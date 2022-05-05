mantaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF)

The Africa Oil story is similar to Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF). The fundamental basis for owning the stock ran its course, and we were left with a directional (derivative) bet on commodity prices.

When we first purchased AOIFF, management was in the process of trying to buy a significant stake in several offshore Nigerian oil and natural gas assets. Even though the assets were producing, the market failed to recognize much in the way of value. To this day, it is unclear that the market has identified any of the value creation by AOIFF; it seems likely, based on the chart, that the stock has simply appreciated with oil prices. This is not our goal when we make investments, but it happens. In the case of this position, it seems that our analysis of the fundamentals did not matter; it was simple exposure to oil at the right time (an oil "factor," if you will) that made the difference.

Regardless of the reason, AOIFF has appreciated significantly since our initial purchase and, more importantly, reached our most recent probability-weighted value (PWV) estimate from October of last year (2.14 CAD). This PWV represents a significant downward revision of our first PWV calculation. This downward drift in value resulted from decreasing confidence (and thus the probability) of the firm's core Kenya development asset being turned into an operating asset. The shift in sentiment arose from both a growing lack of confidence in the partners (specifically Tullow) and rising skepticism that oil firms will sanction many large frontier market fields with significant infrastructure needs (heated pipeline) unless they represent quick return monetary slam dunks, which this field is not.

The resurgence of concern about energy security in the wake of Ukraine and the apparent fragility of the global energy system in transition may have changed that situation. However, it still seems too early to tell. Demand from Europe for hydrocarbons will increasingly be met by imports from the U.S. and West Africa, and although the Kenya project could export via an east coast port with ready access to the Suez, the development of the asset appears likely to depend on securing an Asian (Chinese) partner.

This is speculation on our part, but few Western firms appear eager to open up new fields in undeveloped locations with significant infrastructure needs, and China is a substantial investor in Kenyan infrastructure. In our conversation with management this quarter, they noted that Tullow was looking to bring in a fourth partner to spearhead the build and operation of the asset. This effort has been underway unsuccessfully for longer than has been publicly acknowledged in our estimation.

We note this because we estimate that, at $75 per barrel, the Kenya project has a total NPV (not just AOIFF's interest) at a 20% discount rate of roughly $6 billion, is mostly permitted, and was already producing in small quantities that were being trucked to port. We may be incorrect, but it seems unlikely that this field will ever get built, despite these positives. Which is to say, even decent economics are not enough at near $100 oil to get major oil and natural gas projects sanctioned. If that is the case, AOIFF, as an asset, has little in the way of cash flow value beyond its Nigerian assets and optionality value in the form of several J.V.s besides the Kenya project.

After we sold our position, it continued to trade with oil and even hit a local high of 3 CAD a share. We failed to capture this additional price momentum, a not uncommon experience for us but one we are always trying to think through how to capture more of it.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.