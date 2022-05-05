Stadtratte/iStock via Getty Images

At over the $8.40 per MMBtu level on May 4, the nearby natural gas futures price is nearly six times the level of the June 2020 low. Natural gas was in a bear market from 2005 through 2020, making lower highs and lower lows, but that did not mean it didn’t experience periodic rallies. The bull market that began in June 2020 will not come without its share of brutal selloffs.

The 2021/2022 withdrawal season ended in late March with US inventories at the lowest level since 2019 at 1.382 trillion cubic feet. The natural gas price tends to move to the downside at the beginning of the injection season. Meanwhile, 2022 is anything but an ordinary year as geopolitical events have trumped seasonality. On May 4, the price reached a new 14-year high of $8.474 per MMBtu level, and higher highs could be on the horizon over the coming weeks and months. A challenge of the 2008 and 2005 highs could be in the cards for the highly volatile energy commodity, but the odds favor a wild ride with massive price variance.

The United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) is a highly liquid product that tracks the NYMEX natural gas futures price. UNG is not a leveraged product, but it's only appropriate for short-term trading purposes because of the energy commodity's high price variance.

A Turbocharged Rally After Years of Bearish Price Action

The all-time high in the NYMEX natural gas arena came in 2005 when the price reached a record $15.78 per MMBtu. The all-time high led to a decade and a half bear market where the energy commodity made lower highs and lower lows.

Long-term NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Chart dating back to 1990 (Barchart)

Natural gas futures made higher lows and higher highs throughout the second half of 2020 and all of 2021, reaching a $6.466 peak in October 2021, just below the February 2014 $6.493 high. After a correction that took natural gas futures below $4 and to a higher low of $3.536 in December 2021, the price took off like a rocket ship, reaching its latest high on May 4 at $8.474 per MMBtu on the active month June futures contract. Natural gas moved to the highest price since 2008, the last time the energy commodity eclipsed the $10 level.

Hurricane season is on the horizon

Natural gas is rallying at a time when seasonality tends to favor the downside. The energy commodities high in May 2020 was $2.162, and in 2021, the peak of the nearby contract was $3.150 per MMBtu.

NYMEX natural gas’s delivery point is the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana. The location is approximately 260 miles from the Gulf of Mexico. A significant amount of the US natural gas infrastructure and the ports that export LNG worldwide are in or around the Gulf of Mexico. In 2005 and 2008, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit the Gulf States with Mother Nature's fury, causing damage to the natural gas terminals and pipelines. The price exploded to $15.78 and $13.694 respective highs.

Each year, as the hurricane season threatens the Gulf Coast, the natural gas market holds its breath and prays that category 4 or 5 storms do not wreak havoc with the natural gas infrastructure and supplies. The winter months are the time when the demand peaks, but the hurricane season is the period when the natural gas supply chain is at peak danger. The hurricane season runs from June through October.

Hungry Asian Buyers and Panic in Europe

LNG transformed natural gas from a domestic US energy product to an exportable fuel with much higher Asian prices. Massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions, technological advances in fracking, and a supportive regulatory environment over the past years caused natural gas output to soar. As necessity is the mother of invention, the desire for addressing climate change caused natural gas to replace coal in power generation. With plenty to spare, liquefying natural gas for export created the potential to export the energy commodity beyond the North American pipeline network.

Over recent years, Asian consumers signed long-term supply contracts with companies like Cheniere Energy (LNG) that directed shipments to the region. The export supply contracts for Asia run deep into the 2030s.

Meanwhile, Europe relied on Russia and its pipelines for its natural gas requirements. On Feb. 24, 2022, the European market dramatically changed when Russia invaded Ukraine and Europe, and the US and NATO members slapped sanctions on Moscow.

Over the past few weeks, Russia banned natural gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria, and other bans will likely follow. As Europe looks to other energy suppliers, US LNG exports could head to Europe. The Biden Administration has asked Cheniere and other exporters to divert shipments from Asia to Europe, but the stockpile levels limit availabilities. Moreover, the US energy policy that favors alternative and renewable fuels over hydrocarbons further limits the potential for supplying Europe to replace Russian natural gas.

The first large war in Europe since World War II caused European natural gas prices to soar.

UK Natural Gas Futures Prices (Barchart)

The chart of ICE UK Natural Gas futures for June delivery shows the price at $159.20 is well above the pre-2021 all-time high of $117. The futures traded to an astronomical peak of $800 in March 2022 as European consumers are panicking over energy supplies.

Since exports transformed the US natural gas market, it has become far more sensitive to global prices. The situation in Europe is putting upside pressure on NYMEX natural gas futures, pushing the price to over $8.40 per MMBtu for the first time since 2008.

Low US Stockpiles

The latest stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration shows the low supply levels.

US Natural Gas Inventories for the week ending on April 22, 2022 (Energy Information Administration)

As of the week ending on April 22, 2022, there were 1.490 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in storage across the United States. Inventories stand at 21.4% below last year’s level and 17% under the five-year average. While Europe is hungry for natural gas supplies, the US can only meet a fraction of the requirements that would offset Russian supplies.

The consensus website Estimize forecasts that stocks will rise by 43.46 bcf for the week ending April 29, which is a small injection that will keep stockpiles at multi-year lows.

Last week, the Biden administration reversed a Trump administration plan that would have allowed the government to lease more than two thirds of the US's largest swath of public land in Alaska for oil and gas drilling and production. With stocks at low levels, the regulatory environment and refusal to increase output will make it impossible for the US to ramp up production and satisfy Europe's natural gas appetite to replace Russian supplies.

More price volatility on the horizon- UNG tracks the NYMEX futures

US natural gas futures could be heading for $10 or higher over the coming weeks and months, but the energy commodity is not likely to move in a straight line. We could be in for a highly volatile period in the natural gas futures arena.

The most direct route for a risk position in the energy commodity is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME’s NYMEX division. Market participants looking to take risks in natural gas have an alternative. The fund summary for the United States Natural Gas Fund, LP states:

Fund Summary of the UNG ETF Product (Barchart)

On May 4, UNG had nearly $497 million in assets under management at $29.01 per share. The ETF trades an average of over 11.17 million shares each day and charges a 1.35% management fee.

The latest rally in June natural gas futures took the price from $6.471 on April 25 to $8.474 per MMBtu on May 4 or nearly 31%.

Short-Term Chart of the UNG ETF Product (Barchart)

Over the same period, the UNG ETF rose from $22.70 to $29.10 per share or 28.2%. The ETF did a reasonable job tracking the price action in the June contract on a short-term basis. UNG is not a long-term investment vehicle because the price spreads between rolls from one contract to another can be as volatile as the energy commodity's price. Seasonality and other factors create massive contract-to-contract price variance, causing the ETF to underperform the natural gas market on a long-term basis. Meanwhile, UNG is an alternative to the highly leveraged, margined, and highly volatile natural gas futures arena.

Natural gas prices have been highly volatile in 2022. The war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, the European demand for alternative natural gas supplies, and US energy policy that does not support expanding fossil fuel production are likely to keep the market price variance extremely high level over the coming months.

Volatility is a blessing for agile traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets, but it can be a curse for passive investors. Natural gas is not for the faint of heart, but it's a wild market that offers lots of action for those market participants looking to take advantage of high price variance turbocharged by the geopolitical events in Europe.