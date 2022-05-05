onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Mytheresa (NYSE:MYTE) is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms. It was founded in Munich, Germany back in 2006. Since then, it has been expanding its global online presence and is now serving customers in more than 133 countries across the globe. The company focuses mainly on High-Fashion designer brands. This includes household names such as Prada, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, and more trendy brands like Balenciaga, Moncler, and Loewe. It currently offers over 200 fashion brands for Women, Men, and Kids, with over 600 new arrivals each week. Mytheresa also provides an excellent customer experience. All orders arrive within 72 hours from the time of purchase (available in over 133 countries) and free returns are allowed within 30 days.

The stock went public last May at $30.1, but has been plunging since. It is now currently trading at $11.94, which is down over 60% from its high. The company is growing revenue quickly and is already profitable. This is mostly due to the tailwinds of luxury fashion brands shifting their focus from in-person to e-commerce. The pandemic also significantly increased sales in e-commerce. However, the competition in the luxury fashion e-commerce space is increasing quickly as more companies enter, which may reduce Mytheresa’s market share going forward. The company is also facing macro headwinds from supply chain blockage and inflation. I believe the company is a hold at the current moment as it navigates through increasing competition and tough macro environments.

Data by YCharts

Opportunities

Mytheresa operates in the luxury fashion e-commerce space which represents a huge market. The low to mid-tier fashion e-commerce space is already very concentrated with companies such as Zara, H&M, and Uniqlo dominating. It is also less appealing as product ticket sizes are usually quite low. However, the online luxury e-commerce market remains relatively untapped.

A lot of luxury brands are still only operating in physical stores and are not selling online. According to Statista, the e-commerce share of personal luxury goods sales worldwide is currently 10% and is forecasted to increase to 25% in 2025, which represents a 2.5 times growth over the period. The pandemic further accelerated the shift from in-store only to a hybrid model (offering both in-store and online sales), as a lot of customers are not able to shop in person during the lockdown. The luxury fashion e-commerce space is very profitable as most of its target audience has high spending.

Geographical expansion is a huge opportunity as well. As a Europe-based company, it is now expanding rapidly into the US market. Its US revenue recorded an astonishing 74.2% YoY growth in the latest quarter. It is also looking to further expand into the international market with countries such as China. The company is also considering entering the luxury lifestyle categories such as beauty, which presents a huge market opportunity. It also recently introduced its first 360° virtual reality experience to support the launch of its exclusive products, which is a new attempt to increase engagement from customers.

Michael Kliger, CEO, on future opportunities during Q2's earnings call

Overall, we see a lot of additional growth potential across multiple luxury lifestyle categories, including beauty.

Financials and Valuations

The company’s financials remain very strong. In Q2, the company’s active customers increased 38% from 486,000 to 671,000. GMV (gross merchandising volume) increased from €158.6 million to €200.2 million, representing a YoY growth of 26.2%. Net sales increased by 18.3% YoY to €187.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.8% to €28.3 million with EBITDA margins standing at 15.1%. Operating cash flow went from negative (€29.4) last Q2 to €7.2 this Q2. Its gross profit margin for the quarter is 53.4% which is very strong for an online e-commerce platform.

The company is doing a great job at controlling expenses, marketing costs actually decreased by 50 basis points YoY despite growing top-line quickly. It guided GMV for FY22 to be €755 million to €775 million, representing a strong growth of 23% to 26% growth. The management team currently expects a multi-year CAGR of 22%–25%.

Michael Kliger, CEO, on future revenue growth during Q2’s earnings call

“All in all, we feel, therefore, very confident to deliver a multi-year annual growth target of 22% to 25% for our business.”

Mytheresa's earnings presentation Mytheresa's earnings presentation

Currently, Mytheresa is trading an FWD P/E ratio of 20.87 and an FWD P/S ratio of 1.3. As shown in the graph below, its P/S ratio is very similar to its closest competitor Farfetch, which is trading at an FWD P/S ratio of 1.52. During the last quarter, Farfetch’s GMV increased 22% YoY from $1.06 billion to $1.3 billion while revenue increased 23% YoY from $540 million to $666 million. Adjusted EBITDA is $36 million compared to $10.38 a year ago with a margin of 6%. Gross profit margin remains flat at 47%. Both companies are growing at similar rates with similar gross margins, but Mytheresa is more profitable with a positive adjusted EPS of €0.02 while Farfetch posted a negative adjusted EPS of $(0.55).

The multiples of this space will remain compressed in the near term as consumer discretionary companies are very sensitive to economic slowdowns. Using XLY (consumer discretionary select sector SPDR ETF) as a benchmark, the ETF is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 26.45 with an estimated 3-5 year EPS growth of 23.71%. Factoring in its EPS growth this year its FWD P/E ratio will be 21.38. Its valuation and growth rate are pretty much in-line with Mytheresa’s, but it has much lower risk as it is very diversified with 62 holdings. Most of its holdings are also well-established companies like Nike (NKE), Home Depot (HD), and Tesla (TSLA). I believe Mytheresa should be trading at a multiple close to XLY as both have similar growth rates. Mytheresa has better potential but it also imposes a higher risk as it isn't diversified like ETFs. Therefore the current valuation is fair in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

Risk

The company is currently facing a few risks which include supply chain blockage, inflation, and an increase in competition. Firstly, an important appeal of Mytheresa’s platform is its impeccable user experience. However, due to supply chain blockage, a lot of items may not arrive in time. This will affect the customer’s shopping experience and may reduce their appetite to shop on the platform. Second, inflation is causing oil prices to remain at high levels which significantly increases Mytheresa’s shipping costs. Shipping cost currently accounts for around 12.7% of its gross profit and if oil prices stay elevated it may hurt profitability in the future. Besides if inflation persists and consumer sentiment drops, the demand for luxury goods may fall as well.

Lastly, competition is increasing. It is now facing more and more competition from companies like Farfetch (FTCH), Matchesfashion, Mr. Porter, Selfridges, and more. One of the biggest issues of being a luxury fashion e-commerce platform is the lack of differentiation. Most of these retail platforms sell similar if not identical items. Other than certain exclusive items, it is hard to stand out in the crowd. Other companies are also now offering superb customer service to compete against each other. This results in a lack of pricing power as Mytheresa does not have a significant edge against its competitors. Other companies may eat up some of their market shares over time which would hurt Mytheresa’s long-term growth plan.

Conclusion

Despite trading at a compelling valuation and having strong financial performances, the company is very exposed to the macro environment. It is facing strong near-term headwinds as supply chain blockage and inflation will increase its operating costs and reduce consumer demand. The company is also facing tougher competition as more companies enter the space and try to grab market shares. The company’s long-term target revenue growth rate might be revised downwards if these problems persist. There are multiple expansion opportunities ahead but the company will have to successfully navigate these headwinds first. The current valuation seems fair when compared to its competitor and the consumer discretionary sector’s ETF. I believe the company is a hold right now as macro uncertainty remains and competition is fierce. I will upgrade it to a buy if the company is able to show its resilience during these tough environments.