NanoStockk/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) seems to finally have some strength in its stock price. The company recently announced an increase in its dividends to almost 7%; however, it's also been rapidly ramping up capital spending. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has unique financial strength; however, how it spends that is important.

Energy Transfer Updates

Energy Transfer had a strong quarter from its impressive portfolio of assets.

Energy Transfer recently completed construction of the final phase of the Mariner East Pipeline and it has begun construction on other new projects. The company is rapidly wrapping up projects and we expect that to continue. The company has ramped up its guidance but also ramped up its growth capital spending.

The company earned $2.1 billion in DCF for the quarter from $3.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company's $40 billion in debt costs it significant quarterly interest expenditures. It's worth noting that the company's growth capital makes up ~$1.6 billion of its $2 billion capital spending guidance. Strategically, the company is looking at Lake Charles and other large-scale expansion projects.

Energy Transfer Growth

One noticeable change for the company from its year-ago guidance of roughly $600 million in growth spending.

The company is now guiding for almost $2 billion in growth capital spending. The company is spending 35% of its capital on midstream with the capital spent across a substantial number of projects. Many of these are smaller bolt-on projects; however, overall we expect the projects to generate strong returns.

Energy Transfer's Lake Charles LNG has yet to hit a final investment decision; however, the $10+ billion project from a variety of financing sources has enormous potential especially as LNG demand grows. More so the project will be able to synergize, for natural gas delivery and movement, with numerous of the company's other assets.

These growth projects will generate growing EBITDA but they'll also hurt the company's ability to improve its financial position.

Energy Transfer Shareholder Returns

Energy Transfer is a financially strong powerhouse. The company earned $2.1 billion in 1Q 2022 DCF annualized at more than $8 billion. The company's annualized dividend obligations with the new dividend are roughly $2.5 billion, taking the company's DCF post dividend obligations to roughly $6 billion, still leaving substantial cash.

The company is spending $2 billion on growth capital leaving roughly $4 billion. The company's debt is near its targets and the company has yet to indicate how it's spending this excess cash flow. However, regardless of how this company spends its cash flow, it has a 10% enterprise value yield and a more than 20% DCF yield on its market cap.

These returns are valuable and highlight the company's value as long as it continues to efficiently deploy capital.

Energy Transfer Thesis Risk

The largest risk to Energy Transfer is two-fold.

First, the company is always susceptible to volumes. Volumes are turning up as prices have remained strong; however, they can reverse just as fast as shown by black swan events such as COVID-19. The company with its heavy debt load continues to be more susceptible than other companies to a downturn.

Second, the company has a history of allocating share returns poorly in our view. The company is already rapidly expanding growth capital rather than buying back low price shares. The company still has a substantial amount of debt and it's not yet well-positioned for another downturn. That's worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has a unique portfolio of assets. The company is strategically expanding those assets with $2 billion in growth capital, a significant ramp up over the company's targets a year ago. The company's debt has hit its targets with more than $40 billion in long-term debt, costing the company a substantial amount of interest.

The company has more than $8 billion in annualized DCF, and it still hasn't provided guidance for how it'll spend several billion of that, so we're interested in seeing that. The company does offer investors a dividend of almost 7% for waiting, which highlights its financial strength, and overall the company is a valuable long-term investment.