will remain robust in the years to come. That's why, it continues to invest strategically in low cost-of-supply projects.

Exxon Mobil

More than 90% of Exxon Mobil's upstream capital investments are expected to generate higher than 10% return at Brent prices equal to or more than $35 per barrel. Around 70% of the company's upstream investments over the next five years are in strategic locations including Guyana, Permian, and Brazil, as well as in the LNG segment.

Though later than peers, Exxon Mobil eventually reigned its capital spending considering the market conditions as well as its stretched balance sheet.

Another factor that impacted Exxon Mobil's balance sheet was its decision to not cut its dividend when peers BP (BP) and Shell (SHEL) slashed their respective payouts.

Data by YCharts

These steps surely took a toll on Exxon Mobil's balance sheet. The company's total long-term debt swelled to nearly $70 billion at one time. However, Exxon Mobil took several steps to strengthen its balance sheet, including reducing its capital expenditure.

Moreover, it took steps to generate structural cost savings. It targets around $9 billion in structural cost reductions annually by 2023.

Getting rewarded handsomely

Exxon Mobil's strategic investments, combined with stronger oil prices, helped the company generate solid cash flows in the last couple of quarters. Addressing the top concern of rising debt level on priority, Exxon Mobil repaid $20 billion of debt in 2021. This gets reflected in the improved debt, debt-to-equity, and debt-to-EBITDA levels in the chart above. At the same time, Exxon Mobil's net income is also rising.

In the first quarter, Exxon Mobil generated $8.8 billion of net income, excluding a $3.4 billion charge related to the company's Russia Sakhalin-1 operation. The company also increased its share repurchase program to up to $30 billion through 2023. Exxon Mobil is back to churning solid profits.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, the stock's price has risen significantly.

Data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil stock's dividend yield has fallen because of the rise in its price. Still, it is attractive at 3.8%.

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha's proprietary Quant Ratings rate Exxon Mobil stock as "Strong Buy." The stock is rated highly on profitability and earnings revisions.

Risks

The biggest risk that Exxon Mobil faces, of course, relates to the volatility in commodity prices. Oil demand and prices get impacted by numerous factors, that are not in the company's control. As a major chunk of the company's operations are in the upstream segment, its earnings are prone to changes in oil prices.

In the long term, if a transition to renewable sources happens faster than anticipated, Exxon Mobil's earnings may get impacted. Notably, the company is taking several steps to explore possibilities in the clean energy segment. The risk is only if it potentially fails in this segment. I would think this as a bit far-fetched possibility.

Conclusion

Oil stock prices tend to be volatile. So, investors should consider investments in the segment as a part of their diversified portfolio. They may not be able to liquidate the holdings profitably at times of unsupportive oil prices.

Apart from that, Exxon Mobil stock offers a great way to gain exposure to the oil and gas segment. The company's deep expertise, diversified asset base, massive operations, and the demand visibility for oil and gas over the coming decades make its stock attractive.