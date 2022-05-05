Market Bottom? Not So Fast!

nespix/iStock via Getty Images

Below is a list of 25 NASDAQ-100 (NDX) stocks that gained more than 3% on May 5, 2022, after the Fed's announcement of a 50 basis point rate hike.

NASDAQ-100 Stocks That Gained More than 3% on May 4, 2022 (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) increased the most (+9.8%), followed by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), which increased by 9.1%.

Note, however, that most of those stocks are significantly below their all-time highs. Only three stocks (CMCSA), (WBA), and (BIDU) are less than 20% below all-time highs.

The fact that beaten-up stocks gained the most points to a bear market rally with high probability. Large rebound rallies are common during a bear market, as the NASDAQ-100 chart below shows.

Daily NASDAQ-100 Daily Returns Larger Than 4% and 5% (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

We define a downtrend as the condition when the price is below the 200-day moving average and an uptrend when it is above.

As the above chart shows, the overwhelming majority of daily returns larger than 4% and 5% have occurred during downtrends, close to 70%.

Below is a list of NASDAQ-100 returns larger than 5% and the dates they occurred in the period September 1, 2000, to October 31, 2002, during which there was a bear market.

Daily Returns Larger Than 5% in NASDAQ-100 During Dot-Com Bear Market (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

On 34 of the specified period days, the NASDAQ-100 gained more than 5%. The largest daily return was 18.8% on January 3, 2001. Some technicians rushed to declare the end of the correction since the index was already down -46.6% from its all-time highs. After the rally, the correction and bear market continued, for a final drawdown of about 83% on October 9, 2002.

Nothing stated above should be interpreted as a forecast. Forecasts are hard to make, especially about the markets. The message is that large daily rebounds are way more frequent during bear markets. This is one reason that bears end up losing even more than bulls if their timing isn't nearly perfect.

In addition, strong short-covering rallies during bear markets offer unique opportunities for some funds to reduce exposure while taking advantage of the liquidity.

I suspect we will see several daily rallies of more than 3% in the next few months. Due to significantly higher prices as compared to the dot-com era, we may not see rallies of more than 5%, but enough smaller ones to squeeze out bears and set the basis for the next uptrend in stocks. It is unclear how long this process will take.