Why The Time May Be Right For Munis

Transcript

Alex Etzkowitz (Municipal Fixed Income Strategist): Can you give us a sense of how relative value looks today, and what are the factors underlying the shifts in relative valuations that we’ve seen over the last four months?

David Hammer (Head of Municipal Bond Portfolio Management): 2021 was a massive year of inflows into the muni market, and that led to very tight valuations. 2022, we’re now in the midst of a pretty significant outflow cycle - $20 billion-plus out of the municipal asset class to start the year.

The impact on prices has been further compounded by tax-related selling.

There’s also an increase in supply on the horizon. So all of these factors are compounding, putting downward pressure on muni prices.

And major muni indices are now down somewhere between 6% and 8% to start the year. That’s the worst start to the year in 40 years. That’s how significant this is. Now because of the lack of liquidity in the muni market - and when I say liquidity, I mean broker dealer liquidity to buy and sell munis every day - these outflow cycles in recent years have led to big overshoots in valuations from very rich to very cheap.

And we’re seeing that right now. So it’s been a big adjustment to relative valuations, and historically, these are attractive entry points for the tax-exempt muni market.

And one of the reasons we like munis from an asset allocation perspective is that they tend to do well late-cycle, because they have lower correlations to riskier parts of the market like equities and high-yield corporate bonds than many other investable options for U.S. investors. It’s a relatively high credit quality asset class. Defaults historically are much lower than in same-rated corporate bonds.

And I would just add, this time around, there’s the additional tailwind of a very positive credit cycle. State and local governments, due to all of the fiscal and monetary policy support received during the recession, have emerged in nearly all cases in better shape than when they went in.

Etzkowitz: Digging in a little bit deeper into munis, where are you seeing the best opportunities in the market today?

Hammer: Yeah, well, the muni market is comprised of 50,000 different issuers and a million-plus CUSIPs, so there are plenty of opportunities today for active managers.

Across the curve, muni yields look attractive versus corporate bonds or treasuries.

But some of the specific sectors where we’re allocating today, the first is prepaid gas bonds.

The not-for-profit healthcare sector is one that we like quite a bit at PIMCO, due to the resiliency of their balance sheets.

In the high yield part of the market, we’re seeing opportunities there as well. I’d say two of our favorite sectors at the moment, the first is affordable housing.

Many of these deals are not rated, they’re a little bit more complex. We’ve seen opportunities with yields in the 5% range, tax-free.

And then the MSA tobacco market. This is a part of the market that is backed by settlement payments between big tobacco companies and states.

And then just the last place where we’ve been really active is in Puerto Rico. Many post-bankruptcy Puerto Rico bonds are trading between 4% and 5% tax-free. If you’re a U.S. taxpayer in a national state that’s not California or New York, that means 8%-plus taxable equivalent yields. And if you are in New York or California, that can mean low double digits on a tax-adjusted basis.

For many of these bonds, we see a path towards investment grade trading spreads over the next several years, due to the strength of both the security protections themselves and the improvement in the island’s overall credit quality.

Etzkowitz: Interest rate risk has become front and center for investors as they think about a continued Fed rate hike cycle and the potential for higher rates.

How do munis generally perform in a rising rate environment, historically?

Hammer: Historically, munis tend to perform well over a cycle of Fed tightening, and so why is that?

The taxable equivalent yield of munis, it increases as rates go up. And the taxable equivalent yield just simply means what yield would an investor need on a taxable bond after paying taxes to equal the current tax-free muni yield.

When conditions stabilize, what you’d expect to see is that investors will allocate more capital to munis that pay taxes over other bonds that they would have to pay taxes on. And historically, that reallocation of capital has meant tighter spreads of munis versus corporate bonds or versus Treasuries and a bit of excess return throughout the cycle.

The last two Fed hiking cycles, whether it’s a 200-basis point cycle or a 400-basis point cycle, investment grade munis have returned 7% to 9% pre-taxes just in absolute returns. High yield munis have been at 18% to 22%, again, absolute positive returns without adjusting for taxes.

You know, it can be quite bumpy along the way, and I think this is a bump in the road, but as rates rise over the fullness of a cycle, we think it’s important to use history as a guide.

