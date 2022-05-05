Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we put Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the spotlight for the first time. As can be seen plainly below, the wheels have come off this small tech name for shareholders since the start of 2021. The equity did rise over 10% in trading Wednesday on expectations around first quarter results. And indeed, quarterly numbers did beat the consensus when they posted after the bell. Time to buy the huge dip in the shares, or is Bandwidth still a "falling knife"? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview

Bandwidth Inc. is located in Raleigh, NC. The company operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service or CPaaS provider. Bandwidth provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services as well as a platform that enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected device. The stock now trades right around $26.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $600 million.

The company's growth strategy can be summarized as the following: "Grow with existing customers, win new large enterprises and become the best global CPaaS platform for scaling digital engagement."

First Quarter Results

After the bell yesterday, the company disclosed first quarter results. First quarter earnings came in at 9 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis. The consensus was looking at an eight cents a share net loss. Revenues were just over 15% on a year-over-year basis, to $31 million, some $5 million above expectations.

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Total Revenue $ 131 $ 113 Gross Margin 42 % 45 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 53 % 52 % Net Loss $ (7) $ (5) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 3 $ 8 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 25 25 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share $ 0.09 $ 0.30 Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 31 27

It should be noted that Bandwidth posted a non-GAAP gain of 30 cents a share in 1Q2021. In addition, on a GAAP basis the company lost seven cents a share and gross margins fell from the same quarter a year ago. Finally, this might have been a relatively easy "beat" given how far management had reduced forward guidance during their fourth quarter earnings announcement.

New guidance from leadership was bumped up just a tad. The company now expects FY2022 revenue between $551 million to $557 million, up slightly from the $547 million to $555 million range previously given and up just a smidge from analyst consensus. Management also expects non-GAAP earnings of 10 to 14 cents a share in fiscal 2022, above the analyst consensus of seven cents a share.

Q2 2022Guidance Full Year 2022Guidance Total Revenue (millions) $132.5 - $134.5 $551 - $557 Non-GAAP earnings per share (1) ($0.09) - ($0.05) $0.10 - $0.14

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is mixed around the stock this year. So far in 2022, both KBW ($26 price target) and Wells Fargo ($25 price target) have Buy ratings on the stock; albeit with price targets not much over where the shares are trading. Meanwhile, both Stephens and Raymond James have Hold ratings with identical $22 price targets on Band.

Three insiders, including the CFO, did purchase approximately $650,000 worth of shares in aggregate from February 28th through March 8th at higher trading levels. Approximately one out of every eight shares is currently held short at the moment. The company ended FY2021 with approximately $330 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against approximately $485 million of long-term debt.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus has Bandwidth earning a minimal 7 cents a share in FY2022 as revenues rise some 12% to $550 million. Based on new guidance, earnings projections should be taken up a tad over the next few weeks.

This leaves the stock trading at just over one times forward sales. Not an unreasonable valuation at all given sales growth in the low teens for FY2022. The problem for the investment case on Bandwidth is around profitability. At current trading levels, one is paying over 200 times the midpoint of FY2022 earnings per share guidance. And that is on a non-GAAP basis.

Therefore, our take is that, while yesterday's better than expected quarterly results might have stopped the huge slide in the stock for now, there is not a compelling investment case yet to own this Busted IPO.