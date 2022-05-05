Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

When agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) went public in April 2021, I concluded that the good intentions for this healthcare play were priced in already. Just over a year ago, investors were attracted to the transformative and innovative business model within the healthcare system.

The company went public at a time when more healthcare plays hit the market, operating with a different mantra of employing the right incentives, reducing waste, and reducing the total cost of healthcare. Despite the good intentions, the company has a lot to prove here.

The Thesis

Agilon was founded in 2016, with its mission to ensure independent and trustworthy relationships between primary care physicians and patients. The company believes in intimate relationships with clients, in quality and less waste. The organization has set up a platform which focuses on long term partnerships with and between patients and physicians, focusing on healthcare for seniors.

The company covered more than 200,000 Medicare Advantage clients ahead of the offering, just a small number in the "addressable" market which measures 17 million people and on which nearly $200 billion is spent every year. Clayton Dubilier & Rice was a savvy investor and owner ahead of the offering, with shares offered at $23 per share, and the offering raised more than a billion in gross proceeds.

At that valuation, the company was valued at nearly $9 billion, although that figure included nearly a billion in net cash. This valuation was applied to a business which posted nearly $800 million in revenues in 2019, on which an operating loss just north of a hundred million dollars was posted. I furthermore believed that inherent profitability was limited, with medical service costs running at over 90% of sales. Revenues rose sharply to $1.22 billion in 2020 with medical service costs dropping to 84% of sales, as operating losses were cut in half to $57 million.

Based on these achievements, valuations were high, but this was ahead of the first-day move higher, which pushed shares up to $32 per share, increasing the operating asset valuation to more than $11 billion, resulting in far too high valuations. I was cautious to apply a 10 times sales multiple to a business with such an inherently limited gross margin business.

Second quarter sales were posted in August, with revenues up 70% to $499 million. If not for a more than quarter of a billion stock-based compensation charge, GAAP operating losses came in at $24 million. Soon thereafter, the company offered a big chunk of shares at $30 per share, fetching over half a billion again.

In October, third quarter sales were posted, up just 47% to $459 million, marking a sequential revenue decline. Stock-based compensation expenses moderated to $12 million, but still a $35 million operating loss was posted.

By March of this year, the company reported a 44% increase in fourth quarter sales, to $463 million, as the total members on the platform rose to 238,000. Fourth quarter operating loss rose to $48 million, not because of stock-based compensation expense, but more because many expenses seem to be shifted towards the fourth quarter.

All of this is quite disappointing, as sales rose 50% for the year to $1.8 billion. Operating losses came in at $100 million and doubled from the year before, that is, excluding a near $300 million stock-based compensation expense, which much of the loss tied to the IPO, of course.

The outlook for 2022 calls for impressive growth again, as sales are seen just over $2.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA seen between flat and $10 million. The EBITDA guidance looks comforting as 2021 revealed an adjusted EBITDA loss of $38 million. On the other hand, it excludes for stock-based compensation expenses, geography entry costs, interest expenses and of course depreciation & amortization expenses. With the EBITDA metric roughly breakeven at best, real economic losses should be anticipated.

What Now?

After shares peaked in their mid-forties in the summer of last year, shares have retreated and now trade below the offer price, changing hands at $19 and change. This has reduced the market value of the firm to $7.5 billion, with 396 million shares outstanding. That even includes a billion dollar net cash position, revealing a $6.5 billion operating asset valuation. Based on rapidly growing sales, these sales multiples compress rapidly, but the inherently limited gross margin potential remains, so 2022 is going to be a year of realistic losses (again).

Given all of this I am extremely cautious, as many lossmaking (healthcare) IPOs have seen poor returns in their share prices, amidst real concerns about the volatility of their business models and high valuations from the get-go. The topline momentum is impressive, yet this is an inherently low-margin business. The bottom line performance is what counts, and while some improvements are seen in EBITDA, the question is if realistic losses will come down as well, and by how much.

Amidst all of this, I lack conviction to be involved despite good intentions and solid commercial topline traction, as I need to get a bit more comfortable with the margin (potential) before perhaps getting involved here.