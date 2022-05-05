grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Fortune Favors The Prepared Mind

There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks mentioning possibilities of "recession" and "economic slowdown", and naturally this strikes fear in just about any investor. Inflation is racing upwards (Figure 1) at record rates and investors are fleeing growth stocks such as Netflix (NFLX) and Twilio (TWLO), which have been safe havens throughout the pandemic and beyond into reopenings. This raises the question as to whether one should flee to traditional consumer staple names, like General Mills (GIS) or Unilever (UL), and potentially miss out on a rebound to new highs or hold with "diamond hands" in plummeting technology names and run the risk of further loss.

Figure 1. Rising inflation is often followed by recession as depicted by the cycles in the figure, and the stocks that do well in these transitionary periods are listed above

There is an alternative to picking a side. There are stocks out there that hold the recession-resistant nature of consumer staples while providing the blockbuster growth of leading tech names. One just has to accept that a recession is a possibility in the current macroeconomic climate and plan accordingly, and be willing to do the research and undergo due diligence to find them. That is where we come in to help.

Potential High Inflation Performers

Looking back at recent recessions the first few instances that come to mind include the great recession of 2008, the Dot Com bust of 2000, and the downturn in the early 1980s. Of these instances, recent events most notably compare to that of 1980, the last time we saw inflation peak to these levels (Figure 2). During all of this heightened inflation, slowed growth periods market winners included materials, industrials, and consumer staples. The types of stocks that keep the world turning. These are the main sectors, we will focus on to track down a high inflation, recession-resistant name that can perform well in any market.

Figure 2. Inflation is reaching heights unseen since the 1980s and post-WWII both of which followed in recessions

Of the aforementioned sectors, materials and industrials, along with energy stocks, have already seen a major run-up year to date. Names like Nucor (NUE), Mosaic (MOS), Peabody Energy (BTU), and Valero (VLO) have all reached multi-year highs and, therefore, make a tough case to pull the trigger on. Consumer staples on the other hand still trade at enticing valuations.

Of the consumer staples, the first sector that pops into mind to withhold not just downside protection, but also potential for upside is the beer, spirits, and alcohol names. The sad but well-known fact is when times get tough, people tend to drink more and these brands actually outperform. Looking towards this group, we see familiar names such as Molson Coors (TAP) and Sam Adams (SAM) as leaders, but still, the valuation just isn't quite where it needs to be to buy.

Although, there is one sector that does have enticing valuations and potential for massive future disruption and growth. This is the often overlooked, but always necessary freight sector. Companies like USA Truck (USAK), U.S. Xpress (NYSE:USX), and ArcBest (ARCB) all trade at an astoundingly low price to earnings and price to sales ratio and could hold a sneaky edge for gains with new technologies in autonomous driving just around the corner.

One Name Stands Out From The Rest Of The Convoy

Our favorite name in what is our favorite sector for the remainder of 2022 is U.S. Xpress. The stock trades at a price to sales 94% below that of competitors which already trade well below the market average (Figure 3). If that kind of valuation is not enough, the stock also trades at a 10x price to earnings ratio, a 0.4x EV to sales ratio, and has partnerships lined up with autonomous driving leaders such as TuSimple (TSP) and Aurora Innovation (AUR).

Figure 3. USX trades at a price to share 94.4% below that of competitors when looking at price to sales and 75.8% below that of competitors when looking at enterprise value to sales ratios

This combination of value, the potential for newfound growth opportunities, and recession-resistant nature make USX a screaming buy down near $3. The lack of Wall Street coverage means this stock is still a hidden gem. Our fair value analysis puts the stock closer to its 5-year price to earnings average of 16x earnings, hinting at around 90% upside at current prices (Figure 4). USX could easily be a $6 stock by the end of the year and further downside is minimal.

Figure 4. The metrics above show the discount in price to earnings in USX stock in comparison to historical averages

The stock still does have very high levels of debt and this should be monitored going forward as well.

