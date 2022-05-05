guss95/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We have intensively covered Enagás (OTCPK:ENGGF) (OTCPK:ENGGY) in the past. The Spanish pipeline company reported its Q1 results and here again at Mare Evidence Lab HQ, we're providing a follow-up note.

Year of Transition - Net Income Supported by Asset Rotation

Enagás reported a net profit of €69.3 million in the first quarter of the year, which represents a drop of 25.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, although the group reiterated its established objective for the whole of 2022 to exceed €430 million, once the capital gains derived from the asset rotation process will arrive. Let's investigate further. As reported by the Company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), among these operations which have their own regulatory status (pending authorisations and final closures), there are potential capital gains of more than €200m. These include a 50% sale agreement for the 50% stake in the Morelos Gas Pipeline, which will generate a capital gain of around €32m; as well as the entry of the Clean H2 Infra Fund into the shareholding of Enagás Renovable, which again will mean another net capital gain of around €46.9m, and the sale of a 45.4% stake in GNL Quintero, which will add another net capital gain of around €122m and have an impact on net profit after tax of almost €100m.

Q1 Results

Natural gas demand registered an increase of 11.5% in Q1 mainly due to growing demand for electricity generation, which shot up 118.1% versus the same period in 2021. Financially speaking, the Company's total revenue line reached €233.9m, 2.8% lower. Regulated revenue amounted to €230.4 m, 0.9% less than in the first quarter of 2021 due to the application of the ongoing 2021-2026 regulatory framework. This impact was partially offset by audited expenses of electricity remuneration and CO₂ purchase rights.

Meanwhile, the investee companies' (Enagas' affiliates) results stood at €44.2m, compared to €48.8m in March a year ago contributing 42.9% to the company's net profit. For its part, the figure for operating cash flows at the end of the period was €225.6m, 16.6% higher than that obtained in the same period in 2021. This increase is in part due to the dividends received from the investee companies which passed on €49.2m to Enagas, up from €28.9m versus the same period in 2021. This variation is due to the payment of the dividend from TGP paid in advance to the tune of €22.9 million as well as €6.5 million of the 2021 Altamira dividend that has been collected in Q1. Meanwhile, the company's net debt amounted to €4.14 billion with a financial cost of debt of 1.6%. The FFO ratio over net debt stood at 16.8%. Therefore; Enagás has a strong financial situation, which at the end of Q1 totaled €3.44 billion between cash and undrawn credit lines.

Enagás Q1 Results - Press Release

Conclusion and Valuation

In the coming months, Enagás will launch a strategic update to adapt its roadmap to the new European energy scenario and play a leading role in the process of accelerating decarbonisation, promoting green hydrogen, and guaranteeing energy supply. The current geopolitical context after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine is transforming the global scenario and Europe is reordering its priorities to guarantee energy supply. Thus, the objective is that this new plan "reflects the adaptation of the company to this new context", said the CEO of Enagás, Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri, who assumed this position last February, adding that 2022 will be a "year of transition" in which the group's strategy will be adopted "more than ever in a European key, based on solid foundations for this transformation". Specifically, the new European roadmap, marked by the REPowerEU with the conclusions of the European Council last March is based on five pillars: storage, interconnections, biomethane, renewable hydrogen, and alliances with neighbouring countries.

In this regard, Enagás is working with the Government on new interconnections, both with France and Portugal that will guarantee supply security. Moreover; the REPowerEU approval will mark a turning point in Europe's energy strategy by drastically reducing dependence on Russian gas.

Our internal team believes that the Spanish pipeline company will significantly contribute to the energy transition future, for the above reasons, we reiterate our buy target supported by a DCF with a margin of safety thanks to a juicy dividend payment. We continue to hold Enagas comfortably with a 1-3 year time frame opportunity.

REPowerEU Update - Q1 Results

