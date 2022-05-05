Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

In the ravages of the tech sector, there are some pretty attractive diamonds in the rough to be found. It's true that some of these names, on top of facing valuation stretching last year that needed severe correction, also came with some fundamental risks. But in the wake of this year's very swift and harsh correction, names like Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) have corrected too far and are now trading substantially below their intrinsic worth.

Fastly, for investors who are unfamiliar with the name, is a content delivery network platform. It sits as the infrastructure platform that sits between internet users and the companies serving up content. Fastly has long billed itself as one of the only cloud-native CDN platforms, capable of serving up the highest-quality and lowest-latency content in today's era.

Year to date, shares of Fastly have lost more than 50% of their value. And relative to all-time highs above $60, the stock is down more than 75%. It's difficult to remember that at one point, Wall Street had championed Fastly as a top growth stock - and now, it's been sitting in the bargain basement for several quarters.

Though this is a stock that has certainly tested my patience, I remain bullish on Fastly and am holding onto it stubbornly in my portfolio. This is a company with a fantastic and well-loved product platform that has suffered through some missteps on execution. In early May, however, the company announced it is on the lookout for new leadership to replace its CEO, a signal that the company is serious about turning around the ship and addressing the issues that have been plaguing the stock over the past year.

If we take a step back from the near-term noise, however, I still find plenty of reasons to be bullish on Fastly for the long term. Here's a refresher of what I believe to be the key bullish drivers for Fastly:

Fastly's usage-based business model opens the door to tremendous growth. Fastly, alongside other software/technology peers like Twilio (TWLO), were among the companies that could fully take advantage of the pandemic and the increase in internet traffic that came with it. Because Fastly's pricing is based on volumes of content delivered, as the underlying customers continue to grow their websites and traffic, Fastly's revenue will also grow proportionally. Fastly's net revenue retention rates recently clocked in at 118%, indicating that the average Fastly customer increases their usage by 18% in the following year.

Fastly, alongside other software/technology peers like Twilio (TWLO), were among the companies that could fully take advantage of the pandemic and the increase in internet traffic that came with it. Because Fastly's pricing is based on volumes of content delivered, as the underlying customers continue to grow their websites and traffic, Fastly's revenue will also grow proportionally. Fastly's net revenue retention rates recently clocked in at indicating that the average Fastly customer increases their usage by 18% in the following year. Greater customer diversification. Fastly continued to add customers at a fast pace throughout 2020, and though investors were disappointed by TikTok's gradual pull away from Fastly, the company's continued ~40% revenue growth (pre-outage impacts) shows that Fastly can grow without depending too much on a single large client.

Fastly continued to add customers at a fast pace throughout 2020, and though investors were disappointed by TikTok's gradual pull away from Fastly, the company's continued ~40% revenue growth (pre-outage impacts) shows that Fastly can grow without depending too much on a single large client. Best of breed. Though CDN is not a new technology category, with companies like Cloudflare and Akamai preceding Fastly by several years (and in Akamai's case, decades), Fastly is one of the most highly regarded CDN vendors. Fastly's addition of Signal Sciences and its web application firewall (WAF) tools also flesh out Fastly's offering.

Though CDN is not a new technology category, with companies like Cloudflare and Akamai preceding Fastly by several years (and in Akamai's case, decades), Fastly is one of the most highly regarded CDN vendors. Fastly's addition of Signal Sciences and its web application firewall (WAF) tools also flesh out Fastly's offering. Scalability. Fastly's mid-60s pro forma gross margin profile and the fact that the typical customer spends tremendously more in the years following initial deployment justifies the initial outlays that Fastly may spend to acquire customers. Fastly is already near-breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and once it has a more established customer base with consistent expansion deals in place, it can generate substantial profitability.

Note as well that Fastly, alongside its Q1 earnings release (which we'll discuss in more detail in the next section), slightly boosted its outlook for the current fiscal year FY22. The company is now guiding to $410-$415 million in revenue, representing 16-17% y/y growth (a $5 million bump, or roughly 150bps of growth on both the top and low end, versus the initial outlook for FY22).

At current share prices near $16, Fastly trades at a market cap of $2.04 billion. After we net off the $1.03 billion of cash and $934.1 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.94 billion. This puts Fastly's valuation at just 4.7x EV/FY22 revenue - which, to me, indicates plenty of room for upward momentum. While it's true that Fastly's slower mid-teens growth pace and its mid-50s pro forma gross margin profile likely means it won't be able to return to the double-digit revenue multiples it traded at in years past, I still think the company can hit 6.5x EV/FY22 revenue, representing a price target of $22 (27% upside).

Stay long here - Fastly's rough patch is a temporary one. Strong signals like improved customer retention and expectations-beating growth, repeated over several quarters, should be able to reverse the narrative on Fastly.

Let's now walk through Fastly's latest Q1 results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown in the chart below:

Fastly's revenue in Q1 grew at a 21% y/y pace to $102.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $99.0 million (+17% y/y) by a sizable four-point margin. We note as well that revenue growth accelerated three points versus 18% y/y growth in Q4, hence a good signal that the company's slight guidance boost for the full year FY22 (which essentially just baked in this quarter's beat versus the guidance midpoint) may be a little conservative.

More good news on the customer front: the company continued to add new customers at a steady pace, ending Q1 with 2,880 customers - representing a net add of 76 customers, better than the 56 in Q4 (despite the fact that Q4, for most tech companies, tends to represent the peak for contract signings as IT departments look to consume the remainders of their budgets.

Additionally, Fastly's retention rate in the quarter bumped up to 114%, seven points higher than in Q4 and representing a three-quarter high.

Now, one of the black marks in the quarter is the fact that Fastly's gross margins sunk so heavily. Q1 pro forma gross margins fell to 52.6%, 750bps weaker than the year-ago Q1:

There's a steady explanation here, however: the company has been anticipating supply chain constraints and pre-bought capacity in new metro markets to get ahead of that, which will cause a temporary drag on margins. Speaking to this strategy on the Q1 earnings call, outgoing CEO Joshua Bixby noted as follows:

It is important to note that the pandemic has altered the landscape for hardware procurement and the availability of the types of data centers we rely on. It is not uncommon to have lead times in excess of 80 weeks for key components, to have orders cut or canceled, and to have long wait times to get into the most connected data centers in the world. We made the decision to get ahead of these constraints by prebuying and deploying capacity in key markets. This has left us with some underutilized capacity in some markets. And as we have discussed previously, this has had a drag on gross margin. With no end in sight to constraints on the hardware and data center side, we feel we are prudent to take these steps and we’re trying to minimize the short-term impact they’re having by redeploying assets where possible."

And in spite of the gross margin drag, Fastly's adjusted EBITDA of -$7.8 million in the quarter, representing a -7.6% margin, still remained flat to last year's adjusted EBITDA margin.

There are shoots of green in the Fastly story. Growth is clocking in stronger than expected, new leadership may help recharge the company's sales momentum, and near-term margin headwinds are temporary in nature. Still trading at a bargain-basement valuation, investors still have a fantastic opportunity to buy Fastly at multi-year lows and wait on the rebound.