Valuation

A few of the most important metrics when analyzing the valuation of transportation companies include EV/EBITDA, price to earnings ratio, and price to sales ratio. USX looks fairly valued if not under-valued according to all of these metrics. The stock trades at just a 0.09x price to sales ratio, one of the lowest of the sector, and a forward price to earnings ratio right around 10x (Figure 5). Price to sales can help give a good idea of whether the stock is undervalued or undervalued in comparison to peers. EV/EBITDA is also trading at a discount to peers at just 6.8x, around 36% below the industry average. Even factoring in the companies' high debt using Enterprise value to sales ratios (both TTM & forward), the stock trades at just 0.4x sales well below the industry average of ~1.7x.

Figure 5. The charts above demonstrate USX's newfound undervaluation to competitors

One of the greatest challenges transportation companies face is finding drivers to move freight. Being a truck driver is a skilled practice that takes training and fewer and fewer individuals are getting into the business today. This has led to partnerships with autonomous trucking companies such as Aurora and TuSimple which plan to have driverless trucks out on the roads as soon as 2024/2025. This disruptive technology could be huge for the logistics business, reducing costs, boosting profits, and in turn, opening up further value in first-mover companies like USX and Werner Enterprises (WERN). We plan to see this begin to reflect in forward price to earnings ratios as soon as next year which makes now as good of a time as ever to get in, before valuations potentially spike over the next 5-10 years. Self-driving trucks could save as much as 80 cents per mile for trucking companies which would be huge as current average costs per mile fall around $3 meaning this would be nearly a 30% expense savings impacted in profit margins. The total addressable market of autonomous driving is expected to be well over $2 billion by 2027 and is projected to grow at an approximately 13% clip annually.

We feel there is as much as 90% upside over the next year in USX stock with catalysts such as growing revenue and driverless technologies fueling this upward momentum. We arrived at this value based upon the average price to earnings the stock historically trades at (16x) as well as the discount when looking at price to share in relation to peers. Macroeconomic headwinds seem to be all that is holding this stock back and could ultimately bring more value, before a turnaround back closer to highs is in order. Therefore, a $6 price target seems like a fairly conservative and very possible scenario to reach by the 2nd half of 2023.

Risks

As mentioned, we feel the risks for investing in USX are fairly low. Total debt for the company is fairly high at $676 million and poses the greatest risk at this point. With debt far exceeding cash on hand and partnerships and investments continuing to pile on, a bearish view would point towards a balance sheet that is getting out of hand. It would be bullish to see this metric brought down over the next year or two with increasing cash from operations being put towards paying of this debt. The company has plenty of assets on hand and, therefore, the worst-case scenario of bankruptcy seems unlikely as the company always has the option to sell these assets to generate cash if needed to pay off debt. Though, the possibility of incurring fines/fees or higher rates for loans is a real possibility, if the debt is not handled. Most of the debt USX owes is long-term debt, so this is not currently a major issue, but could lead to issues down the road. The investment in autonomous trucking does increase the risk of investment as well, but many of these liabilities, minus the upfront financial investment, will likely fall more towards the driverless technology companies rather than USX themselves in our view.

The stock is for the most part recession and inflation-resistant. Freight often sets their prices no matter the economic conditions and natural competition keeps them down to a minimum, as at the end of the day, everything everywhere needs to be delivered to its endpoint destination and freight is that backbone that keeps the nation moving. Transportation often outperforms the market in downturns with names like Old Dominion (ODFL) actually gaining during the 2008 recession. Although, if worst comes to worst and a recession is in order, we could expect as much as 15% further declines from overall market highs. If USX trades right along this downward trend, which we would be very surprised to see, USX would dip just below its 52-week low of $2.96, though no matter the conditions, the industry is still a well relied upon consumer staple. Inversely, if a bounce-back to market highs is in order, U.S. Xpress has what it takes to push back towards highs as well.

In Conclusion

The combination of industry-leading value, the potential for newfound growth opportunities with autonomous trucking, and the recession-resistant nature of the business make USX a buy in our view down near all-time lows. Driverless trucks could be huge for the industry and we feel it is not yet priced into names like USX. Therefore, current forward projections look great, but could turn out to be monumentally better for long-term investors.

Overall, we feel USX has a potential upside of as much as 90% based on current valuation with respect to competitors and has as little as 15% downside at current prices. With a market cap of around $150 million and next year's projected revenues now over $2 billion, we feel a small investment in USX during current high inflationary periods is a safe bet for long-term investors looking to diversify out of tech.