deeltijdgod/iStock via Getty Images

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is one of the largest crude oil companies in the world, and that strength was highlighted today when Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) announced a $16 billion capital program to attempt to replicate the success of Exxon Mobil in Guyana. As we'll see throughout this article, Exxon Mobil's Guyana asset is a crown jewel in an impressive portfolio of assets.

Exxon Mobil Upstream

Exxon Mobil has an incredibly strong upstream portfolio, and Guyana is a growing part of that.

The company recently announced three new discoveries in offshore Guyana that took the total discovered resources to 11 billion barrels. The company is moving towards a path where it can start up 1 FPSO per year, each production roughly 200 thousand barrels per day and utilizing a discovery in the size of 500 million - 1 billion barrels.

That means each FPSO has a reserve life on the asset of about a decade. The company has dozens of un-drilled prospects, so we expect reserves to continue growing for the upcoming decades. The company should be able to hit a steady state of roughly 2 million barrels/day of production, or 700 thousand barrels/day attributable to Exxon Mobil with a low break-even.

We expect the company to continue to find new ways to monetize the assets earning billions in profits.

LNG is another place where Exxon Mobil has substantial room to grow. The company is planning to grow to ~27 million tonnes/annum by 2027, providing >$7 billion in operating cash flow. LNG as a highly portable and reliable transition fuel is the fastest-growing fossil fuel, and Exxon Mobil has the scale to take advantage.

The company has several different resources and projects where it can grow. In many of these locations, the company is utilizing substantial natural gas resources where it can own the entire flow. For example, in Mozambique, it is leveraging a massive 85 Tcf worth of resources. These resources will allow the company to maintain strong margins.

The company's impressive upstream assets and its growing margins mean even faster-growing cash flow.

Exxon Mobil Financial Performance

Financially, with impressive assets in a high price environment, Exxon Mobil has continued to generate strong financials.

Exxon Mobil has annualized earnings of more than $35 billion. From that, the company spends roughly $16 billion in annualized dividends, generating a yield of almost 4%. The company has also been buying back shares to the tune of 2-3% annualized, pushing the company's combined shareholder return yield to the high single digits.

However, there are two important takeaways here.

1. First, the company has excess earnings which it can use for additional shareholder returns. The company has ramped up buybacks, but it has yet to indicate how it's using that additional cash flow.

2. The company is generating high-single-digit shareholder rewards plus investing in growth, which should help shareholder rewards as well. This will lead the company to being able to generate long-term double-digit shareholder returns.

Exxon Mobil Shareholder Return Potential

Exxon Mobil has the ability to generate substantial shareholder returns.

The company has a 4% dividend yield and roughly 2-3% share buyback yield. The company has billions of additional cash flow on top of that and an incredibly manageable net debt position. It can comfortably afford double-digit shareholder returns with its profits alone in the higher oil price environment we're in.

Additionally, this doesn't count the company's substantial capital sending, some of the highest in the industry, that's expected to both improve margins and increase production. These strong assets mean incredible shareholder return potential.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. The company is incredibly profitable at current prices, and that will remain the case at Brent prices of more than $100 per barrel. At prices less than that, the company's profitability starts to decline. With lower profits, the company is a worse investment at its current valuation.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has a unique and impressive portfolio of assets. The company currently offers investors a dividend yield of almost 4%, which it can comfortably afford and it's continuing to use share buybacks for shareholder returns as well. Combined, that means the company is generating high single-digit shareholder rewards.

Exxon Mobil has the ability to generate double-digit shareholder rewards from a variety of levers. The company has tripled its buyback program to $30 billion highlighting its financial strength. The company has a strong history of generating valuable shareholder rewards and we expect that to continue. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.