This article's title probably should've arrived with a trigger warning. I know many die-hard growth investors are upset with their portfolio's performance this year.

FAANG - or is it MAANA now? Meta (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG). Earlier this week, all were down at least 10% year-to-date, with NFLX leading the pack into failure. Things are getting ugly when the strongest stocks over the past few decades are selling off hard.

Data by YCharts

The issue here is that, outside of AAPL, none of these names pay a meaningful dividend. While cash is losing close to 10% of its value from inflation, these growth names are only compounding the problem. Losing 10% or more in value on top of the fact that they, like cash, are losing value in their ability to be converted to cash for purchasing power.

Think of it this way, a savvy growth investor buys Tesla shares. They hold $100 worth on Jan 1. Now that $100 is worth $86, but that same $86 only buys $82 worth of goods compared to a year ago. They've really lost 18% when adjusted for inflation, with no dividends to come riding to their aid.

Will these stocks recover? Probably. I certainly am not going to be against them. They are all still very good companies that will play a huge role in our daily lives. Right now is a bad time to sell. If you have the luxury of waiting until next year or longer for recovery, you probably should.

However, when you are retired and you need to take money out of your portfolio, these situations create a problem. Do you sell now? Do you tighten your belt and hope the market recovers next month? Do you sell extra now just in case next month gets worse? We learned during the dot-com bust that it could get much worse, and it could be 5+ years for a full recovery. Once you sell, these recent losses are realized. If the price recovers, you'll have fewer shares to benefit from it.

The worst thing you can be in the stock market is a forced seller. This is why I focus on income. I never am forced to sell, because my dividends are capable of fully funding my cash needs. Personally, I only invest in dividend stocks. But even for those who want to dabble in FAANG and take advantage of the current possible buying opportunity, having a portfolio that is generating enough dividend income to ensure you never have to sell is simply prudent.

Today I want to look at income investments that provide high levels of immediate income for your wallet today and have room to climb from their current lows.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: PTY - Yield 9.7%

Do you know why I'm an income investor? If I can turn your attention to Exhibit A:

Data by YCharts

For years, people have been telling me to buy NFLX. "It's up X%," they say. But then I ask, "Did you sell it?" They stare at me like I'm a complete loon and say, "Of course I haven't, it's one of my top performers!"

The problem with unrealized gains is that they are unrealized, they can disappear frighteningly quickly. What does an NFLX investor who bought in early 2019 have to show for it? Nothing. Not one penny in dividends, just a very large unrealized gain that is now an unrealized loss. Now, I don't have an opinion on when or if NFLX will recover to its lofty heights. It is very possible that it will be a grand investment again. But it should be a wake-up call for investors who pursue strategies that seek to profit from rising prices. NFLX is part of FAANG, the five bluest blue-chip Growth stocks. The lesson? Don't count your profits until they are in your pocket.

Now, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) hasn't exactly had stellar price performance over the period, either. The price today is slightly lower than it was in January 2019, yet it has a 27% total return. How? Dividends. Since January 2019, PTY has paid out over $5.14 in dividends. That is cash, in my pocket, that cannot be revoked.

You see, I don't need the price of PTY to go up to get my profits. The price of PTY can do whatever it wants. Frankly, I prefer that it crashes down, because I identify as an investor who wants to buy more PTY, not as an investor who will want to sell it. When you are a buyer, lower prices are good. My return from PTY will come as it always has, through dividends. If you had a job that paid you every single month for doing nothing at all, would you walk in and quit that job? When you sell PTY, that's what you're doing.

Like many stocks that have exposure to interest rates, PTY has had a rough start to the year. After all, PTY invests in bonds, and "everybody knows" that when interest rates go up you should sell bonds. So rates go up, Wall Street sells PTY and the price goes down.

But wait a minute, I just said above that I'm not selling PTY. I'm a buyer, who is looking to purchase income. So the question I should be concerned with is what impact rising rates have on PTY's ability to continue paying me a high income.

The latest UNII report shows that PTY has covered its dividend with Net Investment Income by 122% in Q1. This is up from 120% in Q4 2021, and 110% in Q3 2021, and below 100% before that. In other words, as interest rates have risen, PTY's dividend coverage has improved. This makes sense when you think about it because PTY buys bonds. So as bonds get cheaper, yields on reinvestment rise, and investment income climbs.

PTY will likely pay a special dividend this year. Even if it doesn't, the 9.7% yield is substantial. With the recent pullback, I'm thrilled to add some more to one of my favorite long-term positions. There will probably be some price upside when the market comes back around and bids up the premium, but does that matter? Not really, because I won't be selling.

Pick #2: XFLT - Yield 10.3%

When interest rates are rising, buying investments with exposure to floating rates seems like a "no brainer". Yet when the market gets in the mood to sell everything, it loses its mind. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) is a prime example. XFLT is trading near 52-week lows, even as its NAV has recovered from the March dip.

CEF Connect

XFLT invests in "leveraged loans" and CLOs (collateralized loan obligations) that hold leveraged loans. These are loans that are often made to public companies, with credit ratings in the B/B+ range. They are "senior secured" first-lien loans that are at the top of the capital food chain. They are also floating-rate loans, so as interest rates rise, the borrowers pay more.

XFLT has taken full advantage of the extended buying opportunity for CLOs, nearly tripling its portfolio size from pre-COVID levels. (Source: XFLT Q4 2021 Presentation)

XFLT Q4 2021 Presentation

The most important thing about lending money is how much gets paid back. This is especially true with CLOs, in which the "equity" and "junior debt" tranches get paid only after all the senior tranches get paid.

So we want to keep an eye on borrowers, to make sure their finances are healthy. The great news is that they are healthier than ever, with interest coverage of 5.8x interest/EBITDA. Leveraged loan borrowers are easily paying their debt, and have plenty of cushions even as interest rates rise.

XFLT Q4 2021 Presentation

Leveraged loans have seen historically low default rates and only 0.19% of principal defaulting in the past 12 months. This compares to a historical average of 2.7%!

TCW

With a combination of historically low default rates and rising interest rates, XFLT is positioned to be a huge winner. When we can get a double-digit yield from XFLT, we are happy to be buying.

Shutterstock

Conclusion

PTY and XFLT are both excellent options to generate high levels of immediate income. While the market is selling off growth, and the economy is embraced in the suffocating arms of inflation, my portfolio is generating record levels of income. We're seeing dividend raises and excellent prices to enjoy dividend reinvestment as I wish to do so.

That's the great thing about being paid in cash. I can do what I want with it. Do I go buy a fancy car? I can if I want to. Perhaps I get my wife roses to show my love to her? I have that option. Do I reinvest my dividends to keep my income stream growing? I always think that's a good choice. Do I want to take a portion and dumpster dive into Growth stocks hunting for some diamonds? Not my cup of tea, but I won't judge. It's your cash, do what you will with it.

Having cash pouring in provides not just material wealth and irrevocable returns, it provides flexibility and freedom. In the end, I want to unlock choices to allow me to do what I want to do. This is why I am an income investor, it provides me levels of flexibility and freedom that other methodologies have never been able to match - unparalleled opportunities.

Right now, holding cash is a losing game, to the tune of nearly 10% losses. Holding Growth is also a losing game as well. Income is opening doors for others that may not be opened for you yet. Perhaps it's time you change your method to match the current paradigm. Never be a forced seller.