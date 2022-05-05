SensorSpot/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) reported Q1 2022 results after markets closed last Thursday (April 28). ATUS shares fell 6.7% the following day, but have rebounded 12.0% in the subsequent three trading days.

We downgraded our rating on ATUS from Buy to Hold in November 2021, after what we considered a broken investment case; since then ATUS shares have fallen another 43%:

Librarian Capital ATUS Rating vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (04-May-22).

Q1 2022 results showed some sequential stability. Residential Broadband net adds were negative again, but revenues rose sequentially, and the decline in Adjusted EBITDA from Q4 was similar to the same quarter in prior years. Weak net adds were partly due to market-wide lower gross adds; ATUS believes it has improved against competition and stabilized churn, and expects Residential Broadband net adds to be positive in H2.

We continue to view ATUS as too speculative. We believe its business model is weaker than those at Charter (CHTR) and Comcast (CMCSA), and is at risk from telco fiber and Fixed Wireless competition. However, any positive outcome would deliver outsized gains, as ATUS' equity is highly levered and offers a double-digit Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) Yield.

We reiterate our Hold rating on ATUS - investors should avoid the stock.

Altice USA Neutral Case Recap

Our downgrade was based on concerns around the fundamentals in ATUS' business:

Competition in ATUS markets is already intensifying

ATUS' offering may be fundamentally uncompetitive

EBITDA and FCF will likely decline

Management's turnaround initiatives may not be successful

We believe these problems are specific to ATUS, owing to poor management, including past excessive cost cuts and bad strategic choices.

ATUS has been in a turnaround since last September, after the abrupt exit of its COO and a warning of further broadband subscriber losses. Management's strategy to improve performance includes accelerating its Fiber-To-The-Home ("FTTH") roll-out, relaunching its Mobile offering and rebuilding its distribution network of retail outlets and door-to-door salespeople.

ATUS expects a low-single-digit decline in revenues and a mid-single-digit decline in EBITDA in 2022, based on comments by CEO Dexter Goei at the UBS conference in December 2021.

Some Signs of Stabilization in Q1 2022

ATUS had a net loss of 13k in Residential Broadband customers in Q1, after a net loss of 2k in Q4 2021 and a net add of 12k in the prior-year quarter:

ATUS Residential Broadband Net Adds (Since 2019) Source: ATUS company filings.

However, Residential Broadband revenues rose 1.3% sequentially, after two quarters of declines:

ATUS Residential Broadband Revenue Sequential Growth (Since 2019) Source: ATUS company filings.

Residential Broadband revenues grew sequentially, despite the decline in customers, due to Average Revenue Per User rising after promotions earlier in the year were allowed to expire.

Group Adjusted EBITDA fell 8.4% sequentially, but there were $31.1m of Air Strand termination fees in Q4 2021 (and $69.3m in Q3). Excluding this, Adjusted EBITDA fell 5.7% sequentially, similar to the seasonal declines in the first quarters of 2021 (6.6%) and 2020 (4.9%):

ATUS Adjusted EBITDA By Quarter (Since 2019) Source: ATUS company filings.

However, one quarter's figures are not sufficient for us to definitively conclude that ATUS' performance has turned around.

ATUS Q1 2022 Results Headlines

For Q1 2022, despite a 2.6% year-on-year increase in ATUS’ total passings, Residential Broadband customers were just 0.1% higher:

ATUS Customer Numbers (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: ATUS results release (Q1 2022).

Video and Telephony customers were each nearly 10% lower year-on-year, as structural declines continued. Mobile lines rose 13.8% year-on-year, with half the gain occurring in Q1 after ATUS relaunched its mobile offering, but still represented 0.04x of the customer base, compared to just over 0.12x at both Comcast and Charter.

Residential Broadband revenues were 1.5% higher year-on-year, but Video revenues fell 7.1% and Telephony revenues fell 20.3%, resulting in a decline of 3.6% in total Residential revenues:

ATUS Profit & Loss (Q4 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: ATUS results releases.

Business Services revenues grew just 0.1% year-on-year, or 1.5% excluding Air Strand revenues. The termination of the backhaul contract with T-Mobile (TMUS) will lead to a loss of $125m of Air Strand revenues in 2022, but with most ($110m) of this occurring in H2.

News & Advertising revenues were a bright spot, growing 9.1% year-on-year; excluding the weak Auto sector, they grew 15%.

Total revenues fell 2.3% year-on-year, or 2.1% excluding Air Strand revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 7.7% (or $83m) year-on-year, with $49m of the decline attributable to higher Other Operating Expenses, which rose 8.9%, due to a step-up in spending on marketing and distribution. Management has reached “well over 300” door-to-door salespeople (compared to 400-500 targeted for year-end) and “above 100” retail locations (compared to 150-170 targeted) during Q1 2022:

ATUS Distribution Channels (2017-22E) Source: ATUS results presentation (Q4 2021).

