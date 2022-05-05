JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has done it again. The latest earnings were another beat and raise for the company's Q1 2022. Last November, when we touched on this stock, we discussed the same thing that quarter. This has kept the EPS string of beats alive.

non-GAAP EPS came in at $5.49

revenue of $80.1 billion

revenue growth year-over-year of 14.1%

One of the main components of UNH is Optum. That delivered revenue growth of 18.9%, from $36.4 billion to $43.3 billion. Optum has been a part of UNH since 2011. There is Optum health, Optum insight, and Optum Rx. As we can see, the total revenue was $80.1 billion for the quarter, it is a significant part of their business.

According to Seeking Alpha, this has meant 16 of the last 16 quarters have been above analyst estimates. That's as far back as the data for earnings surprises goes. In those same 16 quarters, revenue had beaten analyst estimates for 14 quarters. The latest revenue beat streak is coming in for the last seven quarters.

To be fair, our previous coverage was a couple of quarters ago now. In Q4, 2021, they beat on EPS and revenue. However, they didn't note a "raise" during that quarter - as in upping guidance from where they had originally forecasted.

Conceding That UNH Is Now Getting Pricey

Since that November article, UNH's share price has climbed, and returns have been attractive.

This has been helped by the growth expectations and just its defensive nature. The healthcare space can generally be seen as a go-to when there is volatility or economic uncertainty. We've been receiving enough of that in 2022 to keep the broader markets lower.

Unfortunately, the P/E multiple has been expanding since then. So while I was advocating that UNH is not too expensive based on historically P/E levels, it has become on the pricier side now.

The forward P/E comes in at 24.80. I definitely don't plan on selling, but it is getting to the point where I wouldn't be as tempted to add at these levels as it continues to push all-time highs. I think we can definitely see that there is some momentum behind the name, but some cooling off from here before adding could be warranted.

...But Growth Remains Attractive

If we look at what analysts are expecting, we won't get back towards a longer-term average P/E level until 2022 is finished. Looking at the 2023 analysts' estimates coming in at $24.73 EPS, a growth of 14.06% above the 13.98% growth they anticipate for 2022. That would put the forward P/E at 21.75. Analysts are expecting over the next five years an average of 13.72% EPS growth.

The company itself had mentioned that the full-year adjusted net earnings outlook for 2022 was $21.20 to $21.70. That's within the range of what analysts are expecting themselves. They anticipate a 13 to 16% long-term EPS growth rate. Analysts are on the lower end of that range based on the average over the next five years.

At our November investor conference, we described five key areas to drive our long-term 13% to 16% earnings per share growth rate. In the first area, value-based care delivery. OptumHealth continued its robust momentum into the first quarter, characterized by its integrated approach and high clinical quality.

However, that's all part of the underpromise and overdeliver that we need to see from the stocks we own. Given their streak of beating analysts' expectations, they are probably going to easily beat this outlook.

In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if we get another "beat and raise" headline in one of the next quarters. As they see how the year is going, we will get more guidance, as was the reason for this latest boost in expectations.

Based upon the first quarter performance and enterprise-wide growth outlook, the Company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $20.30 to $20.80 per share and adjusted net earnings to $21.20 to $21.70 per share.

However, before getting too excited to add, I'd like to see some sort of pullback in the shares.

Dividend Growth Machine

Based on the history of the dividend from UNH, investors should be getting a treat when they declare their next quarterly dividend.

They have historically raised the dividend when they announce in early June. The stock is going on 12 years of dividend increases, and I don't expect them to end that streak anytime soon. At the current payout, the payout ratio comes to just 30.22%. These raises have been as attractive as the growth in their earnings.

The last increase was good for a 16% raise. Not half bad for a day's work. Using "work" rather loosely in this case, shareholders just literally have to hold the position in their brokerage account. This has been slower than the 24.47% dividend growth CAGR over the last ten years, though it is more in line with the five and three-year CAGR figures of 18.33% and 17.23%, respectively.

The midpoint of their earnings expectations - which I continue to feel is something they can beat based on history - comes to $21.45. That would be an increase of 12.84% from the $19.01 in 2021 they registered. That could suggest they might be less inclined to raise too much more than around in the 16% range as they provided last year. That is certainly satisfying enough for me. It beats out inflation significantly.

These are just some other stats for fun; this is a 130% increase from the quarterly dividend of $0.63 that was paid out five years ago. Those who were truly fortunate to invest in UNH ten years ago have seen their dividend increase of 806.25% from the $0.16 per quarter dividend.

Not to mention, they have been generous with share buybacks too.

I think this all means that UNH has been quite a shareholder-friendly company over the years.

Conclusion

One final point worth touching on is the pending merger with Change Healthcare (CHNG). This was a deal announced all the way back in January 2021. The deal is being held up by the Department of Justice. Here are some quick notes on what they had to say about this from the conference call.

...let me turn briefly to our pending combination with Change Healthcare. By now, it should be clear we are deeply committed to helping achieve a simpler, more intelligent an adaptive health system for patients, payers and providers. The combination of Optum and Change Healthcare will connect and simplify core clinical, administrative and payment processes, health care providers and payers depend on to serve patients. Increasing efficiency and reducing friction will benefit the entire health system, resulting in lower costs and a better experience for all stakeholders. Our extended agreement with Change Healthcare reflects our firm belief in the potential benefits of this combination to improve health care and in our ability to successfully overcome the challenge to this merger.

The original merger end date was April 5th. This has been extended to December 31st, and there is now a $650 million reverse breakup fee from UNH to CHNG if the deal falls through.

UNH has delivered to investors once again a common theme with this company. However, shares are getting to be a bit pricey at this time. Even though I'm optimistic about the future of UNH as they have been shareholder-friendly, I don't think I can get too excited to add at this time.

However, to be clear, I don't think it is a sell at all either. It continues to be worth holding as an income investor as well due to the dividend increases. They have been and should continue to be, raises well above the level of inflation. That means an investor isn't losing buying power, at least if they hold enough of UNH and other dividend growers.