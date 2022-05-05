A Palpable Sigh Of Relief

pabradyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

You saw it in the equity markets. Fear had eroded as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a reasonable plan for dealing with inflation. There will be one-half point rate hikes and not something more unsettling, as many had feared. While the stated hikes were the first major increase since 2000, it was an apt response to our inflationary pressures, in my opinion, which have rolled out across the American economy in ways not seen in decades. More than that, it gave some degree of conviction to the markets, which was a welcome sign flashing in neon letters.

“Inflation is much too high, and we understand the hardship it is causing. We’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down.”



- Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell

The Chairman was quite clear, to his credit, yesterday. When asked about a three-quarters increase, or something even larger, the Chairman said, the Fed is “not actively considering” any increases of that magnitude. Some degree of certainty has now been achieved. As a result of all of this, the VIX - one measure of uncertainty - fell 11%, which was one of its biggest moves for the year.

In the bond markets, yields also fell, as they had overpaced the Fed’s new plan. Still, one has to put things in perspective to assess both the equity and debt markets correctly. Even after yesterday’s spike, the results for the year have been, quite frankly, dismal.

Index Year-to-Date DJIA -6.27% S&P 500 -9.78% NASDAQ -17.13%

*Data according to Bloomberg

The singular, and perhaps most important, consideration now is whether yesterday’s move in equities represented a bull move in a bear market or whether it will be the beginning of an honest change to the upside. My response, “Too early to tell.” Caution is still advised until we have more data and a better sense of clarity.

The other part of the Fed’s plan - the reduction in their balance sheet - also impacted the markets. Here we must pay attention to two segments of the fixed-income markets. The first is Treasuries and the second is mortgage bonds. The Fed laid out a clear path here. They have decided to shrink the Fed’s $8.9 trillion balance sheet starting June 1. The stated pace will be $30 billion in Treasuries and $17.5 billion in mortgage-backed securities a month. This will continue for three months to $90 billion and $52.5 billion, respectively.

After that time, the Fed said it will allow a maximum of $95 billion to roll off its portfolio, without reinvestment, each month. This will consist of $60 billion of Treasuries and $35 billion of mortgage-backed securities. If these numbers aren’t reached, the Fed they will allow Treasury bills to run off its portfolio. At that pace, the “quantitative tightening program” could reduce the Fed’s balance sheet by over $1 trillion a year.

What was interesting here is that the Fed does not seem to want to be active sellers of their portfolio. This had been a great unknown, going into yesterday’s meeting. The question centered on whether the Fed might actually engage in selling, and in what securities, and where on the yield curve securities might be offloaded. This question has now been answered. At least for the moment.

All of this has also had a considerable effect on the U.S. bond markets.

Index Year-to-Date Treasuries -5.87% IG Corps -8.47% MBS -6.12% High Yield -5.46%

*Data according to Bloomberg

Here, I have a more definitive opinion. Rates will be heading higher for the foreseeable future, and so, caution is even more advisable. The Fed is not an institution that you wish to fight.

Some Rumored Mergers and Acquisitions:Hale Business Systems, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Fuller Brush, and W. R. Grace Co. will merge and become: Hale, Mary, Fuller, Grace.

Polygram Records, Warner Bros., and Zesta Crackers join forces and become: Poly, Warner Cracker.

3M will merge with Goodyear and become: MMMGood.

Zippo Manufacturing, Audi Motors, Dofasco, and Dakota Mining will merge and become: ZipAudiDoDa.

FedEx is rumored to join its competitor, UPS, and become: FedUP.

Fairchild Electronics and Honeywell Computers will become: Fairwell Honeychild.

Goldman Sachs and City Bank are merging to form Sachs in the City.

Just a few smiles, I hope, to begin your day.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.