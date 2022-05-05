A stockphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Many value investors will only invest in out-of-favor plays when a bottom-line profit is being generated. There is plenty of validity to this argument in that an unprofitable year invariably means declining book value (net-worth) which ends up being detrimental to the share price in the long run. Over the short term, things are drastically different. In fact, it is quite common to see unprofitable companies rally aggressively on news of a successful equity raise for example, or a buyout rumor. However, share dilution again in this instance over the long-term is detrimental to shareholder gains overall.

Take Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) for example which is a firm that provides custom-engineered equipment in the Industrial sector. The company is just off the back of reporting its fiscal second-quarter 2022 results where once more a net loss of $1.2 million (as well as a bottom-line miss) was reported for the quarter. However, shares bounced aggressively after the results were announced as top-line sales came in almost $14 million ahead of what consensus was projecting.

Suffice it to say, the market marked up the price because it obviously saw a line of sight to profitability. This is why monitoring trends are very important as the market (being a discounting mechanism) will take stock of what is happening internally within the company and then price the stock accordingly when the opportunity arises.

Sales grew by $21 million sequentially in the second quarter and gross margin of 14.9% was a 230 basis point increase over the first quarter. Furthermore, new order growth was solid in the second quarter ($151 million) which means this key metric has been on the rise now for the past four quarters. Management was quick to cite that there should be plenty more growth to come here due to sustained diversification efforts across the business as well as only a partial recovery to date in Powell's core industrial end markets. This stands to reason with energy prices surging across the globe at present. Therefore, demand for efficient complex power solutions will undoubtedly remain in high demand for some time to come. Powell aims to capitalize by focusing on the areas below.

Powell´s Strategic Focus Areas (Company Website)

As we can see from the technical chart below, shares rallied 16% post the report but this move could indeed have been telegraphed by the technicals up to that point. Why? Because we had shares trading at multi-year lows and distinct bullish divergences were forming in both the MACD & RSI indicators. Suffice it to say, the market was fully aware of the encouraging trends taking place within Powell and then used the company's second-quarter numbers to mark the share-price 16%+ higher. Given the momentum Powell now has behind it, we would expect shares to at least test the stock's 200-day moving average in this present rally.

Strong Reaction to Q2 Numbers (POWL) (Stockcharts.com)

Another key reason for the mark-up in the share price is Powell's valuation which sees shares still trading under book value (P/B of 0.9) and with an ultra-low sales multiple of 0.6. These multiples are 20 to 30% behind Powell's five-year averages and the lowest we have seen in quite some time. Sales and assets are what essentially generate earnings and cash flow so buying both of them as cheaply as possible makes sense in the long run. Furthermore, the absence of debt on the balance sheet has enabled Powell to continue to invest in the business as well as payout a healthy dividend to its shareholders.

The recent declaration of the $0.26 quarterly dividend means shares are currently yielding 4.52% which is well ahead of the median in this sector (1.59%) as well as Powell's 5-year average (3.48%). Many investors use the yield as a proxy on whether shares are undervalued or not so the present above-average yield ties in well with Powell's current valuation discussed above. Although the payout has not grown for quite some time, the dividend looks assured (34 quarters of consecutive quarterly payments), especially with earnings set to bounce back strongly into positive territory in fiscal 2023. Suffice it to say, capital appreciation of Powell shares along with that 4%+ dividend yield should be ample to beat inflation in the long run.

Therefore to sum up, although Powell continues to report negative bottom-line profitability, the market liked what it saw in the recent Q2 earnings report. New order growth continues to increase with gross margins and sales growth also to the fore. Shares should rally now to the stock's 200-day moving average on the back of strong momentum at a minimum. We look forward to continued coverage.