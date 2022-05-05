Henadzi Pechan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm bullish on agriculture. By now, almost the entire world knows it. While my main positions cover fertilizers and machinery producers, I've liked The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) since 2020. My most recent article was written on April 16, as I covered the ethanol bull market. I wasn't planning on writing another article so soon, yet the company's just-released earnings caused a stock price implosion of 26.8%. That's a number that's hard to stomach for some and a kick in the (you know where) for frankly anyone with any exposure.

The good news is that the quarter was still a success looking into the future. Ethanol margins were strong, Trade is expected to improve again, and Plant Nutrient had a great result thanks to pricing. However, the results could have been much better, as the company encountered headwinds related to a steep surge in futures related to the war in Ukraine.

In this article, I will give you the details and share my view on the situation.

Basis Values Ruined The Quarter

So, let's dive into the carnage. In 1Q22, The Andersons did $3.98 billion in total sales. That's 53.1% higher compared to the prior-year quarter and a stunning $1.15 billion more than expected. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.18, which is a miss of $0.42. So, that's a huge miss on a huge revenue beat.

There was a lot of good news that was overshadowed by a few developments that were far from favorable.

The bad news is that pre-tax income in the Trade segment imploded. It fell from an adjusted $14.3 million to $3.7 million. This is what the company commented:

The significant run-up in commodity prices resulting from the conflict in Ukraine and the smaller South American crop caused a dramatic drop in basis values, primarily in corn and soybeans. While the lower basis values allowed us to buy new bushels at favorable basis levels, existing domestic positions experienced large basis reductions, which impacted first quarter results. We also experienced a decline of approximately $4 million in our propane merchandising business. That business continues to perform well. However, the extreme cold in February of 2021, that impacted much of the Midwest and Texas allowed for very strong returns in the first quarter of last year.

Especially the first part of the comment matters, as it's about "something bad" happening at the very core of the business. After all, trade accounted for 74% of 2021 revenues.

What ANDE suffered from is a dramatic drop in basis values in both corn and soybeans. In this case, we need to get a bit technical as I assume that most haven't heard what basis values are.

Basis values determine how much the company's Trade group can earn as it is the difference between the cash price of a commodity in one of the company's facilities and an exchange trade future price (basis).

According to the company (emphasis added):

The Trade Group is a diversified business focusing on logistics and merchandising across a wide range of commodities. The group specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as: whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The business also operates grain elevators across the U.S. and Canada where income is earned on commodities bought and sold through the elevator, commodities that are purchased and conditioned for resale, and commodities that are held in inventory until a future period, earning space income. Space income consists of appreciation or depreciation in the basis value of commodities held and represents the difference between the cash price of a commodity in one of the Company's facilities and an exchange traded futures price ("basis"); appreciation or depreciation between the future exchange contract months ("spread"); and commodities stored for others upon which storage fees are earned.

Moreover:

Differences can reflect time periods, locations or product forms. Although the basis component is smaller and generally less volatile than the futures component of our grain market price, basis moves on a large commodity position can significantly impact the profitability of the Trade business.

What happened after Putin invaded Ukraine is that global crop prices exploded. The market knew that the invasion wouldn't be over within months and it meant a massive disruption in global crops and fertilizers. Add to this wheat drought in the US, weaker expected yields in South America, and the fact that energy prices aren't coming down (makes fertilizer production more expensive), and we get a situation where market participants were panic buying crops. The graph below shows CBOT corn futures. Prices have been high since late-2020. Yet, the invasion of Ukraine caused a sudden spike to the high $700 range ($7 per bushel).

TradingView

Let me show you another example using the CME Group's (CME) own explanation of why the basis impacts profitability (emphasis added):

Cash prices and futures prices tend to move up and down together, which is what makes the concept of effective hedging possible. But those whose business involves buying or selling physical grains and oilseeds are aware that the cash price in their own local area, or what their supplier quotes for a given commodity, usually differs from the price that is quoted in the futures market. This is because in local markets, the futures price for a commodity is going to be adjusted for variables such as freight, handling, storage and quality, as well as supply and demand factors impacting that particular area. This price difference is known as the basis, which is calculated as the cash price minus the futures price. Basis can be either positive or negative. A negative basis is referred to as being under, in other words, the cash price is under the futures price. A positive basis is referred to as being over, the cash price is over the futures price.

