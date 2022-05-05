Paula Bronstein/Getty Images News

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF)

We started our position in Ivanhoe Mines in March 2020 at an average price of 2.39 CAD. We trimmed the position later that year, taking some profits at 5.02 CAD, and closed the position out in February of this year at 11.54 CAD for a total return of 349% over roughly 24 months, a return that more than met our annualized hurdle rate. In March of 2020, IVPAF was an easy buy, so easy that it was concerning, although the COVID sell-off alleviated some of that concern. The firm has one of the world's great copper assets and was turning it on in less than two years when we made our first buy. The fact that it had sold off 40% YTD when we purchased added to the ease of purchase in the context of solid fundamentals.

Since our purchase, everything has gone well for the firm. Not only has copper appreciated nicely, but they have executed on the development of the asset. Operations have kicked into gear and production is ramping. Looking into the future, though, we have trouble seeing where the next value-accretive opportunity will come from. IVPAF will turn on two other mines this decade, and while attractive assets in their own right, within the context of an asset portfolio that includes one of the world's great copper mines, they produce relatively little value.

With IVPAF trading at or around 12.0 CAD this quarter, we found ourselves holding a position that had become a directional bet on copper prices. Admittedly, some incremental value would be created by new mines, the market is unlikely to recognize that value, in our opinion, and there is an option on a potential second world-class copper asset; it is such an early-stage deposit that we were not comfortable valuing it. We have a positive outlook on copper, but our ability to forecast commodity prices is limited, and while we do have a positive outlook on copper, it is not without its holes.

As with many commodities, copper looks primed for not only strong price action for the foreseeable future, but a meaningful reset in what can be considered a stable long-term price. At a very high level, this outlook is based on two factors: a lack of new mine supply coming online and a green transition that produces significant new incremental copper demand. In short, the thesis is stable or decreasing supply and growing demand - a good thesis. The challenge with these types of macro theses is that they are inherently inductive and depend on patterns, trends, and relationships holding (put another way, the thesis depends on all else being equal). Complicating matters further is that expressing a commodity thesis through equities is, in essence, taking a derivative position on commodities, making the importance of stable relationships between variables even more critical to the eventual payoff.

Besides these theoretical complications, it is not as if the lack of new mine supply/green investment thesis is without its shortcomings, and some of the holes in the thesis are glaring. If we want to discuss copper prices, we cannot have the discussion without talking about China.

According to Bloomberg, in 2021, China consumed 12.3 million metric tons of copper, roughly 54% of global demand. Chinese demand has grown at an average annual rate of 5% going back to 2010. In all but two of the past twelve years, all the world's incremental copper growth has come from China, meaning all the world's demand outside of China has shrunk. Since 2009, global copper demand, excluding China, is down 5% on an absolute basis.

China is the marginal buyer of copper. If China sneezes, the copper market gets a cold.

According to BNEF, copper demand will grow roughly 10% by 2030, or about 1% per annum, when they made that forecast. Over the last decade-plus, China's average copper consumption growth has been more than 5x the expected incremental growth from a green transition. All the world's E.V.s and batteries, renewables, and green transitions don't necessarily translate into absolute growth in copper demand if China's economy falters. The point is not that a bullish copper thesis is wrong, but that having high conviction is problematic because conviction depends on having clear insights into the future of Chinese demand. All the E.V. and battery demand growth forecasts are meaningless if you get China wrong.

Returning to IVPAF, given that we believe our fundamental basis for owning the business had been reduced to only a commodity price tailwind, it was time to sell. Although we are optimistic about the future of copper, it's too easy to poke holes in commodity price forecasts to wager capital on them via equities.

