April 2022 Passive Income - Big Smiles And Good Times

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Raises

2 Raises this month.

JNJ through down a solid 6.6% dividend raise which added 18.76 to our forward income.

PG bumped theirs 5%. Not bad, we got spoiled with that 10% raise last year. Added income – $4.15.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2022 – $144.04

PG is one of my smallest positions still, I'd love to grow this position but just can't seem to add to them at current prices. I may just nibble if they go under 150.

April 2022 Dividend Income

13 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks April 2021 Income April 2022 Income Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) 27.23 (1 Drip) sold Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 8.32 sold Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) 5.95 14.41 Nutrien (NTR) 27.77 28.79 SmartCentres (OTCPK:CWYUF) 26.05 33.92 (1 Drip) Cisco (CSCO) 51.06 52.44 (1 Drip) RIT ETF 64.53 (3 Drips) 66.96 (3 drips) Restaurant Brands (QSR) 73.98 75.17 (1 Drip) TELUS (TU) 79.98 (3 Drips) 87.74 (2 drips) The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 91.80 (1 Drip) 106.00 (1 Drip) Aecon Construction (OTCPK:AEGXF) 111.93 (6 Drips) TD Bank (TD) 101.91 (1 Drip) 145.07 (1 Drip) Bell Canada (BCE) 79.63 (1 Drip) 149.96 (2 Drips) TC Energy (TRP) 114.84 (1 Drip) 153.90 (2 drips) Algonquin Power (AQN) 66.08 (3 Drips) 175.63 (9 Drips) Totals 819.83 1,201.92

29 stocks Dripped in April

$382.09 more than last year, or a 46.6% increase. Very nice! These are definitely our heavy months these days. 6 companies paying over 100 bucks quarterly in these months now. Love it. Also lots of Drips, think I love that more.

If you're interested check out our Previous Dividend Income Reports.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $44.87 to our yearly forward dividends this month. BAM! That’s definitely our highest ever drip.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment – $1000.00

In March, we added an additional 50k to our family’s private investment. We now will bring in 1k a month from this. Straight to the HELOC.

Solar Panel Income

In March (We always get paid a month later) our solar panel system generated 269 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) deposited $189.79 into our chequing account this month.

Last March, the system generated $302.40 but the year before it brought in 200 bucks. Glad I have these records, I was shocked to see such a difference. That’s the weather these days. Like I said earlier, it doesn’t feel like May at the moment.

Total Income for 2022 – $336.71

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost ——–$32,396.46

Total Income Received ——–$10,213.24

Amount to Breakeven —- $-22,183.22

Total April 2022 Passive Income – $2,391.71

April 2021 Passive Income – $1,622.33

A monster growth rate, especially considering how well solar did last year. This is the first month we see the power of our HELOC helping speed the compounding of the portfolio. It's not for everyone and with rising interest rates, I have been a little slower deploying it. Who knows what the market will do, slowly I'll stick to the plan and deploy it.

Totals For 2022

Dividends Year To Date Total – $3,568.85

Other Passive Income Year to date – $3,532.18

Total Passive Income for 2022 —– $7,101.03

Year End Goal – $25,000

March Purchases

Last month was another busy month for purchases.

Home Depot (HD)

A company I have always wanted in the portfolio. It's in the cyclical sector which we didn’t have much exposure to. (which is a nice bonus) High dividend growth and was near 52 week lows.

We added 10 shares at $299.91 per share. This added $76.00.

TD Bank

We added to our TD Bank position by buying an additional 30 shares @ $99.59 per share.

This adds $82.50.

Manulife Financial (MFC)

We basically doubled our Manulife position @26.97 by adding 188 shares.

This adds $248.16.

Microsoft (MSFT)

I added 5 more shares of Microsoft at 283.63.

This added $12.40.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

We started a new position in them. Got 10 shares @ 166.54

Adding $46.00.

All in all, we added $465.06 to our forward dividend income last month. We also grew 2 of our lowest sectors, (tech & cyclical) which I always like to do. Unfortunately, the financial stock purchases are now underwater, but that’s also a good thing looking at those starting yields. We may add to our existing BNS and National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) positions at these current prices.

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

Increase Dividends by $4285.81 this year. (bringing our forward income from dividends to $13,000 a year).

The goal for 2022 is to have a forward passive income of $27,500 by the end of the year. I plan on doing this by refinancing our house and taking advantage of these low interest rates. I want to max out some accounts and let compounding do their magic. It's a big goal and will almost double our current passive income.

With New Purchases, Drips, and Dividend Raises we continued to grow the size of our dividend Portfolio. Total increased so far in 2022 is $2,107.85

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month we added 10 more units of XAW ETF.

Questrade is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

April 2022 Passive Income Conclusion

This may have been the best report I’ve wrote up since the blog started. You read it everywhere but I’ll say it again. Compounding really adds up. I’m a huge fan of Drips but seeing almost 50 bucks in forward income now is amazing to me. If those companies continue to pay their dividends and don’t even raise it, our dividend income will be almost 200 dollars higher April next year.

I hope you all had a wonderful April as well, hanging with family and friends, eating chocolate eggs and collecting those dividends.

Wish you nothing but the best, cheers.

The compound effect is the principle of reaping huge rewards from a series of small, smart choices . – Darren Hardy

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.