IPO Update: Hanover Bancorp Readies $30 Million IPO Plan

A Quick Take On Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) has filed to raise $30 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides financial services to depositors and borrowers in the metro New York City and Long Island regions.

The firm appears to be well managed, so for those investors who want a relatively stable stock with a likely 1.8% dividend yield, HNVR is probably a good choice.

But for IPO investors who look for significant price appreciation potential, HNVR may not be a great idea.

I’m on Hold for the IPO.

Company

Mineola, New York-based Hanover was founded to provide a range of consumer and business banking services via seven branches in the metro New York City area and Long Island.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Michael Puorro, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Co-Chairman and President of Madison National Bancorp.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Consumer and business deposit account services

Consumer and residential loans

Small business lending

Hanover has booked fair market value investment of $97.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Hanover - Customer Acquisition

The bank seeks customer relationships with local businesses and individuals within the areas served by its 7 locations.

Since 2016, its total asset base (loans) has grown from $362 million to $1.46 billion in Q1 2022.

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Salaries and Employee Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 32.35% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 35.99% FYE Sept. 30, 2020 41.23%

(Source)

Hanover’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Banking Strategist, the number of community banks with assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in New York stood at 42 as of March 31, 2021.

This represented the sixth-highest number of community banks by state.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued consolidation of the U.S. community banking sector in the aftermath of the 2008 - 2009 financial crisis.

Also, the average community bank consolidation rate nationwide was 3.1% over the previous 12 months from Q1 2021, with New York at the highest consolidation rate nationwide, as shown in graphic below:

Banking Consolidation Rate - New York (Banking Strategist)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Commercial and community banks

Credit unions

Savings & loan association

Mortgage banking firms

Online mortgage lenders

Consumer finance companies

Large national institutions

Hanover Bancorp Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing interest income

Increasing net interest income after provision for loan losses

Net interest margin trending upward

Very low net charge-offs to average loans

Higher cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 15,269,000 108.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 41,708,000 53.8% FYE Sept. 30, 2020 $ 27,122,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 14,369,000 98.8% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 40,708,000 57.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2020 $ 25,872,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 4.39% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 3.53% FYE Sept. 30, 2020 3.97% Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Period Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 0.02% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 -0.01% FYE Sept. 30, 2020 0.03% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 6,459,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 13,192,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2020 $ 566,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of December 31, 2021, Hanover had $7.8 million in cash and $138 million in borrowings.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $18 million.

Hanover’s IPO Details

HNVR intends to sell 1.36 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $22.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $154 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 19%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to contribute substantially all of the net proceeds from this offering to the Bank to enhance regulatory capital to support organic and future potential strategic growth. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any material legal proceedings.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Stephens and Piper Sandler & Co.

Valuation Metrics For Hanover

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $158,250,510 Enterprise Value $154,000,000 Price/Sales 3.19 EV / Revenue 3.10 EV / EBITDA 7.47 Earnings Per Share $2.15 Total Debt To Equity 10.27 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 18.96% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $22.00 Net Free Cash Flow $17,954,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary About Hanover Bancorp

HNVR is seeking to go public to fund its corporate growth expansion plans.

The firm’s financials have produced higher interest income, growing net interest income after provision for loan losses, upward net interest margin, de minimis net charge-offs to average loans, and increased cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $18 million.

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased.

The firm recently paid a dividend on an annual basis of $0.40 per share, which, if continued, would result in an annual distribution yield of 1.8%.

The market opportunity for New York-based community banks is significant as consolidation continues in the local and regional banking industry.

Stephens is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (8.0%) since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a rising interest rate environment reducing borrower demand for loans.

As for valuation, the proposed EV/Revenue multiple of 3.1x is slightly lower than a basket of publicly-held region banks in January 2022, as compiled by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran of NYU Stern School.

Community banks have been generally steady if lackluster performers in recent years on the occasions they have gone public.

A rising interest rate environment might be better for them from a net margin standpoint, but worse from a borrower demand perspective.

The firm appears to be well managed, so for those investors who want a relatively stable stock with a likely 1.8% dividend yield, HNVR is probably a safe choice.

But for IPO investors who look for significant price appreciation potential, HNVR is probably not a great place.

I’m on Hold for the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 10, 2022.