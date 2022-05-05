IPO Update: Hanover Bancorp Readies $30 Million IPO Plan
Summary
- Hanover Bancorp has filed proposed terms to raise $30 million in an IPO.
- This New York City and Long Island bank provides depositors and borrowers with financial services.
- HNVR has performed well and will likely pay a 1.8% dividend yield, but the stock may not be a fast grower, so I'm on Hold for the IPO.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Hanover Bancorp
Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) has filed to raise $30 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company provides financial services to depositors and borrowers in the metro New York City and Long Island regions.
The firm appears to be well managed, so for those investors who want a relatively stable stock with a likely 1.8% dividend yield, HNVR is probably a good choice.
But for IPO investors who look for significant price appreciation potential, HNVR may not be a great idea.
I’m on Hold for the IPO.
Company
Mineola, New York-based Hanover was founded to provide a range of consumer and business banking services via seven branches in the metro New York City area and Long Island.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Michael Puorro, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Co-Chairman and President of Madison National Bancorp.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Consumer and business deposit account services
Consumer and residential loans
Small business lending
Hanover has booked fair market value investment of $97.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
Hanover - Customer Acquisition
The bank seeks customer relationships with local businesses and individuals within the areas served by its 7 locations.
Since 2016, its total asset base (loans) has grown from $362 million to $1.46 billion in Q1 2022.
Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
32.35%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2021
|
35.99%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2020
|
41.23%
(Source)
Hanover’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Banking Strategist, the number of community banks with assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in New York stood at 42 as of March 31, 2021.
This represented the sixth-highest number of community banks by state.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued consolidation of the U.S. community banking sector in the aftermath of the 2008 - 2009 financial crisis.
Also, the average community bank consolidation rate nationwide was 3.1% over the previous 12 months from Q1 2021, with New York at the highest consolidation rate nationwide, as shown in graphic below:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Commercial and community banks
Credit unions
Savings & loan association
Mortgage banking firms
Online mortgage lenders
Consumer finance companies
Large national institutions
Hanover Bancorp Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing interest income
Increasing net interest income after provision for loan losses
Net interest margin trending upward
Very low net charge-offs to average loans
Higher cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Interest Income
|
Period
|
Total Interest Income
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
$ 15,269,000
|
108.4%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 41,708,000
|
53.8%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2020
|
$ 27,122,000
|
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|
Period
|
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
$ 14,369,000
|
98.8%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 40,708,000
|
57.3%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2020
|
$ 25,872,000
|
Net Interest Margin
|
Period
|
Net Interest Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
4.39%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2021
|
3.53%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2020
|
3.97%
|
Net Charge-offs To Average Loans
|
Period
|
Net Charge-offs To Average Loans
|
Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
0.02%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2021
|
-0.01%
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2020
|
0.03%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
$ 6,459,000
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 13,192,000
|
FYE Sept. 30, 2020
|
$ 566,000
(Source)
As of December 31, 2021, Hanover had $7.8 million in cash and $138 million in borrowings.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $18 million.
Hanover’s IPO Details
HNVR intends to sell 1.36 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $22.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $154 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 19%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We intend to contribute substantially all of the net proceeds from this offering to the Bank to enhance regulatory capital to support organic and future potential strategic growth.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any material legal proceedings.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Stephens and Piper Sandler & Co.
Valuation Metrics For Hanover
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$158,250,510
|
Enterprise Value
|
$154,000,000
|
Price/Sales
|
3.19
|
EV / Revenue
|
3.10
|
EV / EBITDA
|
7.47
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$2.15
|
Total Debt To Equity
|
10.27
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
18.96%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$22.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$17,954,000
(Source)
Commentary About Hanover Bancorp
HNVR is seeking to go public to fund its corporate growth expansion plans.
The firm’s financials have produced higher interest income, growing net interest income after provision for loan losses, upward net interest margin, de minimis net charge-offs to average loans, and increased cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $18 million.
Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased.
The firm recently paid a dividend on an annual basis of $0.40 per share, which, if continued, would result in an annual distribution yield of 1.8%.
The market opportunity for New York-based community banks is significant as consolidation continues in the local and regional banking industry.
Stephens is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (8.0%) since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a rising interest rate environment reducing borrower demand for loans.
As for valuation, the proposed EV/Revenue multiple of 3.1x is slightly lower than a basket of publicly-held region banks in January 2022, as compiled by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran of NYU Stern School.
Community banks have been generally steady if lackluster performers in recent years on the occasions they have gone public.
A rising interest rate environment might be better for them from a net margin standpoint, but worse from a borrower demand perspective.
The firm appears to be well managed, so for those investors who want a relatively stable stock with a likely 1.8% dividend yield, HNVR is probably a safe choice.
But for IPO investors who look for significant price appreciation potential, HNVR is probably not a great place.
I’m on Hold for the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 10, 2022.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in new issues can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early new issue trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Investing in new issues is subject to significant volatility and risk of loss.