A growing company doesn't always result in a growing stock, and lately, that's been the case for Carvana (NYSE:NYSE:CVNA) stock. Carvana has been one of the more controversial stocks, to say the least. However, the U.S.-based online automotive retailer has illustrated robust expansion, resulting in it being recognized as a Fortune 500 company. Nonetheless, my outlook on its stock is bearish as I see internal faultlines, which could be exposed in a trying economy.

Firstly, A Potential Bullish Case

Carvana recently released its fourth-quarter earnings report, and although it missed out on its EPS target by $20 cents, it did manage to beat its revenue target by $247.45 million.

During its full financial year, the company produced stellar growth, which saw it become the fastest growing e-commerce company in the united states, the fastest online automotive retailer to sell more than 1 million vehicles, and was added to the Fortune 500 list.

Furthermore, Carvana achieved its first full year of positive EBITDA, which is something that many investors were supposedly waiting on.

The company's staggering growth could mean that many investors delve into the stock, especially as it's hit a three-year bottom lately. Nonetheless, I believe the stock's elements are poorly aligned with the market's current climate and that a bullish argument remains a folk tale at this stage.

Here's The Deceiving Part

Internal Issues

The first matter I'd consider is Carvana's competitors, such as Vroom (VRM), ACV Auctions (ACVA), and CarMax (KMX). I know these firms aren't exactly the same; however, they can be considered peer-group rivals.

First off, Carvana's gross margins aren't that bad in comparison to its competitors. However, it's not substantial, suggesting that it's far off from achieving economies of scale; thus, it doesn't really hold any pricing power in the industry.

Furthermore, Carvana's return on equity is abysmal versus its peers, indicating that the company isn't producing maximum profitability versus the capital it's raised. This could be because it's trying to differentiate itself by investing substantially or simply due to a below-par use of funds.

Finally, Carvana's operating cash flow isn't up to scratch compared to its peers. This could suggest that the company's organic growth isn't what it has set out, as it's constantly spending more money than it is spending. This is substantiated by its poor free cash flow margins, which have been adjusted for non-cash charges.

Seeking Alpha

Sure, Carvana's growth has been robust, suggesting that it holds a firm market position. However, economic theory (figure below) states that any good concept tends to receive traction with an influx of new market entrants. I don't think Carvana's business model possesses extraordinarily high barriers to entry, and I also don't believe the barriers to exit are that high, which means that we're likely to see a more competitive space in the years to come.

JOHNSON.dk

Although Carvana has grown as an enterprise, it's still facing significant issues, concerning its capital structure. Carvana recently priced an upsized private placement on its senior unsecured notes with a coupon of 10.25%. This is one of a series of capital restructuring endeavors Carvana has embarked on, explaining why its cost to investors and creditors has risen to 13.84%.

Gurufocus

Furthermore, Carvana still exhibits high levels of short-term debt obligations. Rapidly rising short-term debt obligations are usually an indication that a company's not on a good stance with its creditors. Thus, you're likely looking at a company under distress. Additionally, the more expensive cost of debt leads to worse residual for equity investors, in turn making it a potentially poor investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Economic Climate

Yes, Carvana did boom as a company in 2021, but its growth will likely slow down significantly over the coming few years. Carvana does have a solid concept, but quantitative easing and the consumer utility cycle caused an irrational buying spurt (the past 2-years). The natural tendency of the consumer is to spend less money as household obligations, and inflation rises.

The U.S.' 8.54% inflation rate and rise in annual household obligations will likely see the discretionary and industrial sectors take a hit. The economy is cyclical, and I'm sure we'll see Carvana suffer from a downward trough for a prolonged period before its stock enters an investable zone again.

Data by YCharts

Earnings Recognition

There have been signs that Carvana's earnings recognition has been aggressive, which prompts me to believe that the firm has recognized certain earnings and assets prematurely.

For instance, if we have a look at Carvana's financial statements, it's conveyed that it has a net loss of $711 million, but its operating cash flow loss exceeds the amount by $1.94 billion, indicating that the firm's latest earnings report may look more impressive than it is. Additionally, Carvana has receivables of $216 million, which means that the firm's receivables have now experienced a positive growth trajectory since 2015. A constant stretch in a company's receivables often indicates that it may be overstating its cash flow quality to satisfy its stakeholders. One would need to look at the picture more holistically to see whether aggressive accounting is present, but there are signs.

Aggressive accounting falls within legal realms, but it overstates the income statement and often a balance sheet relative to a firm's cash movements. The cash and accrual basis will need to find equilibrium at some stage, meaning that Carvana might miss out on its earnings estimates quite a few times in the near future.

Lastly, the company's positive accruals ratio suggests that income is being recognized prematurely, which is backed up by its positive Beneish M-Score (the usual benchmark is -1.78).

Data by YCharts

Risk Analysis

Carvana stock's Sharpe ratio isn't terrible, but it still falls under the threshold of 1.00, which is considered a good excess return relative to the broader market volatility.

Yet, Carvana's Value-at-Risk metric paints a different picture. The monthly Risk (VAR) 5% of 30.42% suggests that Carvana stock could lose 30.42% of its value 5% of the time monthly. Considering we're in an anti-growth stock environment, this is far from ideal.

Seeking Alpha's YCharts

I mentioned that we're in a growth stock capitulation. To best explain why Carvana will face systemic risk is to look at the market's loading factors. The stock market can essentially be boiled down to growth, value, size, momentum, and a few sub-factors such as dividend yield and volatility or quality.

These factors are linked to economic cycles, and the growth factor performs poorly in contractionary cycles, with high inflation and high-interest rates being the catalysts. Although Carvana does have certain idiosyncratic qualities, I just think systemic headwinds will be too much for its stock to handle.

KoyFin

The Bottom Line

Carvana has expanded during the past year; however, its stock is poorly aligned to cope with market conditions. Furthermore, the company's still struggling with capital structure issues, and it's filled with short-term debt obligations. Carvana could be one of the big capitulation stories as we enter a contractionary economy and quantitative risk metrics support the claim.