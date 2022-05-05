Nikolay Chekalin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) produces and sells uranium. Given the jump in uranium prices in the spot market, Cameco was able to increase its revenue guidance for 2022 by 14%.

The stock is priced at approximately 5x sales. Right now, this valuation is slightly speculative, and it depends on how much one is truly a ''believer'' of the uranium thesis.

I'm on the fence about Cameco. There are a lot of moving parts, and paying 5x sales is ok, but isn't a massive bargain.

Revenue Growth Rates Jump Higher

Cameco revenue growth rates

Cameco's revenue in Q1 2022 was up 37% y/y. That's an unquestionable improvement from the previous quarters of last year. In fact, I believe this is the strongest revenue growth rate increase in the past decade.

Accordingly, there's no question that right now, Cameco is becoming very interesting.

Why Cameco? Why Now?

Nuclear power provides clean, reliable, and secure energy, and helps countries achieve their decarbonization goals.

This has led to uranium prices increasing by more than 80% over the trailing twelve months and shows no indication of slowing down.

Trading Economics, uranium prices

The point of the graph above is to understand that uranium's spot price appreciation was already taking place last year, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cameco Q1 2022

According to Cameco, the global nuclear industry relies on Russia for approximately 14% of its supply of uranium concentrates, 27% of conversion supply, and 39% of enrichment capacity.

Here's some background. When refined uranium demand is low, refiners have no incentive to maximize refined uranium output. So, they underfeed uranium. This means that refiners maximize uranium production. And sell unused excess uranium into the market.

But when enrichment of uranium goes up, refiners overfeed uranium to maximize capacity. Rather than trying to squeeze out all the uranium, they go through uranium as quickly as possible to end up with maximum enriched uranium as quickly as possible.

In this latter instance, this turns refiners from being net sellers of unused uranium into net buyers.

Also, we also have to acknowledge the uranium sequestering vehicle, Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF), and its goal of slowly cornering the uranium market. This is a net long vehicle that is physically buying uranium and storing it.

Capital Returns Policy

Cameco finished Q4 2021 with $1.3 billion of net debt. And 90 days later, in Q1 2022, its fiscal position improved to $0.5 billion of net debt. A serious improvement, I'm confident you'll agree.

In the article I wrote last month, I said:

[Cameco's] scope to dramatically increase its dividend beyond the [recent] 50% bump, and aggressively return more capital return to shareholders is limited.

As it stands right now, this continues to be the case. Investors will get their 0.3% dividend yield in December 2022. But at less than 1% yield, you think, what's the point? Asides from being included into dividend-paying ETFs.

CCJ Stock Valuation - Interesting Price Point

At the moment, Cameco is priced at approximately 5x this year's revenues. That's not that cheap. But at the same time, you have to keep in mind that Cameco right now is not being run at full capacity.

Cameco Q4 2021

In fact, Cameco says that (emphasis added):

[...] we are continuing with indefinite supply discipline. Starting in 2024, with McArthur River/Key Lake and Cigar Lake operating at less than licensed capacity, we plan to be operating at about 40% below our productive capacity (100% basis).

You could say that Cameco is well positioned, but in ''waiting mode''.

Cameco has approximately 37 million pounds of uranium and fuel services contracted out for 2022. But it's not yet ramping up production in earnest.

The Bottom Line

Cameco is not wishing to ramp up production ''until [Cameco] see further improvements in the uranium market." For now, investors too will have to wait and see exactly when Cameco is willing to meaningfully increase production.

All that said, if uranium prices continue to move higher, the incentives to dramatically ramp up production will be irresistibly strong.

In the interest of disclosure, I'm long Uranium Energy Corp (UEC), as I believe that investment is more compelling.