Still Lower Growth Than Cable Peers

ATUS had lower sequential growth than Charter and Comcast by most metrics in Q1 2022. It had faster growth in Broadband revenues and Residential revenues than Charter, likely due to heavy promotions in Q4 giving it a lower base. Charter also had faster revenue growth once Mobile is included:

U.S. Cable Residential Broadband & Mobile Growth (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Company filings. NB. Mobile revenues include device sales. Approx. one third of Comcast’s Q1 2022 broadband net adds were due to the end of COVID-related free programs.

On a year-on-year basis, all of ATUS’s growth rates were significantly worse than Charter and Comcast.

Lower Wireline Net Adds Were Market-Wide

In common with Charter and Comcast, ATUS also attributed its lower broadband growth partly to lower activity across the market. As CEO Dexter Goei stated on the call:

“In 2020 we had a big boost in the early days of the pandemic and customer trends have not yet fully normalized, and we saw much of the additional growth reversing in last few quarters. We are still seeing a lower level of gross additions across the company."

This view is supported by results reported across the sector, with total net adds among key cable and telco companies substantially lower since 2021:

Wireline & Fixed Wireless Broadband Net Adds - Key Players (Since 2019) Source: Company filings. NB. In Q1 2022, AT&T figure includes estimated 20k DSL loss in line with prior quarters; Comcast figures excludes one-third benefit from end of COVID free programs.

As we described in our recent Charter review, telcos like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) saw their wireline net adds also decelerating since 2020, despite their fiber overbuilds being blamed by some investors for lower net adds at cable companies. Fixed Wireless net adds have remained small and, while they were larger in Q1 2022, are likely to have come from a different pool of customers (including more SMBs) who would not have bought broadband in any case.

ATUS did not see Fixed Wireless as active in their markets except on a limited basis. Goei also stated:

"In terms of the fixed wireless side, we continue not to see a lot of competitive threats there. Definitely not in the Optimum footprint … We don't really see them active other than in certain MDU [Multi-Dwelling Units] units.”

This is despite intensive roll-out activity by some telcos. Verizon’s Fixed Wireless offering covered 20m households as of 2021 year-end (compared to 50m targeted for 2025), and has expanded coverage further after switching on C-band spectrum in January. T-Mobile’s Fixed Wireless already covered more than 30m households at its commercial launch in April 2021.

ATUS Doing Better Against Competition

Management stated that they were doing better against Verizon’s Fios fiber network in Q1 2022, and that their churn was “improved to stable” despite some new overbuild from other competitors:

"Competition in the East in our Optimum footprint remained stable. We continue, I think, quarter-over-quarter improving our competitive stance relative to FiOS. We are obviously starting to see Frontier (FYBR) come into the Connecticut footprint … But mainly we are seeing incremental competition in the Suddenlink footprint, which is no surprise as AT&T continues to increase its fiber footprint and we do have some smaller operators out there that are overbuilding. But primarily the results of the quarter are improved to stable churn at lower gross add activity… driven by lower move activity, but also some more competitive activity out in the West.” Dexter Goei, ATUS CEO (Q1 2022 earnings call)

ATUS attributed its better performance against Verizon to its new fixed mobile bundle (with the mobile offering relaunched this year) and its continued price competitiveness (management stated they have “always been pretty much slightly below FiOS historically” in Residential Broadband prices).

Management believes ATUS will see positive broadband customer growth in H2.

Valuation: 17% FCF Yield, Highly Levered

ATUS's FCF was $1.52bn in 2021, but will fall substantially in 2022 due to an EBITDA decline, higher CapEx ($1.7-1.8bn in 2022) and the start of cash taxes ($23m in Q1, to “step up throughout the year”). It was $205m in Q1 2022 (deducting share-based compensation costs), compared to $509m last year.

ATUS EBITDA & Cashflows (2017-21) Source: ATUS company filings.

We now estimate the 2022 FCF decline to be $650-$750m, leaving 2022 FCF of $824m at mid-point, which implies an FCF Yield of 17.4% on the current market capitalization of $4.72bn.

The bull case is that (per management targets) EBITDA growth should resume in 2023 and CapEx should peak in 2023 and 2024, falling back to below $1.0bn thereafter.

ATUS equity is highly levered. Net Debt / Last-2-Quarters EBITDA was at 5.8 at Q1 2022, up 0.4x sequentially, largely due to the decline in EBITDA (net debt was flat-ish, at $24.6bn). Management targets 4.5-5.0x, and is likely to spend all of ATUS' FCF in 2022 to be used to pay down debt.

ATUS is also at risk from higher interest rates. Its current debt load has the same average cost as Charter (4.6%), but an average life that is less than half as long (6.0 years vs. 14.2 years).

Is ATUS Stock A Buy? Conclusion

ATUS's Q1 results initially sent shares down 6.7%, before they rebounded 12.0%. Shares are still down 43% since our downgrade.

ATUS may be stabilizing sequentially. Broadband net adds were negative, but revenues were up and the EBITDA decline seemed seasonal.

ATUS believe it has improved its competitiveness against Verizon fiber, and observed little activity from Fixed Wireless in its markets.

Free Cash Flow will decline substantially in 2022. It represents a 17% yield, indicative of the risks involved in the stock.

ATUS has a weaker business model than peers and is too speculative. At $10.39, we believe the stock is to be avoided. Hold.