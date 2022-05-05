My Dividend Growth Portfolio April Update: Does Apple Still Belong?

YorVen/iStock via Getty Images

What a change a month makes! We entered April with the portfolio near an all-time high and few bargains in sight. As the month closes, deals are appearing, although my portfolio is near the lows for the year. Of course, as a dividend growth investor, I don't care if the market is up, down, or sideways.

Only one metric matters to me, watching my income grow. For nearly 13 years now, I have watched my income increase at a consistent 10%+ pace annually. From just under $3,500 in 2010 to over $15K today! The chart below shows the yearly income. At this pace, which has held up amazingly well as I wrote about here, I reasonably expect the income to continue doubling every seven years. It's this consistency that led me to be a dividend growth investor in the first place.

Wyo Investments

I have simple goals with this portfolio: Grow the income by 10% annually with dividends reinvested and 7% without reinvesting. It's essential that the distributions continue to grow without reinvestment as, at some point, I expect to pay the bills with the income. It's important to know that this portfolio has been closed to new capital since 2016, so all income growth is internal.

The guidelines I have set to achieve these goals are simple:

Target investment is a 3% yield with an expectation of 7% dividend growth.

I prefer companies with a 15-year plus dividend growth streak.

Replace (or sell covered calls against) significantly overvalued positions if the opportunity exists to reduce risk and increase income. In practice, this means higher quality at a higher yield.

I want to see flat to mild payout ratio creep. A payout ratio growing from 30% to 35% over ten years is acceptable. One that has gone from 30% to 60% is not.

I like to see a reasonable expectation for at least high single-digit growth in long-range estimates for what they are worth.

It's important to remember that these are just guidelines. These are in place to help me meet my 10%/7% income growth goals. In addition, I do maintain a portion of the portfolio in high yield, which I buy under a completely different set of rules.

Apple's (AAPL) Meager Raise

Last month was important for dividend increases, as my three largest positions all announced raises. My single largest holding, Apple, disappointed with a 4.5% increase, breaking its consistent streak of 7% increases. As Apple accounts for over 10% of the portfolio value while providing less than 2% of the income, I ask if it makes sense to continue holding such a prominent position with meager increases and a tiny yield? As I dug deeper into this subject, I decided to share my research and thoughts here.

How and Why I Acquired Apple

Today, very few would invest in Apple for income; however, it was a different story in the not-so-distant past. In 2012, Apple reinstated a dividend for the first time in a long time. In early 2013, they announced a raise in the distribution of about 18%. This increase coincided with a 40% drop in the stock price. This left the company with a forward yield of over 2.5%. I invested, seeing Apple as a high-quality company, with massive cash flows that would have no trouble increasing the dividend into the future. Of course, with a nearly non-existent dividend growth history, the company was a question mark for income growth. (Note: I did add to this position again in 2016.)

Interestingly, during Apple's 2013 price "crash," many sources considered this a bubble bursting, as evidenced in this article about Apple's bubble deflating. During this time, Apple's PE ratio fell from a "sky-high" elevation of 15 down to about 10.

Apple's Valuation

After Apple's most recent earnings announcement, I saw many comments from readers about Apple's significant undervaluation. As I wasn't entirely up to speed on how Apple was sitting, I decided to do a little research. One of the best parts of focusing on the income and investing in only high-quality companies is that I don't need to stay on top of the day-to-day nuances of the businesses.

As I had considered Apple overvalued for quite some time, I chose my favorite valuation tool, Fastgraphs, to look closer at the company. The below fastgraph shows the last 20 years of Apple's earnings, price, and average PE ratios. The current PE ratio of about 26.5 compares reasonably well with the historical 20-year PE of 25.5.

Apple 20 Year Fastgraph (Fastgraphs.com)

While this looks encouraging, I can't help but feel that Apple still may be significantly overpriced. After all, there was a time when Apple was regularly near a 15 PE. Since most believe that a faster growth rate warrants a higher PE, I decided to look at PE versus EPS growth rate at various time frames for Apple. Fortunately, the Fastgraph tool allows for varying the timeframes. Below is a fast graph from 2001-2012, when the EPS was growing rapidly.

Apple 2001-2012 Fastgraph (Fastgraphs.com)

During the above timeframe, Apple grew EPS at over 65% annually. The average PE at this time was 32 and reflected the rapid growth. This period includes two years following the GFC when ratios were significantly lower as PEs fell across the entire market. Following this time, Apple's growth slowed considerably along with a corresponding drop in PE, as shown below in the 2012-2019 time period.

