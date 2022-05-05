Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my previous article on the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:WCLD), I discussed how high valuations would likely be a drag on the strategy's future returns, despite spectacular growth prospects for a large number of constituents. Since then, WCLD lost ~17.5% vs a loss of ~3.5% for the S&P 500 and has clearly underperformed the market. Valuations are now lower across the board, but I believe many constituents are still trading at multiples that are far from providing a good margin of safety. On top of that, it is now clear that we are moving in the direction of quantitative tightening which should disproportionally affect expensive ETFs such as WCLD. For the above-mentioned reasons, I think we are not near the bottom and further selling is likely to drive cloud stock prices even lower in the months ahead.

WCLD's Performance Since My Last Article

As a reminder, WCLD tracks the performance of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. The strategy invests in fast-growing U.S.-listed companies that are primarily focused on cloud software and services. You will find below a recent breakdown of the top 10 holdings.

I have compared WCLD's price performance against the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) over the last 3 months to assess which one was a better investment. Since my previous article, WCLD underperformed QQQ by a ~9 percentage points margin, which is a poor return both from a relative and absolute perspective.

When it comes to the cloud sector, I think it is important to highlight that returns have been bad across the board and it's not something that affects only WCLD shareholders. No matter which index you track, cloud stocks have clearly underperformed the NASDAQ 100 YTD.

Despite the disappointing results, investors are not yet giving up on WCLD. This fund registered positive net flows since mid-February, which tells me investors haven't capitulated yet and they are still buying the dips.

What's Next For Cloud Stocks?

Tech start-ups raised $628 billion in 2021, nearly twice as much as in 2020. The volume of deals last year reached a record of 34,000 and 528 businesses achieved the unicorn status. However, deal-making has already slowed in 2022 in the private markets, thus putting pressure on existing valuations and delaying IPOs for a number of big private players.

Recent earnings for publicly-listed cloud providers were solid, showing that the demand is still strong in the industry. Microsoft's (MSFT) cloud business increased sales by 32% YoY to $23.4 billion in the latest quarter. Alphabet (GOOGL) also delivered positive results, with Google Cloud revenue growing 44%. Perhaps one of the nicest results came from Snowflake (SNOW) which saw sales growing 101% in Q4 FY22.

However, valuations remain high and they represent the main risk factor for investors going forward. WCLD's P/E ratio is still above 60, which is much higher than if you purchase a plain vanilla NASDAQ 100 ETF. I understand that cloud stocks will probably grow at a faster pace than the NASDAQ 100 in the long term, but I would feel uncomfortable in the short term owning any ETF trading at such high multiples going into monetary tightening.

The above-mentioned points are even more concerning when we look at sector allocation. WCLD has over 92% of its total assets invested in technology stocks, which is in my opinion one of the most vulnerable categories to rising rates due to overvaluation.

If we add on top of that a recession, I think we have the perfect recipe for disaster for high multiple ETFs such as WCLD. The risk of recession is now meaningfully higher than a few months ago, as shown in the recent US quarterly GDP data.

The Global Manufacturing PMI Output index is in a downtrend since Q2 2021 and has reached its lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic. This leading economic indicator which tracks monthly global changes in manufacturing production output is now below 50 and shows there are definitely some challenges to global economic growth.

Lastly, I would personally wait for more pain before buying WCLD. On top of the abovementioned reasons, less than 20% of constituents are trading above the 50-days moving average, which shows the trend is still negative and the bottom might not yet be here for cloud stocks.

Key Takeaways

Despite a pullback since my last article, WCLD still trades at over 60x earnings, which makes it expensive in my opinion. Furthermore, it is now undeniable that we are headed in the direction of quantitative tightening, which should have a disproportionately negative impact on pricey ETFs like WCLD. For the reasons stated above, I believe there is more pain ahead for WCLD. I would personally be patient and wait until we see a real capitulation before buying it.