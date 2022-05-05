xijian/E+ via Getty Images

For passive income, I'm buying 8.8% yielding New Residential Investment Corporation (NYSE:NRZ) like crazy.

The mortgage real estate investment trust outperformed its dividend by a wide margin in the first quarter, and the stock continues to trade at an unjustified 10% discount to book value.

Because New Residential has a low pay-out ratio and a high dividend yield, the stock is an excellent choice for passive income. New Residential has both dividend and valuation potential. The stock is currently up 9% as investors react to the release of New Residential's 1Q-22 earnings.

Robust Core Earnings In The First Quarter

In 1Q-22, New Residential earned $177.4 million in core earnings, or $0.37 per share. Despite a $0.03-per-share decline YoY, New Residential's 1Q-22 core earnings outpaced the trust's $0.25-per-share dividend pay-out by a wide margin.

Based on the trust's 1Q-22 core earnings, the pay-out ratio was only 68%, indicating that the trust has a lot of room to raise its payout in 2022.

Core Earnings (New Residential Investment Corp)

Mortgage Servicing Rights Provide A Hedge Against Rising Inflation & Interest Rates

New Residential's diverse investment portfolio protects against a variety of interest rate scenarios. Inflation reached a four-decade high of 8.5% in March, and April's inflation figures are unlikely to be much better.

With inflation on the rise, the central bank plans to raise interest rates aggressively in 2022, posing a challenge for both investors and investment firms. Higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, while inflation reduces the purchasing power of income. The solution to this conundrum is to invest in companies with diverse investments that perform well in a range of interest rate environments.

Mortgage Servicing Rights, in particular, are acting as a hedge against rising inflation and interest rates. Mortgage Servicing Rights are mortgage assets that appreciate in value as interest rates rise. This means that New Residential's mortgage servicing portfolio not only provides a natural hedge against rising interest rates, but that investments in these assets may position the trust for additional core earnings and book value growth in 2022.

In 1Q-22, New Residential's Mortgage Servicing Rights portfolio was valued at approximately $626 billion (unpaid principal balance) and generated pre-tax income of $906.3 million, up from just $118.0 million the previous quarter. The increase in segment income was due to higher Mortgage Servicing Rights prices and valuations, which resulted in an $845 million mark-to-market gain in New Residential's 1Q-22.

MSR Portfolio (New Residential Investment Corp)

Portfolio Composition

The portfolio composition of New Residential has not changed significantly in the last quarter. The total value of New Residential's investments was $37.9 billion, and it primarily consisted of servicing and real estate securities, Mortgage Servicing Rights assets, and residential mortgage loans.

In 1Q-22, real estate and other securities were valued at $9.5 billion, making them the largest asset class in terms of dollars. Mortgage Servicing Rights were valued at $8.0 billion, making them the second-largest investment on New Residential's balance sheet. With a balance sheet value of $7.2 billion, residential mortgage loans were the third-largest investment category.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (New Residential Investment Corp)

10% Increase In Book Value

New Residential increased its book value from $11.44 per share in 4Q-21 to $12.56 per share in 1Q-22, a 9.8% increase QoQ. The increase in book value QoQ is primarily due to higher asset valuations in the Mortgage Servicing Rights category. Despite a 9% increase in the stock after earnings, New Residential still trades at a 10% discount to book value.

Book Value Performance (New Residential Investment Corp)

Why New Residential's Stock Price May Drop

A recession has recently become more likely, which could lead to lower company valuations in the stock market as a whole. I believe New Residential is well hedged in a variety of interest rate environments, so I don't expect wild swings in core earnings from higher or lower interest rates. The portfolio and core earnings potential of New Residential could be jeopardized if asset valuations fall or the housing market in the United States collapses.

My Conclusion

It's difficult to dislike New Residential because of its very low pay-out ratio (68%), high Mortgage Servicing Rights exposure that protects against rising interest rates, and a 10% discount to book value.

Furthermore, the trust may be able to increase its dividend payout in 2022. I'm buying this 8.8% yielder by the bucketload for its consistent and covered passive income.