Apple 2012-2019 Fastgraph (Fastgraphs.com)

During this timeframe, Apple grew earnings per share at 9.4% and was rewarded with an average PE ratio of better than 16. Then things got weird. The market exploded upwards. The Fastgraph below shows 2019-2022 (est).

Apple 2019-2022 Fastgraph (Fastgraphs.com)

During the last three years, the market has awarded Apple an average PE of 26.5, nearly right where it is trading today. This PE is for an average EPS growth rate of over 27%, the majority of which came during 2021. Long-term growth (next five years) is projected to be between 10-12% depending on the source. Of course, we have been looking at EPS growth which is affected by buybacks. Assuming Apple buys back 2-3% of the shares annually, the next five years' EPS growth would be 12-15% annually. The table below summarizes this data.

Years Avg EPS Growth Average PE 2001-2012 65% 32 2012-2019 9.4% 15.3 2019-2022 27% 26.5 2023-2028 12%-15% ????

When I consider the data and the fact that we face rising interest rates, increased inflation, and the threat of a looming recession, I find it difficult to believe that Apple will command a continuing high PE over the next five years.

What to consider with Apple?

I am fortunate that my goals revolve around income. If the total return were my goal, the considerations would be much more difficult. As it stands, my focus is on dividend safety, dividend growth, and alternative investment ideas.

Apple is pretty much a no-brainer when it comes to dividend safety. There are no concerns about Apple being able to maintain the dividend. If I have any doubts, it would be Apple eliminating the distribution to focus on buybacks.

This year's dividend increase of 4.5% doesn't help me reach my goals. Many companies loosely tie their increases to earnings, but Apple had been consistent with the 7% increases. Connecting the raises to profits hasn't been a necessity for them. Additionally, no company has entirely consistent dividend growth. But I find it a bit of a head-scratcher trying to understand what Apple might be signaling with the tiny increase.

With a paltry yield of barely over half a percent, nearly any alternative investment would be a boost to income. Granted, few companies offer the quality of Apple. However, even swapping for Microsoft (MSFT) would be a nearly 50% increase in dividends.

What I am likely to do with Apple

One other consideration is that this is a taxable account. Being up over 1000% on my shares makes trimming the position a more difficult decision than if I held it in a tax-advantaged account. I could not imagine completely selling out; the quality is too high. Instead, I would trim the position back by a third or half as it currently represents over 10% of the portfolio.

As it stands, I believe I will continue to give Apple a chance. One year is challenging to draw any conclusions on the route of the dividend growth trajectory. I may look for some tax losses to take in my other portfolios to put against trimming the position, but at present, it seems like, at best, I could offset just a tiny portion.

I believe in the long-term growth of Apple and that it will continue growing the dividend into the future. However, I also think that now is a good time to swap into some higher-yielding positions if the opportunity makes sense.

How is 2022 shaping up?

Now that I've shared my ramblings on Apple, it's time to jump into the fun stuff! At the end of April, my projected income for 2022 stands at $15,079, an increase of 10.4% over last year! Here we are, four months into the year, and I have already hit my goal for the year. With eight months of dividends to collect and reinvest, I have options.

As many are interested in the portfolio's overall performance, I share it here. Keep in mind that this is not a goal. I am just sharing it for information. YTD through April, the portfolio is down 5.2%, which was a big swing from the end of March. However, this is still beating the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

April Dividend Increases

Last month was important for increases as my three largest positions, Apple, Blackstone (BX), and Ameriprise (AMP), all announced dividends. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a moderate-sized holding, also increased. As I discussed Apple above, I won't cover it again here.

Ameriprise announced a 10.6% increase, on the low side of my expectations but in the range. With the raise, AMP will become the sixth biggest income producer in the portfolio, leaping Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), which has kept its dividend flat for a few years. Once again, showing that dividend growth trumps high yield in the long term.

On April 19, JNJ announced a 6.6% increase, which aligns with its five and 10-year averages. I wasn't sure what to expect with the upcoming company split, so this was welcome to see. When JNJ splits, it will reset one of the safest and most consistent dividend growth stocks.

