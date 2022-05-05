andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Late in the summer of 2020, ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) partnered up with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) in a deal which caused its shares to rise, triggering me into reviewing the investment thesis for the shares at the time.

The news was very promising, and lifted shares a great deal, perhaps a bit too much as even a big partner cannot perform miracles. Ever since, the results of the partnership are not yet really seen yet, as the company moved into solar as well. This has created many moving parts, which is interesting, as valuations have retreated again.

Former Take

ADT went public in January 2018, and shares rapidly fell from their IPO price of $14 per share to $5 in the summer of 2019. The company claims to be the largest security firm in North America, and, even as it holds a 30% market share, it was continuing to look to take on a role as consolidator, with long term supply and maintenance contracts providing greater visibility into its steady cash flows.

At the time of the public offering, ADT generated sales of $4.3 billion, on which it posted $2.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA. These results supported a $19 billion enterprise valuation at the time of the offering. The issue was that D&A charges ran at $1.9 billion, leaving just half a billion in EBIT, as a net debt load of $9 billion resulted in financing charges which ate all the earnings (and some more).

The company grew 2019 sales to $5.1 billion, with EBITDA improving modestly to $2.5 billion as well, all while leverage was still very high at $9 billion and change. The numbers were still highly complex, as the company continued to post GAAP losses while adjusted earnings numbers still revealing a modest loss as well.

The company itself focused heavily on free cash flow, seen at $590 million in 2019, but by now the market had voted with its feet. Shares fell all the way back to the $7 mark in 2020, already ahead of the pandemic. Despite the struggles, shares of the company saw a huge boost when ADT announced a tie-up with Google's Nest to provide integrated security solutions for the home. Google would furthermore invest $450 million in ADT in exchange for a 6.6% equity stake. On the back of the news, shares rose to $14, generating more than $4 billion in shareholder value creation on the back of an investment which is ten times smaller.

Investors were happy, as the company was tying up with Google rather than competing with it. The investment, furthermore, was quite a sign of confidence. The real question was, of course, if this was just a minor investment by Google or a first step in trying to acquire the business. This made me quite skeptical on the company after the deal, as I was leaning cautious.

What Happened?

The reversal to the $14 mark in response to Google's involvement took just weeks, and a few months later shares were down to $7 and change again. Shares still traded in the high single digits early in 2021, when the company posted its 2020 results. They revealed modest growth in sales to $5.3 billion, yet EBITDA was down to $2.2 billion, triggering larger GAAP losses as adjusted free cash flow improved to $675 million.

Investors were not comforted by the numbers and outlook, calling for sales to fall to a midpoint of $5.15 billion, with EBITDA seen at $2.15 billion and free cash flow pegged around half a billion. In November 2021, ADT announced a big deal, reaching an $825 million deal to acquire Sunpro Solar. This enabled the company to add solar to its line of expertise and offerings, focusing more on a secure, powered, and connected home.

Early in 2022, it became apparent that the 2021 results were a bit better than guided for, with revenues coming in at $5.3 billion and EBITDA at $2.2 billion. However, adjusted free cash flow of $465 million fell a bit short. The 2022 guidance was a bit more comfortable, driven by the most recent purchase, with sales now seen at a midpoint of $6.3 billion. EBITDA was set to approximately $2.4 billion, and adjusted free cash flow forecast at nearly $600 million.

Just hereafter the company outlined some ambitious 2025 goals, with revenues targeted to rise to $10 billion. EBITDA should increase to $3 billion, marking less of an advance, as lower EBITDA margin activities like solar likely will grow at a quicker pace. The company aims to generate $3 billion in free cash flow in the four-year period, with gross debt targeted to be reduced by a billion.

What Now?

Truth be told, growth is comforting, mostly as the result of the Sunpro deal in all likelihood. However, the margins are concerning, notably the realistic earnings power. Hence, there are many moving parts, as investors are looking forward to real contribution and information on the solar expansion as well as the Google deal. Leverage is still nosebleed high, and real earnings are not within imminent reach. The 2025 targets provide a reasonable outlook, but require execution. The promising words have to translate into real achievements, something which has been lagging for a while now.

As I am writing this as the company has posted its first quarter results, with some green shoots. This includes 18% revenue growth for the first quarter and improvement in EBITDA and earnings as well. Anecdotal evidence furthermore includes 60,000 Nest Doorbells being sold since the start of the year, following the 2020 partnership announcement. The company reiterated the 2022 guidance on all metrics.

Nonetheless, the valuation has been reset in a big way, as the jump in the wake of the Google deal has quickly turned out to be an overreaction. Hence, shares look a lot more interesting here, but the appeal really has to originate from real execution. Some real work remains to be done on this front, making this still quite a volatile investment case.