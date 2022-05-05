winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Foot Locker Inc.'s (NYSE:FL) stock has seen a significant drop of 55% from its 52 week high in Q2 2021, while the firm presented record financial results driven by a strong Q4 in 2021. Albeit these solid results, the most attractive factors of Foot Locker Inc. are not related to business expansion or strong financial growth, but to its current dividend yield and share buyback program.

Dividend

Dividend history

FL has been continuously paying quarterly dividends to its shareholders in the last two decades. From 2003 onwards the firm has also consistently increased their payouts up until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic significantly hit their business. Since Q3 2020 however, they started to increase their dividends once again, declaring the current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share in February 2022 - already reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Dividend History of Foot Locker Inc. (Nasdaq.com)

In my view, the reduction of the dividend in 2020 was well justified. It proves that the management's focus is on providing safe and sustainable payouts, and if the macroeconomic or business environment demands a reduction, then they are not hesitant to do so. They have also proven their commitment to their shareholders by resuming and increasing the dividend immediately after the pandemic disruptions have improved.

Dividend sustainability

The sustainability of the firm's dividend is highly dependent not only on its current financial performance but also on the outlook of its operations in 2022.

Financial performance

2021 was the year of financial records for Foot Locker in many senses. Sales, adjusted EBIT and net income all hit all-time highs, proving that the firm's business model is working well.

Summary of financial results 2017 - 2021 (Foot Locker Inc.)

However, a better metric to understand FL's cash-generating potential and its ability to cover dividend payments is the free cash flow from operations. In 2021 FCF from operations was $457 million, which is a 50% decrease from the year-ago figure. This drop is driven not only by the reduced cash provided by operating activities, but also by increased CAPEX spending.

In FY 2021 the firm paid out $101 million in dividends, which were well covered by the cash flow generated from operating activities.

Free cash flow (Foot Locker Inc.)

In my opinion, the dividend currently declared and paid is sustainable based on FL's current financials and can be easily covered by its free cash flow from operations, regardless of the decrease.

Operational outlook

According to Foot Locker Inc.'s update in the first quarter, the company is going through a transformation and evolution to better fit into the ever changing market environment. This transformation entails a notable diversification of products and channels. In terms of channels, the emphasis has been placed on the expansion of the direct-to-consumer strategy, enabled by FL's omni-channel platform with improved ease of use and user friendliness. The firm also set a goal to increase their footprint within different demographics and geographies, focusing on the high-growth regions. As a part of this initiative Foot Locker Inc. has acquired two companies, namely WSS and atmos.

Further, due to Nike's (NKE) strategic shift and move towards a direct-to-consumer business model, FL anticipates that no single supplier will account for more than 60% of total purchases in FY 2022. This represents a 10% decrease in comparison with 2021 and a 15% in comparison with 2020.

As the numbers show, Nike's products have significantly contributed to Foot Locker Inc.'s past success. I believe that in the short term Nike's decision will have a negative impact on Foot Locker's business. Quantitatively, FL anticipates a 4% to 6% reduction in sales and a 8% to 10% decrease in comparable sales growth, while gross margin is expected to decline to 30.1% to 30.3%.

However, the diversification efforts presented by the firm give me an optimistic view about their future growth potential. On one hand, WSS is well-positioned to address the Hispanic population and is expected to grow sales by ~20% annually, reaching approximately $1 billion by 2024. On the other hand, atmos is expected to grow by ~15% annually to reach a revenue of approximately $300 million by 2024, by creating a presence in the Japanese footwear space.

Last, but not least the firm also aims to set up a new cost-savings plan, expected to result in about $200 million in savings yearly.

I believe that Foot Locker's long term strategy of diversifying its business will eventually result in both sales and margin growth, further strengthening the firm's ability to return cash to their shareholders or buy back shares.

Share buybacks

Not only dividends and growth provide value for shareholders, but also share repurchases. Foot Locker Inc. has demonstrated throughout the last decade their commitment to create shareholder value by consistently buying back shares.

Foot Locker Inc.'s annual number of shares outstanding (Macrotrends.com)

In 2021 more than 7.5 million shares were bought for a total of $348 million. In 2022, Foot Locker Inc.'s board authorized the buyback of further shares up to $1.2 billion. This potential buyback is enormous compared to FL's current market cap of $2.8 billion.

In my opinion, Foot Locker's stock provides an exciting combination of high dividend yield, enormous share repurchase program and growth by acquisitions.

Is it the right price to buy Foot Locker now?

Foot locker's price have tumbled in the last 52 weeks. The stock is trending 60% lower than 5 years ago, while sales grew by 17% and net income grew by 58%. Further, the firm trades at a P/E multiple of 3.8, which is 67% lower than the sector median of 11.6. FL does not only trade at a P/E discount compared to its peers, but currently it is also significantly lower than its past 10-year average of 11.6.

Historic P/E ratio of Foot Locker Inc. (Macrotrends.com)

I believe, based on these historical trends that the current valuation is attractive and provides an ideal entry point to start a position or to add to an existing one.

Foot Locker's risks

For completeness, we have to highlight some of Foot Locker's most crucial risks that have been defined in their 2021 annual filing.

1. High competition in the industry

In my opinion, competition is a risk that every investor needs to consider before buying FL stock. There are plenty of physical and online stores from which customers can purchase. In order to stay competitive it is crucial that FL continuously improves the user experience across its platforms, but also in store.

2. Change in relationship with key suppliers

We have already observed how the change of Nike's and Foot Locker's relationship impacted Foot Locker's business. Such changes in the future may also negatively impact FL.

3. The impact of future COVID-19 outbreaks

In case of future lockdowns, Foot Locker's physical stores and their sales may be severely impacted.

Other important risks include, but are not limited to: technological risks related to FL's platforms, vandalism and acts of violence, and supply chain constraints.

Conclusion

To sum up, FL's stock provides a great risk-adjusted return at current valuations. Not only does it boasts a high and safe dividend of more than 5%, but its management board also supports value creation for shareholders by authorizing a $1.2 billion share repurchase program. By acquiring different companies and diversifying its business, Foot Locker has created growth potential for the mid and long terms.