Blackstone announced a 60% increase (Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2022). As the company has a variable dividend, I compare the same quarter a year ago vs. this year. This increase was similar to the first quarter's raise as well. While I'm not projecting this increase forward into Q3 and Q4, those are also likely to be in the 50% range. Should these increases materialize, BX will become the second biggest income producer in the portfolio, right behind Altria (MO).

May's Expected Increases

The month of May isn't nearly as exciting as April. In fact, I project all of the expected increases to be well below my 7% target.

MSA Safety (MSA)

On May 2, MSA announced a 4.5% increase. This was in line with my forecast of 5% and slightly below its 10-year average of 5.4%. MSA is a dividend king with 50 years of dividend growth. It has been part of the portfolio since 2011. Last year I trimmed a third of this position at $160+ due to overvaluation, but it still represents 1.6% of the portfolio and accounts for 0.8% of the income.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health is a misfit in the portfolio. As I wrote about here, it is a micro-position that was up for evaluation last year. Micro-positions make up less than 0.5% of the portfolio and are usually reserved for high-yield positions. The company has 25 years of dividend increases, although the most recent ones can hardly be considered increases. I believe the company has better years ahead as the overhang of lawsuits resolves itself. However, this year the company will continue its string of minuscule dividend raises. I expect to see a raise in the 1-2% range once again.

Medtronic (MDT)

The final dividend raise expected in May is Medtronic. Medtronic is a dividend champion with 44 years of dividend increases. For several years, the company has been consistent with raises in the 8% range. MDT is a slightly oversized holding at 3.3% of the portfolio and accounts for 2.8% of the income. Even though the market is down on Medtronic right now, I expect to see the company match its 5-year average with a 7-9% raise. Medtronic is close to my first buy point, and I will look to add if it reaches my second buy point of a 2.75% forward yield.

Sales in April

I rarely make any sales, although this year has been an exception. I sold my position in Preferred Apartment (APTS) on the buyout offer earlier this year. Buyouts are one of the few times I automatically sell. I believe in taking the offer bump because there is always a chance the deal will fall through. I am happy to report that there were no sales for any reason this month.

Regular Purchases

The market has been volatile, so I have been conservative with purchases. A few years ago, I switched this portfolio to mainly staying fully invested. This change made sense with the dropping of commission charges. I am maintaining significant cash positions in other portfolios. Currently, I am not looking to add any new companies to this portfolio. Instead, I am adding to current holdings that meet my buy points.

During April, I added two shares of Home Depot (HD) at an average price of $299.60. I will continue looking to build this position out at prices below $300.

Currently, a few companies within this portfolio are compelling buys that I am not adding to yet. This was written pre-market on May 4, the rally knocked many of these companies out of my buy ranges.

Starbucks (SBUX) was at my third buy point but fell to the second on May 4. It is a somewhat prominent position across all my portfolios, and I am taking a wait-and-see approach with everything happening within the company.

Best Buy (BBY) is a great deal, having hit my second buy point, but I am holding out for a 4% yield to add more. I think retail could feel some more pain from the market coming up.

Visa (V) is close to my first buy point. However, I am not looking to add more, as it is a large position across all my portfolios, and the dividend yield is so small.

Texas Instruments (TXN) and Broadcom (AVGO) have flirted with yields where I would consider adding more but haven't quite reached them. I would consider adding TXN at 2.75% and AVGO at 3.1% yields.

As I mentioned above, Medtronic is close to my first buy point, and I would look at adding more should it reach my second buy point of a 2.75% yield.

What Else am I Looking At?

As I maintain other dividend growth portfolios with slightly different rules, I like to share what I am looking at across the market. I have mostly been watching this month, although I nibbled on some T. Rowe Price (TROW) below $130 and some Morgan Stanley below $82. I am keeping purchases very small, a share here, a share there, as I am conserving cash.

I am watching two companies closely that I would like to purchase. These are Oracle (ORCL) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). I currently hold neither but would consider starting positions on both should they break a 2% yield.

Wrapping Up

Thanks to Blackstone again this year, I have hit my goals early. This gives me a lot of flexibility with purchases for the year, and I will continue to focus on significant bargains, faster growers, and quality. I hope to get a chance to build out my Snap-on (SNA) position, but quality dividend growth companies remain stubbornly high, especially industrials.

Currently, I maintain a list of about 60 companies that I am interested in adding. Less than ten of these are at my first buy points. I can't help but think that better buying opportunities lie ahead for the patient investor. Best of luck everyone!