The company is positive for the remainder of the year. It reduced its inventories to mark these lower basis values to market, but it saw that the pricing environment has allowed its teams to enter into new ownership positions and improved basis values. As I expect that crop prices remain high without sudden spikes to the upside, I'm very positive that the company will indeed report good Trade results in the quarters ahead. It also helps that planting in the Midwest is now expected to pick up quickly after a slow start. ANDE sees strong merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins through the remainder of the year.

In Renewables (ethanol), the company reported a pre-tax profit of $5.5 million. That's up from $2.9 million in 1Q21.

The results were a home run, as it confirmed my entire ethanol bull case. Margins were up, demand was strong, inventories are coming down, and by-product sales were very profitable as overall pricing remains strong:

The quarter-over-quarter improvement was driven by improved margins at all ethanol plants. Strong feed and distillers corn oil values continued. Profitable third-party trading of ethanol, DDGs, and renewable feedstocks more than doubled last year's first quarter result. Improving industry fundamentals include increased seasonal demand along with production declines during the spring maintenance season and expected increases in exports. Ethanol stocks remain high compared to last year's very low levels but board crush has improved over the last few weeks.

Plant Nutrient increased pre-tax income from $8.5 million to $10.7 million. In this segment, the company saw lower volumes as farmers cut back on fertilizer usage while better pricing more than offset volume weakness. It's expected to happen in 2Q22 as well, and it's happening across many industries.

ANDE also lowered long-term debt by $300 million over the past 4 quarters, resulting in a net leverage ratio of less than 2.5x EBITDA. The company is now more focused on growing its core business. Adding to that, the company sold its rail repair business. After selling its rail leasing business back in August of 2021, the company is now exiting the rail business to focus on its core business: Trade, Ethanol, and Fertilizers. The rail deal is expected to close this summer. Proceeds will be used for further debt reduction and investments in new growth opportunities.

If anything, after restructuring the company by expanding ethanol, reducing the number of operating segments from four to three, and selling rail, I think the company is setting itself up for a very successful future, especially because debt is going down.

Valuation

In hindsight, it's always easy to comment on market movements. However, I don't think the massive sell-off made sense. While one quarter was ruined due to the base values in Trade, there is no indication that the company will continue to struggle.

FINVIZ

If anything, the company is now in a good spot to grow Trade again with massive support from Ethanol and Fertilizers. While existing shareholders like myself are sitting on lower unrealized capital gains or unrealized capital losses, new investors get to buy the stock at a $1.3 billion market cap. It's the lowest value since the start of 2022, which also shows us how strong the recent rally was.

Net debt is expected to average $1.1 billion in the 2/3 years ahead, which gives us an enterprise value of $2.4 billion. Next year, the company is expected to do $337 million in adjusted EBITDA - up from $312 million in 2022 (expected). I do believe that these targets are fair despite this weak first quarter. Note that estimates have come down. In my last article, 2023 EBITDA expectations were $350 million.

TIKR.com

These numbers imply an EV/EBITDA of 7.1x. It wasn't overvalued last time, and it sure isn't overvalued now. I still believe that the fair value of this company is between $65-$70. However, after the sell-off, I doubt we'll see that number this year unless something truly crazy happens. I think we could see it at the end of next year if the commodity supercycle in agriculture lasts.

TIKR.com

Takeaway

Terrible 1Q22 earnings "forced" me to take a second look at my bull case. The conclusion is that I'm not changing my mind, as I remind bullish for a number of reasons. First of all, while 1Q22 was bad without a doubt, it was caused by a one-off event, as exploding crop prices as a result of the Ukraine war had a huge impact on basis values. Neither the market nor analysts were able to predict it when it happened.

The good news is that the company sees strength in its Trade segment going forward. I expect that crop prices remain high without sudden spikes. On top of that, the company reported fantastic results in Ethanol and Nutrient as demand was high, margins improved, and we can assume that this continues throughout the remainder of this year as agriculture demand is unlikely to fade unless the economy sustains serious damage.

Valuation-wise, we're dealing with attractive prices for new investors or the ones who want to add to an existing position using weakness. However, I continue to make the case that exposure should be limited. The stock is much smaller than competitors, it's volatile, and sometimes prone to bigger moves. Recent earnings are a "great" example of that.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!